Shale Profits Finally Blossoming After Decade of Steep Losses

www.bloomberg.com
Related
Bloomberg
Meta to Make Bond-Market Debut as Its Cash Flow Falls
Meta Platforms Inc., one of the few S&P 500 companies without debt, is selling US corporate bonds for the first time on Thursday, as its cash flow and stock price fall. The social media giant’s bond sale may be $8 billion to $10 billion, in as many as four parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The longest portion of the offering, a 40-year security, may yield 1.75 to 1.8 percentage points above Treasuries, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.
Bloomberg
Coinbase’s BlackRock Pact Reinforces Crypto Status, Burns Shorts
The crypto winter that has dogged Coinbase Global Inc. for nearly nine months might finally be showing signs of thawing. Shares of the largest US cryptocurrency exchange surged as much as 44% on Thursday, the most intraday since its 2021 direct listing, after announcing a partnership with BlackRock Inc. to help institutional investors manage and trade Bitcoin. The rally puts the stock on track for a third straight day of gains and sets it up for a record weekly rally.
Bloomberg
Nikola Overcomes Founder’s Opposition to Approve New Shares
Nikola Corp. shareholders approved a measure to issue new shares to potentially raise capital, a move that founder and former chair Trevor Milton had opposed. The clean-energy trucking startup will be able to expand its authorized outstanding share count to 800 million from 600 million after a majority voted in favor of the proposal, the clean-energy trucking startup said Tuesday in a statement. Nikola had postponed the vote for two months to wrangle the majority of outstanding shares it needed to win, pressing its case with retail investors who may not normally pay much attention to proxy votes.
Bloomberg
Bulls at Risk of Falling Prey to Bear Market Rally, Charts Show
The list of obstacles to the stock market rally gets longer by the day. Equities had a blast in July with those in Europe and the US rising the most since 2020, yet it’s a long way from a short-term bear market rally to a sustained move higher. And with Tuesday’s historic visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan came another headline risk that could derail sentiment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bloomberg
Stocks Drop as US-China Tension Stirs Haven Demand: Markets Wrap
Stocks and US equity futures fell Tuesday amid escalating US-China tension over Taiwan and deepening worries about a global economic slowdown, risks that supported demand for havens like Treasuries. An Asian share index slid the most in three weeks, with some of the steepest falls in Hong Kong, China and...
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way, and history says the West will come out on top in the economic struggle, economist Paul Krugman says
Russian sanctions have been working in an unexpected way: by limited the nation's imports, not its exports. Paul Krugman said Russia was having trouble buying goods, which has been tanking its production and GDP. He said attempts at economic war have historically been unsuccessful unless they involved combat, bringing some...
Bloomberg
Winemaker Sula to Test India IPO Market After Tech Unicorns Flop
Stanford Alum’s 26-Year-Old Winemaker Braves India IPO Market. While recession fears have seen new listings grind to a halt this year, one of the few companies currently seeking to go public in Mumbai is testing investor appetite for India’s growing wine market. Sula Vineyards Ltd., which last month...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bloomberg
PhillipCapital and Deutsche Bank on ESG Investing
Linus Lim, Chief Executive Officer and Head of ESG Investing, PhillipCapital and Kalpana Seethepalli, Director of ESG, Asia Pacific, Deutsche Bank delve into the case for ESG investing and how investors can invest better with Bloomberg’s Ishika Mookerjee at the Asia Wealth Summit. (Source: Bloomberg)
Bloomberg
Binance Co-Founder He to Lead $7.5 Billion VC Arm in Shuffle
Binance, the world’s biggest crypto exchange, said its co-founder Yi He will serve as the new head of its venture capital arm Binance Labs, replacing Bill Chin, who left earlier this year. Binance Labs manages total assets of $7.5 billion. That makes it one of the largest venture capital...
