www.villages-news.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Woman Busted Preying On Minor Victims For SexCops And CrimeInverness, FL
The Top Springs in Florida, According to Southern LivingL. CaneFlorida State
Get Away from the Parks and Spend a Day at Showcase of CitrusDebbie CentenoClermont, FL
Drive Your Own Catamaran this Summer in Catboat Escapes in ClermontDebbie CentenoClermont, FL
You Don't Need to Drive an Hour to the Beach, Just Drop by Island H2O to Cool OffDebbie CentenoKissimmee, FL
Related
villages-news.com
Raymond J. Ashton
Raymond J. Ashton 85, of The Villages, FL, passed away on July 30, 2022. Ray was born in Rochester, NY on April 30, 1937. He graduated from The University of Rochester with his mechanical engineering degree and worked at Xerox for 33 years. Raymond is preceded in death by his...
villages-news.com
Walter F. Selbig
Walter F. Selbig, 88 years of age, passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022 at the Villages Hospice house in the Villages, FL after a brief illness. He was born January 6, 1934 in Buffalo, NY to Walter and Dorothy Selbig. He grew up and lived in Wayland, NY until moving to Florida in 1989.
villages-news.com
Zenaida Quitco Tana
Zenaida Quitco Tana, 78, of The Villages Florida, passed away on July 23, 2002, at Leesburg Regional Medical Center. Zeny was born on September 24, 1943, to Maria Santos and Benjamin Quitco in Navotas, Philippines. Zeny studied medicine at the University of the Philippines College of Medicine. She graduated with...
villages-news.com
Shaun Michael Farkus
Shaun Michael Farkus, 43, of Oxford, FL passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022. He was born December 4, 1978 in Leesburg, FL to William David and Deborah Lynn (nee Gay) Farkus. Shaun worked in the family business, Wildwood Truck Wash for 30 years. He enjoyed his time off with his wife and two children. He loved cooking or grilling. He especially enjoyed sharing his time with family and friends at the hunting camp in Georgia. Shaun lived in the moment and when asked if he was up for an adventure his response was usually…”Hell Yeah!”.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
villages-news.com
Sonia Komarnitzky
Sonia Komarnitzky, 49, of Wildwood, FL, passed away at UF Health Leesburg, with her best friend, Paul by her side, on July 20, 2022. Sonia was a Florida native, born in Plant City, FL on November 21, 1972. Sonia was of the Christian Faith; she enjoyed cooking, fishing, and reading...
villages-news.com
Harold Schwartz deserves the credit not the Morse family
Don’t know where Mr. Gallop gets his information, but have to disagree that the Morses had to struggle. Mr. Schwartz started The Villages and had made the monies to pass on to them. Give me a break Mr. Gallop but, the Morses don’t know the meaning of struggle. They have done nothing but destroy what Harold Schwartz set out to do and that was to have a friendly hometown where neighbors and new neighbors helped each other out. Instead, you have trolls and neighbors complaining about little white crosses and anything else they can find fault with.
villages-news.com
Mallard Ducklings Hiding In The Grass At Sunrise In The Villages
These mallard ducklings were hiding in the grass when the sun began to rise over The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
God bless the Morse family
I recently overheard an individual grumbling about the Morse family and their success with The Villages. I have known the Morse family since I lived up north. I watched them struggle when they worked, VERY HARD, as a family and a team, with much adversity, and didn’t have any immediate wealth to help. They never gave up. The more issues that arose, the harder they ALL worked, kids too, even after school. The survivors of the Morse family, ALL have this same work ethic that they were taught. They have gone through rough times in Florida as well and keep going. They have worked hard and have earned and deserve everything that They are in charge of.
IN THIS ARTICLE
villages-news.com
Roseate Spoonbill Posing Behind Lake Deaton Plaza In The Villages
A Roseate spoonbill posed for a photo behind Lake Deaton Plaza in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
villages-news.com
It’s a lie!
