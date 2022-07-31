ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd Are Preparing Their 'Final Offer' For Frenkie De Jong And It's A Big One

By Daniel Marland
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sportbible.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Kalidou Koulibaly Issues Passionate Response To Napoli President's Comments On African Players Needing To Sign 'AFCON Agreement'

Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly has responded to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis' declaration he will no longer sign African players 'unless they sign an agreement backing out of the Africa Cup of Nations'. The 73-year-old caused controversy after giving his views on the tournament during a recent appearance on Wall...
SOCCER
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea ‘close’ to Marc Cucurella deal and in talks with Barcelona over Frenkie de Jong

Chelsea are “close” to completing a deal for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella, while the club also in talks with Barcelona over the signing of Frenkie de Jong. The Blues have had a busy week, after already announcing the surprise signing of midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka - while the Blues are challenging for De Jong, who has been linked all summer with Manchester United. Brighton, however, have moved to deny that an agreement with Chelsea has been reached, following reports of a £52.5m deal.Outside of the Champions League sides, Leicester City have informed Newcastle United that it’ll take at least...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Frenkie De Jong
Person
Robert Lewandowski
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Person
Xavi
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Enter Into Talks For Manchester United Target

Chelsea have entered into talks with Barcelona for Manchester United midfield target Frenkie de Jong. Manchester United's Premier League rivals Chelsea have entered into talks with Barcelona over a potential deal for Frenkie de Jong, according to a report on Wednesday morning. The Netherlands international is Erik ten Hag's top...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Alexis Sanchez: Former Man Utd and Arsenal forward terminates Inter Milan contract to become free agent

Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing him. Sky in Italy understands the Serie A side have reached an agreement with Sanchez over severance pay on his deal which was originally due to expire next summer, and he will now be free to join a new club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Have Enquired About Sergino Dest

Manchester United have reportedly now established an interest in yet another Barcelona player, this time United are now said to have enquired about right back Sergino Dest, according to a new report. United have already held an interest in signing two Barcelona players this summer with the Red Devils already...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Spanish#Catalan#The Champions League#Europa League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SPORTbible

The 8 new Premier League rules for the 2022/23 campaign

The Premier League has confirmed as many as nine major rule changes as we approach the beginning of the 2022/23 season. Manchester United begin their campaign on Sunday when they take on Brighton and Hove Albion in a lunch-time kick-off, which will be Erik ten Hag’s competitive debut as the club’s manager.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Manchester United must pay €50m to secure attacking transfer target

RB Salzburg have raised their price tag for Manchester United and Real Madrid transfer target Benjamin Sesko to €50m. Sesko has been receiving a lot of plaudits this summer and as a result, clubs around Europe are showing an interest in him. The 19-year-old impressed in a pre-season game...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Bayern Munich Fans Chant 'Hala Madrid' At Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski returned to Bayern Munich on Tuesday and the new Barcelona forward was met with chants of 'Hala Madrid' from annoyed Bayern fans, as you can see in the video below. Earlier this summer, Lewandowski was at the heart of an extended transfer saga between Barca and Bayern, although...
UEFA
SPORTbible

SPORTbible

85K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.

 https://www.sportbible.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy