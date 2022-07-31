Tehachapi powerlifter takes second place in national competition

www.tehachapinews.com
Tehechapi News
Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club installs new leaders, seeks sponsors
Corey Costelloe has been installed as president of the Tehachapi Warriors Booster Club following the July 13 resignation of Maria Curiel before the start of the 2022-23 athletic season. Curiel has served in the role since 2018, and will continue to help the club, according to a Booster Club news...
wascotrib.com
WHS grad competes for state title
Addison Tatum is a 22-year-old student born and raised in Wasco. On July 13, she won the 2023 Kern County Miss United States Agriculture title, which made her eligible to compete at the state level next year in January. If she wins this, she will go on to represent the state at the national pageant.
theavtimes.com
Fireworks celebration, The Platinum Groove to perform at Palmdale Amphitheater
PALMDALE – The cities of Palmdale and Lancaster will mark the unofficial end of summer with a Fireworks Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 3, at the Palmdale Amphitheater, located at 2723 Rancho Vista Boulevard. Gates open at 4 p.m., and the festivities will begin at 6 p.m. with a live...
kernvalleysun.com
'Going Camping!'
Even though we live and work in the Kern River Valley, we are mountain folk who still like to get away from the TV and other distractions even if it is just for a weekend. We visit the high county, the thousands of dirt bike trails, the countless campgrounds and hiking trails, all just to get away and recharge our outdoor adventures. This summer has been a bigger challenge than most years due to the drought and extremely high temperatures we have been experiencing lately. No matter what we still find time and energy to get out and enjoy what’s in our very own backyard.
kernvalleysun.com
Sacred Heart Tattoo in Lake Isabella offers 'a different vibe'
For some people, tattoos used to be taboo or reserved for the young, but they’re more socially acceptable now. Jake Surber, owner of Sacred Heart Tattoo at 6431 Lake Isabella Blvd., said he has many customers who are over 50 years old. About 100 people lined up at noon...
BCSD receives backlash against proposed charter school
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Parents and students stood up against the establishment of a charter school within the Bakersfield City School District at a board meeting on Tuesday. According to the Dolores Huerta Foundation, BCSD received a petition on June 1 to establish the charter school within its boundaries. Those against the petition say it […]
Outlets at Tejon to offer free back-to-school supplies Saturday
The Outlets at Tejon is offering free school supplies the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 6th, 2022, during its first Back-To-School Bonanza event.
Bakersfield Californian
KHSD opens new school, expands possibilities
With the alarm clock's buzz, excitement and anticipation of meeting new teachers, catching up with old friends, developing new friendships and making new memories, Aug. 17 marks the beginning of a new school year and a fresh start filled with hope and possibilities. The 2022-23 school year signifies a new...
Tehechapi News
School board cancels Aug. 9 meeting, will meet next on Aug. 23
The Board of Trustees of Tehachapi Unified School District held a special meeting on Monday, Aug. 1, primarily for the purpose of canceling its Aug. 9 meeting. Typically the board meets on the second Tuesday of each month. But earlier this year the board amended its meeting schedule to set two meetings in June and two in August.
Bristol Hospice opens in Southwest Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bristol Hospice held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday to celebrate the opening of its new location in Southwest Bakersfield. Bristol says the new location on California Avenue provides more space for staff and 24-hour security. Bristol Hospice provides end-of-life care, as well as emotional and spiritual support for patients’ loved […]
Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons concert in Bakersfield canceled
The Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons concert at Mechanics Bank Theater in Bakersfield has been canceled due to a scheduling conflict with the musician.
Tehechapi News
59th Annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival: Deadlines near for parade, 5K and car show
The Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce and many other organizations are busy putting the final touches on plans for the 59th Annual Tehachapi Mountain Festival. Three days of fun will kick off on Friday, Aug. 19. This is the first festival under the leadership of new chamber President Jeanette Pauer....
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: California Fish Grill Catering
(KERN LIVING) — Planning a party? You’re in luck, as California Fish Grill also offers a catering service. Their catering package serves a minimum of 20 people, but if you’re planning to invite a hundred guests or more – surprise! They can do it too. Take off a huge bulk of stress from your party planning as they will also be providing the chafing dishes, utensils, plates, napkins, and sternos.
Kern River kills out-of-town visitors
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner is working to identify yet another body pulled from the Kern River this weekend. Kern County residents know how deadly the Kern River is but many people from outside our community are unaware of its danger. The river is extremely dangerous and as of this past weekend […]
Bakersfield Channel
Kern sees 21 days of triple digit heat as thunderstorms ease
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Sunday saw more thunderstorm with some locally heavy rain over the higher elevations. Heading into the start of our week, we'll see less storms and more heat. Monday marks 21 days of triple digit heat in the Valley. That streak may come to an end...
Tehechapi News
Honor Flight Kern County breakfast recognizes veterans
After an absence due to COVID concerns, the Kern County Honor Flights are active again. Tehachapi’s monthly Veteran Honor Flight Breakfast was held Saturday in the dining hall of Christian Life Assembly Church to honor local veterans and to help raise funds for additional Honor Flights. Honor Flight Kern County is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization created to honor the veterans of Kern County.
Tehechapi News
Natural Sightings: Unperturbed by close proximity
Marsha Farrington took this photo in Stallion Springs recently of a big American Elk bull. “I live on Grouse Drive, and this bull elk was about five feet away from me,” Marsha explained. “Of course, I was on the porch at the time! He just kind of looked at me, and slowly sauntered away. . .”
BEST EATS: Concha-ta at El Camino Bakery
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Upon entering El Camino Bakery on Saturday I immediately looked to the ice cream case on the left and noticed horchata among the available flavors. No more perusing necessary, my choice was made. Or so I thought. But then I saw the list of specialties had something called a “concha-ta” — […]
Should swimming in the Kern River be illegal?
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The body of a man who went missing in the Kern River was recovered at Hart Park on Saturday. Emergency crews were called to River and Elk Roads for a report of a possible drowning at around 7 p.m. Witnesses told rescuers a man tried to swim across the river but […]
Tehechapi News
Robert Allan Small, Sept. 10, 1942 – May 20, 2022
Robert "Bob" Allan Small passed away at age 79 in Tehachapi, Calif., on May 20, 2022. He passed away in his home quietly after suffering several strokes over many decades. Bob was born Sept. 10, 1942, in Compton, Calif., to Allan Ward Small (father) and Winifred Lynette Hartley (mother). He grew up with his older brother, Gary Ward Small. The family moved to Tehachapi when Bob was 8 years old. Bob had many fond memories of growing up in Tehachapi and working at his father's store, Tehachapi Lumber Company. He graduated in 1960 from Tehachapi High School. He went to college at San Jose State University, studying the tool and die trade. He was then drafted to serve in the United States Army, 1966-1968, and was deployed to Vietnam.
