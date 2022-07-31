Milton, GDOT transform Crabapple Road into heart of downtown

www.appenmedia.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mega water sports facility among latest developments wanting to build in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown FestivalToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Georgia Music Festival Cancelled Due to Fears That Music Fans Would Bring Guns to the EventToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival to Spotlight Emmy Award-Winning Wade in the Water DocumentaryShe Got Game MediaAtlanta, GA
Brunswick Stew-A Story and a Heritage RecipeDoc LawrenceGeorgia State
Related
Sinkhole opens up on busy road in front of Cobb elementary school
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — If you’re driving to work or the kids to school in west Cobb County, give yourself extra time Thursday morning. A large sinkhole opened up overnight on Austell Road near Windy Hill Road. The sinkhole is in front of the entrance to Milford Elementary...
appenmedia.com
Residents contend with White Columns Homeowners Association action
MILTON, Ga. — A packed house greeted the Milton City Council Aug. 1 to speak on whether the city should compensate the White Columns Homeowners Association for traffic calming devices it had installed along its residential streets. The HOA installed four radar feedback signs in the Golf neighborhood of...
fox5atlanta.com
Massive sinkhole shuts down parts of Cobb County road
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A large sinkhole is causing major delays by shutting down a portion of a Cobb County road Thursday morning. Officials with the Cobb County Department of Transportation say the sinkhole appeared near the intersection of Windy Hill Road and Austell Road. While crews work at the...
appenmedia.com
Alpharetta approves plans for dog park/restaurant
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — City officials have approved plans for a hybrid luxury dog park and restaurant in downtown Alpharetta. The owners behind Off Leash say the business will be a large, luxury indoor and outdoor dog park operating on a membership model in which patrons pay a monthly fee to bring their dogs to play and socialize, while they enjoy food and drinks at the business’s full-service restaurant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pickensprogress.com
Scenic Byway – down the road? Proposed 81-mile Amicalola Scenic Byway will link Pickens and neighboring counties
“Boosting heritage and cultural tourism and appreciation of the natural beauty of the area” is a part of the reason for the Georgia Department of Transportation’s possible establishment of a scenic byway, a portion of which would traverse parts of Pickens County. The DOT has accepted an application from Dawson, Gilmer, and Pickens County officials to consider the possibility of the scenic byway.
appenmedia.com
NOTICE OF TRAINING SESSION
This is a work session for the purpose of training new board members. No petitions will be discussed during this time.
‘We feel trapped’: Neighbors in Brookhaven pleading with city after homes flooded, stranded
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — It isn’t a river rapid. But it is the intense flow of water from Saturday afternoon in the backyards of several homes along Cartecay Drive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Pouring from one yard to the next. Ring camera captured...
CBS 46
Outdoor surf park, with wave pools, proposed for Forsyth County
CUMMING, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb County has Truist Park, Fulton County the Mercedes Benz Stadium, and now Forsyth County is working to attract more visitors and residents with something big of its own. There are major developments in the works for the area that may have many heading to north...
IN THIS ARTICLE
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County asking for public's input on transit
Gwinnett County is seeking input from the community through a short online survey as they reimagine the future of public transit with their Transit Development Plan. “Local transit has the unique ability to transform and enhance quality of life for residents and visitors to the county," Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said. "To keep our transit system going in the right direction, we must constantly evaluate what we’re doing right and what can be done better. This feedback from our community will be an integral part of that process.”
Monroe Local News
Hard Labor Creek Reservoir Management Board to consider use of paddle boards on the reservoir and other recreational items
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 2, 2022) – There will be a Joint Meeting of the Hard Labor Creek Reservoir Management Board and Walton County Water & Sewerage Authority at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 at the Walton County Historic Courthouse in downtown Monroe (2nd Floor BOC Chambers).
appenmedia.com
Regus honored for 23 years serving Alpharetta
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — After serving 23 years as Alpharetta City Administrator, Bob Regus officially retired on Monday night, leaving behind what officials call an unrivaled legacy of professionalism and stewardship during some of the most important moments in Alpharetta’s history. Regus’s family, friends and colleagues, both past and...
appenmedia.com
Milton City Council stalls development with new moratorium
MILTON, Ga. — The Milton City Council adopted a new moratorium July 25 that prohibits development plans and permit applications in an area in Mayfield. The moratorium is an attempt to delay development until the city can codify a standard of aesthetics and uses for the types of buildings allowed in the area. City staff is in the process of creating a development and design overlay district that will set specific regulations of exterior features, facades and design elements for various structures. While the moratorium is in place, a new ordinance is being drafted that will further regulate the identified tax parcels.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
appenmedia.com
Metro Atlanta cities scramble to fill police vacancies
NORTH METRO ATLANTA — North Metro Atlanta cities are scrambling to recruit police officers and hang on to those they have by increasing compensation as vacant positions become more prevalent. The moves follow a national trend of resignations and retirements coupled with decreased hiring rate. A June 2021 Police...
AT&T worker who was electrocuted worked for company for 24 years
HENRY COUNTY, Ga — Officials identified a AT&T worker who was electrocuted after his truck came into contact with power lines, setting off a massive fire that left people in a nearby mobile home community without power. Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke with Henry County residents on Wednesday who...
Sinkhole opens up in the middle of Atlanta neighborhood
ATLANTA — Residents of one Atlanta neighborhood now have an obstacle to maneuver around as they drive down the road. A large sinkhole opened up Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Ira St. and Gardner St. in southwest Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the City...
appenmedia.com
Forsyth County, Cumming strike deal for sales tax vote
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Local voters will decide this fall whether to approve a $250 million Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (TSPLOST), that would fund transportation projects throughout Forsyth County and the city of Cumming. An intergovernmental agreement between the county and city was approved last week,...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $4,047,232 which is 1,178% higher than the state average of $316,705.
CBS 46
Massive sinkhole closes road, could ‘affect water service’ in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Residents and business owners in a south Atlanta neighborhood are upset after a massive sinkhole lead officials to close a busy road on Sunday afternoon. Officials say a portion of Ira Street near Gardner Street in the Pittsburgh section of the city is closed after the...
appenmedia.com
Opinion: Sinclair gas station with Dino stood at Dunwoody crossroads
A Sinclair gas station, often referred to as a filling station, once sat on the northwest corner of Chamblee Dunwoody and Mount Vernon roads, where Dunkin Donuts is today. The iconic Sinclair sign featuring Dino the dinosaur was placed facing Mount Vernon Road. Jane Autry grew up in Dunwoody and...
Fulton County students will notice big change as they head back to school next week
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Students in Fulton County schools will notice a big change this year involving their cell phones when they head back to school Aug. 8. Fulton County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mike Looney told Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship that the district has been hiring, training and preparing all summer for the first of school.
Comments / 0