Baseball – Toms River East Repeats as New Jersey Little League State Champions

Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
You Can Cruise Around the Jersey Shore on this Floating Tiki BarTravel Maven
Another popular New Jersey grocery store closing August 13thKristen Walters
The 10 Hottest Places to Go Dancing in New JerseyBridget MulroyElizabeth, NJ
What Else Is New? Toms River Team Wins State Little League Title
The incredible success of Little League baseball in Toms River has become somewhat expected and is not always marked with public celebrations but rather reactions like “oh they won again.”. For the second straight year the 12-year olds from the Toms River East Little League have won the state...
Spotted lanternflies invade Jersey Shore beaches. Is that normal?
Armed with her black flip flop, Rose Crimaldi got to work Tuesday afternoon. The 53-year-old chef from Sandy Hook killed about 50 of the more than 200 spotted lanternflies she saw during a day trip to Atlantic Highlands. “First I screamed, then swatted them away with my flip flop,” Crimaldi...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wed 8/3
7 - 12 knots (Gust 15 knots) TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE late. Seas around 2 ft. Light swells. TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas around 2 ft. THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
This secluded island was the site of the first murder in NJ
For generations now, no one has really heard of this place, even the people that live nearby. Early in the 20th century, it was a very popular resort called Island Beach Amusement Park. It's nowhere near the Island Beach State Park that we know and love today. As a matter of fact, it's nowhere near the Jersey Shore.
Jackson Township is the 6th Fastest Growing Town in New Jersey
JACKSON, NJ – Jackson Township was once a rural, wooded, and sleepy bedroom community that...
Population boom: The fastest growing cities and towns in NJ
TRENTON – Five of the nine towns in New Jersey that added the most residents between the 2020 Census and mid-2021 are in Ocean County, and another three are also in South Jersey, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The Census Bureau makes annual estimates of the population of...
Famous Beach Tacos Is Expanding With Two New Jersey Locations
Have you seen this famous building on the Seaside Park boardwalk?. More specifically, have you ever eaten in the restaurant in yellow?. It is called Beach Tacos and this Jersey Shore business has made quite a name for themselves. I'm hoping you can put two and two together to figure...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: FALL AT HAPPY HOUR
Emergency personnel have been called to Happy Hour Bar in Toms River for a fall victim. Circumstances of fall and condition of victim are not known.
Blood? Ketchup? NJ company caught red-handed after waterway turns strange color
EVESHAM — The state Department of Environmental Protection has cracked the case of how a portion of the Pennsauken Creek in Evesham turned red Tuesday. The Evesham Municipal Utilities Authority began an investigation trying to find the source of the discoloration after it was first spotted around 7 a.m. by staff at the Woodstream Waste Water Treatment Plant.
Stop & Shop Announces Third Store Closure In New Jersey This Year
Closings have been happening at the Jersey Shore left and right since the COVID-19 Pandemic. But when even our massive chains are having trouble to survive, that is when I can say I am officially nervous. Stop & Shop has already announced two New Jersey closings in 2022 and now...
JSBL Basketball – Stern’s Trailer, Orthopaedic Institute Storm Into JSBL Final
The old cliché that states "when one door closes, another opens up" could apply to Ray Salnave and Shavar Reynolds. Salnave transferred out of Monmouth University to DePaul after a breakthrough season in West Long Branch in 2019-20 and two years later, Reynolds left Seton Hall to play his final year at Monmouth University -- closer to his hometown of Manchester.
thesandpaper.net
Island Cottontails Making a Post-Coyote Comeback; Black Sea Bass Poacher Busted Flat in Barnegat Inlet
How in bloody hell can it be August already!? Einstein said time is relative. Well, it’s apparently no relative of mine. I haven’t even managed to unwrinkle all my aloha shirts, much less sport them in a summery display, which amounts to mainly going to work. Since other writers work from home, it would just be me and my flashy topside designs.
Salad Restaurant With Fresh Ingredients Opens First Monmouth County, NJ Location
It is mind blowing to think that there are a lot of people out there who hate salads...and vegetables in general. I, for one, am a huge salad fan. They are light, there are so many different combinations of ingredients and salad dressings available and it is a guilt-free meal. (Well, usually...)
‘This is a critical choke point for the whole coastline’: Construction underway on Raritan River train bridge
A project to replace a rail bridge that is more than a century old in Middlesex County is moving forward.
It’s a Gross But Necessary Question: Can You Drive Without Shoes in NJ?
Don't even lie. You've done it. Picture this: you're getting back in your car after a long day of walking. Maybe you were at Great Adventure or dancing at a concert at the PNC Bank Arts Center. Your feet have had enough, and sitting just isn't cutting it. You have got to take your shoes off, but you didn't bring a pair to change into!
Family of teen swimmer who drowned on N.J. waterfront sues city
The family of a 17-year-old who drowned while swimming in Perth Amboy two years ago has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming the waterfront was dangerous at the time and city officials did nothing to protect swimmers. John Robert Vazquez, of Perth Amboy, suffered “fatal drowning injuries” on July 9,...
New Jersey Has One Of The Best Hot Dog Places In America
If you are a hot dog lover, here is some really good news. It turns out that one of the best places in the world to get one is right here in New Jersey. A national website that is one of the best foodie sites around searched far and wide all over the nation and came up with the master list of the greatest hot dog joints in the good old U.S.A., and one place that made the list, is right here in the Garden State.
$1M Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold at the Jersey Shore
Although no one won the full Mega Millions jackpot from Tuesday night, it was still very profitable for someone who bought a ticket at the Jersey Shore that ended up being worth $1,000,000!. In fact, there were two $1M winning tickets sold in New Jersey, and reportedly one worth $3M...
It was once the largest nursing home in N.J., now just 15 residents remain in a facility soon to close
Time is running out for Woodland Behavioral and Nursing Center in Andover. A week before its federal funding is to be terminated on Aug. 15 over shocking allegations of neglectful care, the facility has told its 250 employees in formal layoff notices that the facility will close on Monday, Aug. 8.
Two Major Marijuana Firsts Set To Open In New Jersey
New Jersey is going green...and I am not talking about our environmental initiatives. A lot of people have jumped on the marijuana bandwagon since it was legalized in New Jersey back in April. Welcome to the good side... So it is no surprise that we have not one, but TWO...
