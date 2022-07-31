ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Ridgeville, OH

Driver charged with OVI after crashing into a tree: North Ridgeville police blotter

By Cheryl Higley, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
North Ridgeville, OH
Crime & Safety
City
North Ridgeville, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovi#Police Blotter#Drug Abuse#Domestic Violence#Ohio Ovi#The Giant Eagle Parking
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
cleveland19.com

Canton man dies after driving car into a ditch

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old Canton man was killed in a car accident Tuesday evening in Paris Township. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said Christopher Bowling was driving a Chevy Malibu westbound on State Route 162 around 9:15 p.m. Troopers said Bowling lost control, drove off the left...
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
79K+
Followers
76K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy