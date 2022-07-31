ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Comments / 0

Related
mwcconnection.com

Utah State Aggies Opponent Preview: New Mexico

This is the next edition in the preview series for the Utah State Aggies football team. Each new preview covers a different opponent for the upcoming 2022 Aggie football season. Game 9: vs New Mexico. Date/Time: Saturday, November 5th at 12:30 PM PST. Location: Logan, Utah. TV: CBS Sports Network.
LOGAN, UT
mwcconnection.com

Air Force Falcons 2022 Season Preview

Head Coach Troy Calhoun enters his 17th season on a nice roll. His Falcons have won double-digit games in 4 out of the last 8 years. Although he has been a pretty consistent winner over his tenure, he did not win 10 games in any of his first 8 years. He’s built a strong staff of assistants that is loyal to the team and the Academy’s mission.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Logan, UT
College Sports
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
State
Nevada State
Local
Utah College Sports
Logan, UT
Football
Local
Colorado Football
City
Louisville, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
College Sports
City
Logan, UT
Local
Colorado College Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Logan, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Football
Local
Colorado Sports
Colorado Springs, CO
Football
State
Utah State
upr.org

Wild About Utah: I'm out fishing

The minute I heard there was a well-stocked community fishing pond just five miles down the road from where I live, I dusted off my old fishing pole, slipped out of the house, and threw my line into the Wellsville Reservoir. I had the place to myself. There was snow on the ground but the water wasn't frozen. Within the first hour, I felt the tug on the line and reeled in a 12-inch trout. I was hooked! I returned just about every evening to catch my limit of 2. I called all my friends who liked to eat fish and started to consider adding fresh fish delivery to my resume.
UTAH STATE
The Denver Gazette

Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers

Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
AURORA, CO
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso Juveniles Once Again Have A Curfew

The curfew for El Paso juveniles IS in effect but some kids have an out. El Paso County Commissioners have extended a curfew set for juveniles in El Paso. The court first established a curfew for minors back in 2016. It stated that youths under 17 were barred from being in public areas between 11pm and 5am while the current order reportedly runs from 11pm - 6am.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Roberts
KSLTV

UPDATE: Layton father missing during work trip in Arizona, found dead

FINAL UPDATE: Beau Riddle was found dead nearby his abandoned truck on Tuesday. You can read more in the link below. UPDATE: Search efforts continue Monday for 49-year-old Beau Riddle of Layton, Utah. According to Anita Mortensen, public information specialist for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona, search and...
LAYTON, UT
ABC4

Lanes reopened after crash shuts down I-15 in Davis County

MONDAY 8/2/22 7:08 a.m. DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Roads have been reopened and cleared after a major crash shut down roads on I-15 early Tuesday morning. Details on what caused the crash are still limited. Initially, traffic was backed up near Woods Cross all the way through Bountiful. Drivers heading in that direction should […]
KSLTV

Father of five killed in fiery crash before 25th anniversary

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A fiery crash in southern Utah took the life of a Bountiful father of five kids. The family said it’s a miracle the three daughters who were with him made it out alive. Dave Barnett, 51, was coming home from a family vacation in Moab...
ABC4

UPDATE: Runaway teens out of Farmington found

UPDATED: 7/28/22 THURSDAY 9:22 p.m. FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Four teens who had been reported as runaways on July 25 have been found, police announced on Thursday. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for runaway teens out of Farmington FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking the public for help after a group of teens ran away […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorado State#American Football#College Football#The Utah State Aggies#Air Force Date Time
Gephardt Daily

Four transported to hospital after S. Ogden rollover crash

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah, July 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A two-vehicle crash on Highway 89 sent four people, all adults, to the hospital Saturday night. The crash, near 6213 S. Highway 89, caused one of the vehicles to roll. Two of the patients had “moderate injuries” and two were...
KUTV

Additional murder charge filed against suspect in Utah 'purge' killings

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Prosecutors in Utah County have filed charges against a man who allegedly told authorities that he heard a voice in his head telling him to "purge the city" before killing two people earlier this month. Christian Taele, 28, of Springville was charged Wednesday with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy