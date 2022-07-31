Milton, GDOT transform Crabapple Road into heart of downtown

Gwinnett County is seeking input from the community through a short online survey as they reimagine the future of public transit with their Transit Development Plan. “Local transit has the unique ability to transform and enhance quality of life for residents and visitors to the county," Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said. "To keep our transit system going in the right direction, we must constantly evaluate what we’re doing right and what can be done better. This feedback from our community will be an integral part of that process.”

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO