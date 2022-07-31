Baptist pastor sues Sewerage & Water Board, kickstarting campaign over 'draconian billing system'

www.nola.com
Related
NOLA pastor suing Sewerage and Water board
NEW ORLEANS — The pastor of the New Testament Baptist Church in the Lower Ninth Ward is taking the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board to court. According to a lawsuit filed in federal court on Friday, Rev. Jack Battiste claims the utility removed a meter and cut off service to a home he owns on Tupelo Street without proper notice.
bigeasymagazine.com
Will Utility Bills Ever Be Affordable Again?
When it comes to Entergy and the increasingly onerous rates they are currently charging the citizens of New Orleans, some say it’s all about greed and the almighty dollar. Luckily, the New Orleans City Council is fighting hard to force more equity and accountability from Entergy New Orleans (ENO) while they plan for new options.
NOLA.com
Watch live: Mayor Cantrell, NOPD chief announce 'immediate policy changes'
City officials are holding a press conference Thursday to discuss "immediate policy changes" at the New Orleans Police Department, according to a media alert. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson will be leading 11:30 a.m. briefing at City Hall. Officials have not released any other details about what...
NOLA.com
Mayor LaToya Cantrell will move to terminate NOPD consent decree
Mayor LaToya Cantrell said Thursday that her administration will be submitting a petition seeking to end the federal consent decree that has governed the work of the New Orleans Police Department for the past decade. During a news conference to announce changes to city policing aimed at improving morale of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDSU
City, Entergy offering assistance to people struggling to pay sky-high bills
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans residents continue to raise concerns about skyrocketing energy costs over the hot summer months. In response, the city of New Orleans is hosting a two-day event at Joe Brown Park to help renters, who have past due utility bills. Funding from the CARES Act will help settle those balances for qualifying residents. People who own their homes are not eligible.
NOLA.com
Should proceeds from an obscure Louisiana land trust go to New Orleans? A lawsuit aims to find out.
The New Orleans City Council has sued Mayor LaToya Cantrell over the donated land known as the Wisner Trust, accusing the mayor of surrendering millions of dollars annually to private interests that could have gone into the city's coffers. The trust, which consists of nearly 40,000 acres of south Louisiana...
Eyewitness News get trash picked up after week of neglect
NEW ORLEANS — Adrian Ospina called Eyewitness News this week about trash that was piling up in his neighborhood for more than a month. The main pile he was concerned about was located near Audubon Street and Earheart Boulevard. “This particular time it’s been about five weeks since the...
fox8live.com
New Orleans offering to pay past due utility bills for eligible customers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - People in New Orleans at risk of having their power or water shut off over delinquent bills can apply for financial assistance from the city. On Wed., Aug. 3, hundreds waited in lines at Joe Brown Park with past due payments looking for help. Many say...
NOLA.com
Amid insurance crisis, crowd packs New Orleans meeting to gripe about spiraling premiums
About 100 people packed a public meeting in New Orleans on Wednesday night to express their frustrations over skyrocketing home insurance rates and lob questions at Louisiana’s top official tasked with regulating an industry that is overwhelmed with claims after two years of major storms. Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon...
NOLA.com
Donaldo Batiste, longtime educator, appointed to Orleans Parish School Board
The Orleans Parish School Board on Tuesday appointed longtime educator Donaldo Batiste to fill its 4th District seat, vacant since J.C. Wagner-Romero resigned last month. The board voted unanimously to install Batiste, the sole applicant for the interim position. A special election to complete Wagner-Romero's term will be held in the spring.
gentillymessenger.com
Masonic Temple planned for St. Bernard Avenue
A new Scottish Rite Masonic Temple is planned for the vacant lot on St. Bernard Avenue near Interstate-610. It will be home to the Supreme Council of the 33rd and Last Degree of the Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, which has owned the property since the 1970s. The...
New Orleans City Council sues the mayor over huge tract of land
The New Orleans City Council is suing New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell. The council is trying to force the mayor to stop paying revenue from the Edward Wisner Trust to a number of other entities.
NOLA.com
Hurricane of 1947 swamped new suburbs and tested shelters, but there's no tidy narrative
Destructive hurricanes, like most complex historical events, tend to be reduced to simpler narratives in the “historiography” — that is, in our evolving interpretations of history. The hurricanes of 1856 and 1893, for example, are known for destroying the great pleasure resorts of the Louisiana coast, which...
fox8live.com
St. Tammany I-12 widening projects slightly delayed, as more roadwork projects are set to begin
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A spokesperson for Louisiana’s Department of Transportation and Development said interstate construction on phase two of the I-12 expansion project is delayed after contractors experienced challenges with bridge work. “The second phase which goes over the Tchefuncte River is experiencing delays,” said DOTD...
L'Observateur
Louisiana audit shows government employee received unemployment benefits while continuing to work
(The Center Square) — A secretary with the Washington Parish Fire Protection District No. 7 received unemployment insurance during the pandemic while continuing to work for the government, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for the Washington Parish Fire Protection...
WDSU
'It's frustrating': Some Cleco customers see electric bills double in one year
SLIDELL, La. — For weeks, Louisiana residents have voiced concerns over skyrocketing energy costs. Some Cleco customers told WDSU that their bills have doubled from the same time last year. Jeff Thomas lives in Slidell and said his July bill cost more than $700. "I can afford it, but...
Cantrell to announce changes at NOPD after PANO interview on WWL
The mayor of New Orleans is making changes at NOPD. It’s not clear what those changes will be. She has called a news conference today amid plummeting police morale and surging violent crime.
WDSU
Entergy customers are frustrated with high electric bills
NEW ORLEANS — There have been heated arguments in recent weeks as Entergy New Orleans customers say their bills have doubled or even tripled in recent months. Residents say their bills have been hundreds of dollars more than normal. New Orleans resident Jesse George said while he’s thankful for...
Lawsuit alleges a conflict of interest between former Orleans judge ordering use of ankle monitors and the company providing service
Arguments were underway in federal court on Tuesday alleging a former Orleans Parish criminal court judge misused his power when it came to a class action lawsuit ordering pretrial criminal defendants to wear ankle monitors.
gentillymessenger.com
City cleans up the illegal dump beneath the Danziger Bridge
It took two weeks and two city departments, but the illegal garbage dump under the Danziger Bridge has been cleared away and cleaned up, for the time being anyway. The District D City Council office helped organize the cleanup with the Department of Sanitation and the Health Department. The cleaning crew wrapped up on July 27.
Comments / 4