Bloomberg
HSBC Shareholder Starts Group to Rally Support for Ping An Plan
An activist HSBC Holdings Plc shareholder in Hong Kong is convening a group to push for the spinoff of the lender’s Asia business, adding to pressure on the London-based bank ahead of a meeting with investors in the Asian financial hub on Tuesday. Ken Lui, the shareholder and founder...
Bloomberg
Li Ka-shing’s CK to Sell AMTD Stake After Unit Soars 14,000%
Billionaire Li Ka-shing’s CK Group is selling its remaining stake in AMTD Group Co., the parent of the financial firm whose shares soared more than 14,000% after listing less than three weeks ago. CK currently holds less than 4% of AMTD Group, according to a statement Thursday. It’s not...
Bloomberg
European Bond Yields Settle for Less Than 3-2-1
European markets are enjoying a summer respite. In the past six weeks, benchmark equity indexes have rallied by as much as 10%, the euro is modestly stronger and holding above parity to the dollar, and government borrowing costs have declined. Time to head for the sun-loungers with nary a care? Sure, as long as the dollar doesn’t regain its upward momentum and the global economy doesn’t take another sickening lurch weaker.
Bloomberg
Buy Crypto Now, Pay for It Later
If you’re an avid online shopper, you’ve probably been prompted to “buy now, pay later” from companies like Klarna and Afterpay. Just as you’re about to hit “buy,” you’re offered the option of paying in installments rather than all at once, and often with the promise of no interest on those payments. These digital options skyrocketed over the last several years — and now, BNPL has come for crypto through a decentralized finance lender called Teller.
Bloomberg
Coinbase Conundrums: Regulation, Insider Trading and the SEC
It’s safe to say that Coinbase has had a rough couple of months. The threat of federal regulation of some of its tokens has been looming for more than a year, but it’s really started heating up over the last few months. In late July, things got even worse. A former Coinbase product manager, his brother, and a friend were arrested by federal prosecutors on an insider-trading allegation. And the cherry on top? The fact that the Securities and Exchange Commission alleges Coinbase has been running an illegal securities exchange. To help us understand what’s at stake for Coinbase, and for all digita-currency users, Bloomberg Businessweek Columnist & tech reporter Max Chafkin joins this episode.
Bloomberg
UK Inflation Leaves Schools Slipping Behind on Spending Target
The UK is no longer on track to meet its schools-spending target, dealing a further blow to government hopes of closing the opportunity gap between richer and poorer parts of the country. The warning comes in an analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies, which says soaring inflation means current...
Bloomberg
Blistering Heat Sends Tokyo’s Power Price to 18-Month High
Power prices in Japan’s capital jumped to the highest level in 18 months as surging temperatures stretched the grid. Hot weather is expected to boost electricity use above demand forecasts during some parts of the day, which will worsen as solar output drops in the evening, according to Tokyo Electric Power Co. The metropolis’s power reserve cushion is expected to fall to near 3% in the evening, the minimum level seen as necessary to ensure a stable grid.
Bloomberg
Maersk Sees Record $31 Billion Profit as Shipping Rates Surge
A.P. Moller Maersk A/S raised its profit forecast for this second time this year after congestion on trade lanes boosted global freight rates, creating an “exceptional market” for transport companies. Maersk, which controls about one-sixth of the world’s container trade, and its peers have benefited from supply-line disruptions...
Bloomberg
Tampon Maker Says Shortage Reports Boosted Playtex Sales
A jump in sales of Edgewell Personal Care Co.’s period products last quarter was in part fueled by media reports about limited tampon supplies, according to the company’s chief financial officer. The owner of the Carefree and Playtex brands said that revenue for its feminine-care segment jumped 11%...
Bloomberg
China’s Covid Outbreak Stabilizes as Shanghai Cases Hold at Zero
China’s latest Covid-19 outbreak has stabilized, with cases in Shanghai holding at zero for the second day in a row and the flareup in Shenzhen seemingly under control. Nationwide, 373 cases were recorded Monday. While up from Sunday’s near three-week low of 277, it’s still well down from the peak of 935 infections two weeks ago.
Comments / 0