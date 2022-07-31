Spalding County deputy killed after tree falls on car

www.cbs46.com
CheetaRun
3d ago
May he Rest In Peace. My condolences to his family, friends and co-workers 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾
AT&T employee killed after being electrocuted in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - An employee for AT&T has died after being electrocuted while on the job. Henry County officials say the employee was electrocuted when his bucket truck came in contact with some powerlines Tuesday in Ellenwood. AT&T sent CBS46 the following statement regarding the incident:. Additionally, AT&T...
Motorcyclist killed in Carroll County crash with 18-wheeler, police say
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a semi-truck Tuesday morning. Carrollton Police Department officers were called to Bankhead Highway at Frasier road around 9:15 a.m. following the incident. Crash investigators said the motorcycle driver was traveling westbound on the highway. The driver of...
Thief caught on camera, wanted for breaking into several businesses in Gwinnett
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is searching for a man whom they say was seen on surveillance footage breaking into several businesses. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Saturday, the suspect broke into Beetime Computers in Lawrenceville after hours and...
Morrow woman shot to death on front porch by her neighbor, police say
MORROW, Ga. — A family is mourning the loss of a beloved wife and mother who was battling cancer. She was gunned down by her neighbor on the front porch of her apartment, according to the Morrow Police Department. Authorities said the shooting happened last Thursday when Juskesia Bellamy,...
Fairburn police officers escort son of fallen officer to elementary school
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The son of a fallen Fairburn police officer was escorted by Fairburn police officers and his family on his first day back to school Wednesday. According to a Mason Creek Elementary School Facebook post, the son of Sgt. Jean- Harold Louis Astree was happy to walk the halls sporting his bright red Kansas City Chiefs jersey as he resumed classes.
WANTED: LPD searching for LaGrange woman connected with the Breanna Burgess homicide investigation
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police is asking for public help to locate a Lagrange woman wanted for questioning regarding the Breanna Burgess homicide investigation. According to the police department, Tasha Newton of LaGrange, Georgia, also has multiple active warrants for a Felony Violation of Probation. If you have any information regarding Newton’s possible […]
Owners sought after litter of lost puppies found wandering in Clayton County
MORROW, Ga. (CBS46) - A litter of lost puppies was rescued Monday night in Clayton County. The Morrow Police Department says the five puppies were found wandering along Meadow Drive near Lake Harbin Road. Morrow Animal Hospital is checking for microchips and then the pups will be turned over to...
DeKalb County woman says garbage truck consistently misses her house
LITHONIA, Ga. – (CBS46) - A Dekalb County woman claims the people who are supposed to pick up her trash are consistently skipping her home. The most recent incident happened Tuesday, leaving Louise Murray of Lithonia frustrated and tired. “It’s not neat looking. It’s not sanitary. I don’t want...
Toddler reportedly shot in southwest Atlanta
A day after Tuesday pick-up in her Lithonia neighborhood, Louise Murray's driveway was still littered with trash. Four garbage bags were left behind by DeKalb County trash collection.
Gwinnett police capture accused puppy snatcher
SNELLVILLE — The Gwinnett Police Department arrested a woman and charged her with robbery by sudden snatching and criminal attempted robbery after she allegedly stole a French bulldog puppy that she had agreed to purchase and attempted to steal another. After communicating online regarding the sale of the puppy...
Elderly Brookhaven woman robbed by man who followed her from store, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man from Conyers has been arrested for robbing and threatening an 88-year-old Brookhaven woman inside her home on Parkridge Drive after she made a trip to her local grocery store. Brookhaven Police received a 911 call at approximately 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Officers met with the...
Clayton County removes officer from training role as he awaits murder trial
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - – On Wednesday, Clayton County Police Chief Kevin Roberts removed Sgt. Kristopher Hudgens from his role in assisting with the department’s firearm training. The move comes after pushback from county leaders challenging if Sgt. Hudgens’ role was appropriate while he awaits the start of...
Man shot, killed at ‘quiet’ Atlanta park, police say
ATLANTA — A man is dead after he was shot multiple times inside an Atlanta City park, police said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, officers responded just after 10 p.m. to a person shot call to the park on Wilson Mill Road SW.
Man shot in back by group while driving on DeKalb County road, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A driver has been hospitalized in serious condition after police say he was shot while driving on a DeKalb County road. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 the shooting happened just before 11:10 p.m. Monday on South Hairston Road. According to the...
Crash on I-285 south in DeKalb County shuts down all lanes
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A crash has shut down a portion of I-285 south in DeKalb County near the E. Ponce De Leon Avenue overpass, officials say. Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route as there is no timeline on when the highway will reopen. Georgia 511 officials...
Troup County officer arrested for bringing narcotics in jail on ‘several occasions’
TROUP COUNTY, Ga — A detention officer was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly bringing narcotics into the Troup County Jail. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said Steven Crowder, 23, brought in narcotics for more than one inmate on several occasions in exchange for...
Bibb Sheriff's Office investigating armed robbery at QuickServe in Macon
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened early Tuesday morning. According to a press release, it happened at 6:30 a.m. at the QuickServe at 584 Emery Highway. They say a man was playing on the store's gaming machine and he complained...
13-year-old assaulted, cellphone stolen in LaGrange robbery
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Officers responded to a robbery tonight that left one 13-year-old injured, according to the LaGrange Police Department. LaGrange Police say they went to Granger Park on Hunnicutt Place at around 5:45 p.m. regarding a stolen cellphone. Upon arrival, officers were met with reports that a 13-year-old was assaulted by several unknown […]
‘I just want y’all to put the guns down:’ Community reacts to shooting at metro shopping center
EAST POINT, Ga. — Police continue to investigate a Tuesday afternoon shooting at an East Point strip mall. At around 12:45 p.m., police arrived at the plaza, finding a man with gunshot wounds to his torso. Police say the man was part of a shootout at around noon with three other men.
Neighbors 'disturbed' after man shot to death in SW Atlanta park
ATLANTA - A southwest Atlanta park turned into a crime scene after the murder of a man Tuesday night. Police tell FOX 5 at around 9:45 p.m. neighbors heard multiple gunshots coming from Wilson Mill Park, which is located near Fairburn Road. Officers responding to the scene found a man...