For over two years there has been only one cinema complex in operation — not the three as marketed by The Villages. One has been closed for renovation and upgrades — yet there are no visible signs of work crews at this facility. That has been true in excess of two years! The second was closed during the pandemic and space was used for treatment — yet the information on its status states closed for renovations—again with no signs of work being done.
villages-news.com
New Yorker arrested on DUI charge claims he was at hospital visiting wife and daughter with COVID-19
A New Yorker who was arrested on a drunk driving charge claimed he had been at a hospital visiting his wife and daughter with COVID-19. A Lake County EMS crew found 36-year-old Charlie James Bowens of Lady Lake, slumped over the steering wheel of a vehicle at about 4:30 p.m. Friday in Eustis. They knocked on the window of his vehicle to try to ascertain if he was having a medical problem, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department. Bowens said he had recently moved to Florida from New York and had not obtained a Florida driver’s license. He also admitted he did not have a valid New York license either. He claimed he had been at the hospital visiting his wife and daughter who have COVID-19.
villages-news.com
Driver with vodka and beer nabbed on DUI in Mustang with Alabama plates
A driver with vodka and beer was nabbed on a drunk driving charge in a Ford Mustang with Alabama license plates in Lady Lake. Lacretia Yevette Wright, 41, of Jacksonville, was traveling shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday in the dark-colored Mustang in the area of Fennel Boulevard and County Road 25 when she seemed to be lost, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. It appeared she had been drinking and the deputy noted in the report that she had a can of pepper spray in a wrist holder, strapped to her wrist.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
villages-news.com
Village of Marsh Bend resident gets second hole-in-one
A Village of Marsh Bend resident recently got his second hole-in-one while golfing in The Villages. Jim Swonger got the hole-in-one at Hole #6 at the Marsh View Pitch and Putt. He also got a hole-in-one earlier this year. If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]
villages-news.com
Town of Lady Lake honored for excellence in financial reporting
The Town of Lady Lake has again been honored for excellence in financial reporting. Lady Lake’s Finance Director Pam Winegardner accepted the award from the Government Finance Officers Association during a special meeting Monday night of the town commission. The town’s finance department has earned the award of excellence...
villages-news.com
Resident of The Villages struck and killed near UF Health-The Villages Hospital
A resident of The Villages was struck and killed early Monday morning near UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The 52-year-old man, who was a resident of the Lady Lake portion of The Villages, reportedly had been a hospital patient when he wandered away at about 5 a.m. into the northbound lanes of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 near the Il Villagio senior social internet cafe, in the Sumter County portion of Lady Lake.
villages-news.com
We need the people from California, Michigan and New York
If it wasn’t for the California, Michigan and New Yorkers the Villages would be a problem.
villages-news.com
Wildwood mayor shocked by growth outside The Villages as city pressed to deliver more services
Like a double-sided coin, rapid growth brings in more revenue for Wildwood, but also boosts demand for city services. Supply chain issues are delaying some capital projects, but city officials also are working to complete an aggressive five-year strategic plan that will map the growing city’s direction. More than...
villages-news.com
New grocery store in The Villages expected to open in height of snowbird season
Construction of the new Sprouts Farmers Market in The Villages is expected to be finished in the height of snowbird season. Brisk work is taking place at the construction site at the corner of County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. It is anticipated the store could open in January.
villages-news.com
State panel dismisses ethics complaint filed by Villager against Sumter commissioner
An ethics complaint against Sumter County Commissioner Roberta Ulrich was dismissed at a meeting late last month of the Florida Commission on Ethics. Filed about two months ago by Villager Gilbert Windsor, the complaint was among 11 dismissed at the commission’s July 22 meeting for “legal sufficiency.”. The...
villages-news.com
Wildwood woman wanted on warrant jailed after resisting arrest
A Wildwood woman wanted on a warrant resisted efforts by law enforcement to take her into custody. Krystal Elaine Qualls, 42, was driving a black four-door Hyundai in the wee hours Wednesday morning on County Road 466 in Oxford when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle did not have a light illuminating its license plate. The deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but rather than pulling over, Qualls continued driving, turned onto County Road 207 and pulled into a residence, according to an arrest report. She refused to exit the vehicle, despite multiple commands. When she finally got out of the vehicle, she resisted a deputy’s effort to place her in handcuffs. The deputy learned Qualls was wanting on a warrant charging her with failure to appear in court on a charge of driving while license expired. A K-9 unit responded to the scene and the dog alerted on Qualls’ vehicle, leading to the discovery of methamphetamine.
Comments / 0