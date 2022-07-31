A 10-Year-Old Girl Is The Last Injured Victim Of The Uvalde Shooting To Be Discharged From The Hospital

www.buzzfeednews.com
ElderT
3d ago
This is great to hear. I pray that this doesn't mentally hold her back. Such a trauma has its way of sticking around for a lifetime with some. Praying she will one day be completely free and that God will work this together for good in her life..
Vanessa Milton
3d ago
THANK YOU LORD OUR GOD!!! She looks FANTASTIC! Happy and Healthy!!! Hang in there Girl! God kept you here for a reason!! God speed!!!
Guest
2d ago
They all need positive messages to keep them going and make them strong along the way forward, I don’t have a problem with any race or gender but a lot of people do have a problem with me cause of the way I look I guess and the way I carry myself, keep in mind looks are deceiving
Mystery over how a happy five-year-old girl died in hospital a day after she showed 'flu-like' symptoms on her birthday - as her distraught family plead for answers
A devastated family are looking for answers as to how their five-year-old daughter died while waiting for medical transport in a Canberra hospital. Rozalia Spadafora's death on July 5 at Canberra Hospital has been referred to the ACT Coroner who will decide if an inquest is needed. On learning the...
Nearly a month later, police arrest woman who accidentally shot and killed juvenile
PEMBROKE PINES – The Pembroke Pines Police Department has announced the arrest of the woman who accidentally shot and killed a juvenile in a Coconut Reef home.Francy Marcos faces one felony charge of manslaughter with a firearm.According to police, around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 24-year-old Marcos was handling a firearm inside a home near intersection of 180 Avenue and SW 12 Street when it accidentally discharged, striking a juvenile victim."I came home probably about 10 minutes after it happened, everything was already full of about 20 police officers and fire truck parked on my grass. They had already taken him and I heard that they were really struggling with him before they put him in the ambulance," said a neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, at the time of the shooting. The child, whose age has not been released, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Officials said both the victim and Marcos were family members."They've been in my prayers since last night, it's just devastating," the neighbor went on. Marcos is being held at BSO Main Jail.
'Nobody moved but me': Watch Uvalde teacher's emotional recounting of school shooting
Teacher Arnie Reyes was the only one alive in Classroom 111 after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas. He describes to CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz what it was like when the gunman came in and why he felt abandoned.
Daily Beast
Dad Says Door Was Left Open Before 7-Year-Old Boy Was Found Dead in Washing Machine
The father of a 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in the family’s washing machine told reporters that when he came home hours before the shocking discovery, the front door to the home was open. “I put my keys to the door handle and then it just open,” Troy Koehler’s...
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Last known photo emerges of little girl Charlie, six, who died of malnutrition in alleged 'house of horror' - as neighbours reveal her mother is 'traumatised': 'She watched her child die'
Just two weeks ago, Charlie - dressed in a baby-pink tracksuit and broad-brimmed hat - posed for a photo at her family home hunched over with her eyes closed. It was the last picture of the six-year-old ever taken before the little girl was found unresponsive at her family's housing commission home in Munno Para, in Adelaide's northern suburbs, in the early hours of Friday morning.
International Business Times
Pregnant Woman Dies After Husband Allegedly Gives Her Abortion Pills, Police Investigate Death
A pregnant woman in India died under mysterious circumstances after her husband allegedly gave her abortion medicines. The woman's parents have filed a police complaint, blaming the husband and his family for the death. According to local media reports, Geeta Yadav, 27, married Vipin Yadav around six years ago, and...
'You have no right to judge my son': Uvalde shooter's mom to victim's family
Video shows a Uvalde school shooting victim’s family confronting the mother of the gunman, and captures her response. CNN’s Alisyn Camerota and Victor Blackwell have more.
Father says he had to hide his son in a dumpster during Highland Park parade shooting: "That was all I could do"
Alexander Sandoval and his family were among many gathered along a parade route in Highland Park, Illinois, on Monday for the Independence Day parade. Then deadly chaos erupted. "We saw people fall to the ground and people run," Sandoval told Reuters. That's when he picked up his son and younger...
Uvalde teacher recalls being shot multiple times during mass shooting and the moment he left the classroom: 'Nobody moved but me'
Arnie Reyes, a teacher at Robb Elementary School, was the sole survivor in the classroom. The gunman shot Reyes multiple times and also appeared to check if he was dead. Reyes remembers waiting over an hour for law enforcement to intervene. A fourth-grade teacher at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde,...
'My wife said she's shot, Johnny': Harrowing moment Uvalde cop is HELD BACK from rescuing his dying wife from shooter's classroom after she contacted him to say she was wounded
Newly released body camera footage shows the heartbreaking and infuriating moment Uvalde cop Ruben Ruiz is held back by his colleagues while trying to enter the classroom where his teacher wife lay wounded and dying. The video - the latest in the damning evidence of the police's abysmal response to...
CNN Exclusive: 'I will second-guess myself for the rest of my life.' Uvalde principal defends actions on day of shooting
Robb Elementary Principal Mandy Gutierrez defended herself Wednesday against criticism about her handling of school security before the massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead.
Survivor of Uvalde shooting confronts school board in dress she wore during massacre
Angry parents confronted Texas school board members on Monday, 18 July, following the publication of a report into the massacre that occurred at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Tina Quintanilla-Taylor, whose daughter survived the shooting, let her daughter speak before the board. “This was the last dress that all my friends...
Mother of Uvalde shooter lashes out at victim's family
The mother of the gunman responsible for the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was caught on video yelling at the mother of one of her son's victims. Adriana Martinez, the mother of Uvalde shooter Salvador Ramos, who was killed by law enforcement, told the grieving...
Mic
A leaked video shows in painful detail how incompetent the Uvalde response was
It’s been more than a month since a lone gunman entered Robb Elementary school and killed 19 children and two teachers, all while local law enforcement did, well, nothing much really. Despite Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s initial declaration that the Uvalde massacre would have “been worse” if not for the cops who “showed amazing courage by running toward gunfire for the singular purpose of trying to save lives,” each new revelation from the ongoing investigation into the shooting points to the diametric opposite — a bungling of such massive, near-inconceivable proportions that the city of Uvalde has become virtually synonymous with both the shooting itself, and, to an even larger degree, the apparent cover-up by city officials thereof.
Girl, 3, Dies After Mom Accidentally Runs Over Her in Driveway: Police
The child ran into the mother's blind spot when she was repositioning her vehicle, police said.
'Screw you!': Uvalde parents lash out at surveillance video leak
Parents of victims killed in the Robb Elementary School shooting reacted angrily to new surveillance video from the day of the shooting obtained by the Austin American-Statesman newspaper which was published before they could see it.
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Pictured: The NHS nurse and mother-of-two who died after falling from a height... as man appears in court charged with murder
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman who died in north-west London after reports of a woman who had 'fallen from a height'. Leonidas Georgalla, 50, of Harrow, appeared at Willesden Magistrates' Court today for a preliminary hearing. He is accused of murdering Kathleen...
N.J. Mom Convicted of Murdering Toddler Because He Was 'Obstacle' to Her Extramarital Affair
A New Jersey woman will likely spend the rest of her life in prison now that a jury has convicted her of the 2018 killing of her 17-month-old son, PEOPLE learns. Heather Reynolds, 44, was found guilty last Thursday of murder, possession of methamphetamine and endangering the welfare of a child, according to a statement from prosecutors in Camden County.
