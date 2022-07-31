ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Baptist pastor sues Sewerage & Water Board, kickstarting campaign over 'draconian billing system'

By ANTHONY MCAULEY
NOLA.com
 4 days ago
NEW ORLEANS — The pastor of the New Testament Baptist Church in the Lower Ninth Ward is taking the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board to court. According to a lawsuit filed in federal court on Friday, Rev. Jack Battiste claims the utility removed a meter and cut off service to a home he owns on Tupelo Street without proper notice.
