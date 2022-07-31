Traffic advisory issued for Troy road closures

wnyt.com
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rdKristen WaltersAlbany, NY
Shreveport Mavericks Are The 2022 TBL National ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
5 of the most amazing caves in New York you must seeTravel Maven
Troy Record
Operation Hard Hat results released for Rensselaer County
RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. — On June 21, New York State Police issued 35 tickets in Rensselaer County during an “Operation Hard Hat” detail. Troopers monitored traffic on Interstate 90 in Rensselaer County while road crews made roadway repairs. During the detail, a trooper blends in with the workers and watches for risky and unsafe behavior.
At Least 2 Capital Region Restaurants to Close due to Extreme Heat
Here we are in the midst of another heatwave in the summer of 2022, and the excessive heat is taking its toll on local eateries. The hottest day hasn't even arrived yet, but a pair of restaurants are getting ready. One of those restaurants is the famous Jumpin' Jack's Drive-In...
WNYT
Local eateries closed due to extreme heat
It’s going to be a HOT one on Thursday! So hot that two local eateries will be closed on Thursday in anticipation of temperatures approaching 100 degrees. Jumpin’ Jack’s Drive-in in Scotia will be closed due to possible extreme heat tomorrow. The local hot spot is hoping everyone can find a chilly spot to keep cool until they open again on Friday at 11am.
Albany road closures, parking restrictions for ‘The Gilded Age’
HBO’s “The Gilded Age,” a series set in 1882 starring Christine Baranski, Cynthia Nixon, and Carrie Coon, will be filming in Albany for its second season. The show will be filming throughout August in Troy, Albany, and Cohoes.
Man charged after crashing into parked cars in Troy
A Troy man has been charged after crashing into several parked cars while fleeing police on Tuesday night. The Troy Police Department has identified the driver as Rasheed Canada, 41.
1 injured in Saratoga Springs apartment fire
An apartment fire is under investigation in Saratoga Springs. One person was injured, officials confirmed.
Demolition begins on Troy’s Uncle Sam Parking Garage
Demolition is underway on Troy's Uncle Sam Parking Garage. The privately-owned garage permanently closed in July 2021 after it was deemed unsafe.
Parked cars damaged in crash in Troy
Several cars have been damaged after a crash in Troy. Police said it started with a traffic stop.
Washington County to hold bottled water distribution
Washington County has received bottled drinking water from New York State for distribution, on what is shaping up to be the hottest day of the year.
Debris Falling From Historic Building In Albany Under Investigation
For the second time in a week, authorities in a Capital District city are investigating reports of debris falling from an iconic building. In Albany, fire officials confirmed to Daily Voice that they were alerted at around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3 of possible debris or bricks falling from a building near 100 State Street.
Discovering Saratoga: Saratoga Corinth & Hudson Railway
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At the Saratoga Corinth and Hudson Railway, it’s not about the destination, but the journey! Since their grand opening in May, the new scenic train adventure in Corinth has been on a roll. “People love it! The word is quickly spreading, the trains are full on weekends, we have families […]
Dennis Drue, deadly 2012 Northway rollover crash driver, strikes out for a third time with Parole Board
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been almost ten years since Dennis Drue got in his car, dunk and high on drugs, ultimately causing the crash that killed Shenendehowa students Christopher Stewart and Deanna Rivers. Early Wednesday morning, the NYS Board of Parole denied his request for release a third time. It’s only a small victory […]
WNYT
Arrest made in Fulton County house fire ruled homicide
State police arrested a 24-year-old man from Oneida County for the murder of 74-year-old Sara Stinnett. Anthony Dotson Jr. is the man charged. Back in May, Stinnett was killed in a house fire at 517 State Route 67 in Ephratah. Police ruled it a homicide a month later. State police...
Drivers ticketed during seatbelt check near Moreau State Park
The New York State Police partnered with New York State Park Police to hold a "Buckle Up New York" checkpoint. The checkpoint was on Old Saratoga Road in the area of the Moreau State Park entrance.
Saratoga County restaurant closing after licensing issues
The Rocking Table at Mom & Pop’s, a fast-casual, take-out food restaurant located in Porter Corners, is closing this week. Joshua Gordon, the owner, said they don't have the funds to make the necessary repairs to get the proper licenses.
Arrest made after fatal Fulton County house fire
New York State Police have arrested an Oneida County man in connection with a fatal fire in Fulton County. Anthony Dotson Jr., 24, of Yorkville, has been charged with second-degree murder.
Thrillist
Here's the Latest Amtrak Updates Following Albany's Central Warehouse Collapse
Last Thursday, Amtrak was forced to cancel train service after Albany's infamous "eyesore building," the Central Warehouse, partially collapsed. While none of the debris fell on the adjacent train tracks, the move to suspend service west of Albany and on the Lake Shore Limited train was deemed a necessary and precautionary measure. The service remained closed for four days after chunks of the Central Warehouse fell off its facade, and Albany officials ultimately declared a state of emergency.
Telephone pole damaged after crash near Delaware Ave
A telephone pole has been damaged after a one-car crash near near Delaware Avenue and Jefferson Street in Albany. The Albany Police Department said the traffic light on Madison and Lark Street is currently out.
Albany Skyway is an elevated park
Well, I wanted to see my tax dollars at work, so a friend and I walked her dog along the Albany Skyway. It's located off of Broadway and Clinton Avenue in Albany, New York. It used to be a road that cars traversed and now it is an elevated park. We went to the Skyway on Sunday in the early evening. There is the New York Excelsior seal at the beginning of the walkway. The former ramp has plenty of new concrete to admire while you walk the gentle grade. Keep to your right, in case of bicycles, scooters and skaters needing to whizz by you.
WNYT
Fire at long-vacant Columbia County home under investigation
Firefighters responded to a fire at 70 Summit Heights in the village of Philmont, late Monday night. Police say the home wasn’t occupied and has been vacant for years. There is no word yet on what started the fire. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to...
