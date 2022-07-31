Man Utd Are Preparing Their 'Final Offer' For Frenkie De Jong And It's A Big One

www.sportbible.com
Former Manchester United Defender Rio Ferdinand Speaks About Cristiano Ronaldo's Potential Exit And His Replacement
The former Manchester United Centre-back Rio Ferdinand has shared his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo's performance with the Red Devils and his replacement given a potential exit.
Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'
Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo Update - Italian Giants Dream of Manchester United Star
Although Ronaldo's options are dwindling, there is still one Italian club who would love to sign the superstar this summer.
Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea ‘close’ to Marc Cucurella deal and in talks with Barcelona over Frenkie de Jong
Chelsea are “close” to completing a deal for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella, while the club also in talks with Barcelona over the signing of Frenkie de Jong. The Blues have had a busy week, after already announcing the surprise signing of midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka - while the Blues are challenging for De Jong, who has been linked all summer with Manchester United. Brighton, however, have moved to deny that an agreement with Chelsea has been reached, following reports of a £52.5m deal.Outside of the Champions League sides, Leicester City have informed Newcastle United that it’ll take at least...
Report: Chelsea Enter Into Talks For Manchester United Target
Chelsea have entered into talks with Barcelona for Manchester United midfield target Frenkie de Jong. Manchester United's Premier League rivals Chelsea have entered into talks with Barcelona over a potential deal for Frenkie de Jong, according to a report on Wednesday morning. The Netherlands international is Erik ten Hag's top...
Chelsea Complete £20 Million Signing Of Carney Chukwuemeka From Aston Villa
Chelsea have completed the signing of Carney Chukwuemeka on a six-year contract from Aston Villa, it has been confirmed. The 18-year-old has signed a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge, arriving from Aston Villa following an agreement between the two clubs earlier this week. It is believed Chelsea will pay around...
Alexis Sanchez: Former Man Utd and Arsenal forward terminates Inter Milan contract to become free agent
Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing him. Sky in Italy understands the Serie A side have reached an agreement with Sanchez over severance pay on his deal which was originally due to expire next summer, and he will now be free to join a new club.
Report: Manchester United Have Enquired About Sergino Dest
Manchester United have reportedly now established an interest in yet another Barcelona player, this time United are now said to have enquired about right back Sergino Dest, according to a new report. United have already held an interest in signing two Barcelona players this summer with the Red Devils already...
'Leave Him In England' - Ajax Media Slam 'Boring' Erik Ten Hag For His Actions At Manchester United
Media at AFC Ajax have slammed Erik Ten Hag, saying "Leave him in England" due to his actions at Manchester Unites so far.
Napoli President Says He Will No Longer Sign African Players ‘Unless They Sign Africa Cup Of Nations Agreement'
Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has declared he will no longer sign any more African players ‘unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations’. Earlier this year, Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who recently joined Chelsea, appeared at this year's AFCON alongside Cameroon midfielder...
Manchester City made THREE offers for key left-back target - Club compared price tag to Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo
Left-back has been Manchester City's problem position for a number of years now. Angeliño - now plying his trade at RB Leipzig - was the Blues' last purchase in that area of the field and no natural operator has been able to put together a consistent run of games.
Preview: Everton vs Chelsea: Koulibaly And Sterling In Contention Start Premier League Opener
Chelsea face Everton in their Premier League opener on Saturday evening to mark the start of the 2022/23 campaign. It’s a trip on the road for the Blues to start the new league season as they head to Goodison Park to play Frank Lampard’s side. Chelsea lost to...
Wolves' Ruben Neves among options if Man Utd fail in Frenkie de Jong pursuit
Manchester United are considering alternatives to Frenkie de Jong as Erik ten Hag looks to resolve his search for midfield reinforcements ahead of the new Premier League season. United have a long-standing interest in Ruben Neves, who has made 212 appearances for Wolves, scoring 24 times. Speaking in April, Wolves...
Barcelona put pressure on Man Utd by revealing deadline for registering new signings
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has revealed when Barcelona must register new players by - putting pressure on Man Utd in their pursuit of Frenkie de Jong.
Report: Manchester United Clarify Departure Of Star Player's Early Departure From Old Trafford On Sunday
Manchester United have clarified their position on Cristiano Ronaldo's early departure from Old Trafford on Sunday midway through the Rayo Vallecano friendly match
The 8 new Premier League rules for the 2022/23 campaign
The Premier League has confirmed as many as nine major rule changes as we approach the beginning of the 2022/23 season. Manchester United begin their campaign on Sunday when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion in a lunch-time kick-off, which will be Erik ten Hag’s competitive debut as the club’s manager.
Manchester United must pay €50m to secure attacking transfer target
RB Salzburg have raised their price tag for Manchester United and Real Madrid transfer target Benjamin Sesko to €50m. Sesko has been receiving a lot of plaudits this summer and as a result, clubs around Europe are showing an interest in him. The 19-year-old impressed in a pre-season game...
Wolves Considering Loan Move For Chelsea Striker Michy Batshuayi
Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi could be leaving on loan this summer amid interest from Wolves, according to reports. A second Belgian striker could be on their way out of Stamford Bridge this summer as the Blues look to cut deadwood from the squad. Following in the footsteps of international teammate...
Bayern Munich Fans Chant 'Hala Madrid' At Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski returned to Bayern Munich on Tuesday and the new Barcelona forward was met with chants of 'Hala Madrid' from annoyed Bayern fans, as you can see in the video below. Earlier this summer, Lewandowski was at the heart of an extended transfer saga between Barca and Bayern, although...
Manchester United Linked With Surprise Move For Former Spurs Midfielder In A Unique Role
There’s no chance you’d expect reading this headline in 2022, but, it’s true! Manchester United have been linked with a surprise move for former Tottenham star Tom Huddlestone. As reported by the Telegraph, the Red Devils want to sign the 35-year-old in a coach/player capacity for their...
