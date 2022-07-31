ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A 10-Year-Old Girl Is The Last Injured Victim Of The Uvalde Shooting To Be Discharged From The Hospital

By Clarissa-Jan Lim
buzzfeednews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.buzzfeednews.com

Comments / 24

ElderT
3d ago

This is great to hear. I pray that this doesn't mentally hold her back. Such a trauma has its way of sticking around for a lifetime with some. Praying she will one day be completely free and that God will work this together for good in her life..

Reply
22
Vanessa Milton
3d ago

THANK YOU LORD OUR GOD!!! She looks FANTASTIC! Happy and Healthy!!! Hang in there Girl! God kept you here for a reason!! God speed!!!

Reply
26
Guest
2d ago

They all need positive messages to keep them going and make them strong along the way forward, I don’t have a problem with any race or gender but a lot of people do have a problem with me cause of the way I look I guess and the way I carry myself, keep in mind looks are deceiving

Reply
11
Related
Daily Mail

Mystery over how a happy five-year-old girl died in hospital a day after she showed 'flu-like' symptoms on her birthday - as her distraught family plead for answers

A devastated family are looking for answers as to how their five-year-old daughter died while waiting for medical transport in a Canberra hospital. Rozalia Spadafora's death on July 5 at Canberra Hospital has been referred to the ACT Coroner who will decide if an inquest is needed. On learning the...
WORLD
CBS Miami

Nearly a month later, police arrest woman who accidentally shot and killed juvenile

PEMBROKE PINES – The Pembroke Pines Police Department has announced the arrest of the woman who accidentally shot and killed a juvenile in a Coconut Reef home.Francy Marcos faces one felony charge of manslaughter with a firearm.According to police, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 24-year-old Marcos was handling a firearm inside a home near intersection of 180 Avenue and SW 12 Street when it accidentally discharged, striking a juvenile victim."I came home probably about 10 minutes after it happened, everything was already full of about 20 police officers and fire truck parked on my grass. They had already taken him and I heard that they were really struggling with him before they put him in the ambulance," said a neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, at the time of the shooting. The child, whose age has not been released, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Officials said both the victim and Marcos were family members."They've been in my prayers since last night, it's just devastating," the neighbor went on. Marcos is being held at BSO Main Jail.  
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Mental Health#School Shooting#University Hospital#Violent Crime
Daily Mail

Last known photo emerges of little girl Charlie, six, who died of malnutrition in alleged 'house of horror' - as neighbours reveal her mother is 'traumatised': 'She watched her child die'

Just two weeks ago, Charlie - dressed in a baby-pink tracksuit and broad-brimmed hat - posed for a photo at her family home hunched over with her eyes closed. It was the last picture of the six-year-old ever taken before the little girl was found unresponsive at her family's housing commission home in Munno Para, in Adelaide's northern suburbs, in the early hours of Friday morning.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'My wife said she's shot, Johnny': Harrowing moment Uvalde cop is HELD BACK from rescuing his dying wife from shooter's classroom after she contacted him to say she was wounded

Newly released body camera footage shows the heartbreaking and infuriating moment Uvalde cop Ruben Ruiz is held back by his colleagues while trying to enter the classroom where his teacher wife lay wounded and dying. The video - the latest in the damning evidence of the police's abysmal response to...
UVALDE, TX
Mic

A leaked video shows in painful detail how incompetent the Uvalde response was

It’s been more than a month since a lone gunman entered Robb Elementary school and killed 19 children and two teachers, all while local law enforcement did, well, nothing much really. Despite Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s initial declaration that the Uvalde massacre would have “been worse” if not for the cops who “showed amazing courage by running toward gunfire for the singular purpose of trying to save lives,” each new revelation from the ongoing investigation into the shooting points to the diametric opposite — a bungling of such massive, near-inconceivable proportions that the city of Uvalde has become virtually synonymous with both the shooting itself, and, to an even larger degree, the apparent cover-up by city officials thereof.
UVALDE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy