ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, GA

Milton, GDOT transform Crabapple Road into heart of downtown

By R.J. TURNER
appenmedia.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.appenmedia.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
appenmedia.com

Residents contend with White Columns Homeowners Association action

MILTON, Ga. — A packed house greeted the Milton City Council Aug. 1 to speak on whether the city should compensate the White Columns Homeowners Association for traffic calming devices it had installed along its residential streets. The HOA installed four radar feedback signs in the Golf neighborhood of...
MILTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Massive sinkhole shuts down parts of Cobb County road

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A large sinkhole is causing major delays by shutting down a portion of a Cobb County road Thursday morning. Officials with the Cobb County Department of Transportation say the sinkhole appeared near the intersection of Windy Hill Road and Austell Road. While crews work at the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Alpharetta approves plans for dog park/restaurant

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — City officials have approved plans for a hybrid luxury dog park and restaurant in downtown Alpharetta. The owners behind Off Leash say the business will be a large, luxury indoor and outdoor dog park operating on a membership model in which patrons pay a monthly fee to bring their dogs to play and socialize, while they enjoy food and drinks at the business’s full-service restaurant.
ALPHARETTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milton, GA
Government
City
Milton, GA
Local
Georgia Traffic
Local
Georgia Government
pickensprogress.com

Scenic Byway – down the road? Proposed 81-mile Amicalola Scenic Byway will link Pickens and neighboring counties

“Boosting heritage and cultural tourism and appreciation of the natural beauty of the area” is a part of the reason for the Georgia Department of Transportation’s possible establishment of a scenic byway, a portion of which would traverse parts of Pickens County. The DOT has accepted an application from Dawson, Gilmer, and Pickens County officials to consider the possibility of the scenic byway.
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

NOTICE OF TRAINING SESSION

This is a work session for the purpose of training new board members. No petitions will be discussed during this time.
MILTON, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gdot#Design#The Transformation#Engineering#Urban Construction
accesswdun.com

Gwinnett County asking for public's input on transit

Gwinnett County is seeking input from the community through a short online survey as they reimagine the future of public transit with their Transit Development Plan. “Local transit has the unique ability to transform and enhance quality of life for residents and visitors to the county," Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said. "To keep our transit system going in the right direction, we must constantly evaluate what we’re doing right and what can be done better. This feedback from our community will be an integral part of that process.”
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
appenmedia.com

Regus honored for 23 years serving Alpharetta

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — After serving 23 years as Alpharetta City Administrator, Bob Regus officially retired on Monday night, leaving behind what officials call an unrivaled legacy of professionalism and stewardship during some of the most important moments in Alpharetta’s history. Regus’s family, friends and colleagues, both past and...
ALPHARETTA, GA
appenmedia.com

Milton City Council stalls development with new moratorium

MILTON, Ga. — The Milton City Council adopted a new moratorium July 25 that prohibits development plans and permit applications in an area in Mayfield. The moratorium is an attempt to delay development until the city can codify a standard of aesthetics and uses for the types of buildings allowed in the area. City staff is in the process of creating a development and design overlay district that will set specific regulations of exterior features, facades and design elements for various structures. While the moratorium is in place, a new ordinance is being drafted that will further regulate the identified tax parcels.
MILTON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
appenmedia.com

Metro Atlanta cities scramble to fill police vacancies

NORTH METRO ATLANTA — North Metro Atlanta cities are scrambling to recruit police officers and hang on to those they have by increasing compensation as vacant positions become more prevalent. The moves follow a national trend of resignations and retirements coupled with decreased hiring rate. A June 2021 Police...
ALPHARETTA, GA
appenmedia.com

Forsyth County, Cumming strike deal for sales tax vote

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Local voters will decide this fall whether to approve a $250 million Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST), that would fund transportation projects throughout Forsyth County and the city of Cumming. An intergovernmental agreement between the county and city was approved last week,...
CUMMING, GA
The Georgia Sun

Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $4,047,232 which is 1,178% higher than the state average of $316,705.
GEORGIA STATE
appenmedia.com

Opinion: Sinclair gas station with Dino stood at Dunwoody crossroads

A Sinclair gas station, often referred to as a filling station, once sat on the northwest corner of Chamblee Dunwoody and Mount Vernon roads, where Dunkin Donuts is today. The iconic Sinclair sign featuring Dino the dinosaur was placed facing Mount Vernon Road. Jane Autry grew up in Dunwoody and...
DUNWOODY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy