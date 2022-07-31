Shale Profits Finally Blossoming After Decade of Steep Losses

It’s safe to say that Coinbase has had a rough couple of months. The threat of federal regulation of some of its tokens has been looming for more than a year, but it’s really started heating up over the last few months. In late July, things got even worse. A former Coinbase product manager, his brother, and a friend were arrested by federal prosecutors on an insider-trading allegation. And the cherry on top? The fact that the Securities and Exchange Commission alleges Coinbase has been running an illegal securities exchange. To help us understand what’s at stake for Coinbase, and for all digita-currency users, Bloomberg Businessweek Columnist & tech reporter Max Chafkin joins this episode.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO