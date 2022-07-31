Rutgers Recruiting: Will Scarlet Knights make surprise push for Bronny James?

www.onthebanks.com
Mayor Adams Turns Down Governor Abbott's Offer and Says it’s a Photo OpTom HandyTexas State
"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraudCheryl E PrestonBrooklyn, NY
Texas Governor Offers Washington D.C. and New York City a DealTom HandyTexas State
McDonald's Employee Shot in the Face Over Cold FriesBriana BelcherBrooklyn, NY
Lose Weight and Keep It OfftrainwithamandajaneBrooklyn, NY
Jim Harbaugh Sends Blunt Message To Ohio State Football
The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is alive and well. This week, Jim Harbaugh sent a blunt message to the Ohio State football team. On Nov. 26, the Buckeyes will host the Wolverines in The Shoe for the first time since 2018. Harbaugh and his players won't be intimidated by what's expected to be a hostile environment.
Tom Izzo, Michigan State Are Suddenly Red-Hot On The Recruiting Trail
Reinforcements are on the way for the Spartans!
Brock Glenn, 4-star QB and recent Ohio State commit, not scared by QB room of the Buckeyes
Brock Glenn is set to join Ohio State via the 2023 recruiting class. Once he gets to Columbus, it will be an interesting battle for playing time with the Buckeyes. Glenn announced his commitment to Ohio State Saturday with the 4-star QB picking the Buckeyes over Florida State, LSU, TCU and Auburn. He is rated the No. 17 QB prospect for the cycle by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.
Dante Barone feeling at home on latest Rutgers visit
The future Scarlet Knights were back on campus over the weekend as commits from the class of 2023 got another look at where they will be residing in the very near future. It was not a long trip to campus for Hun School (Princeton, N.J.) tight end Dante Barone who talked about spending his Saturday in Piscataway.
Rutgers football offers Maryland athlete Dejuan Lane
Dejuan Lane was offered by Rutgers football on Monday night, putting the Big Ten in the mix for a player who is putting together quite an impressive offer list. A class of 2024 prospect at Gilman (Baltimore, MD), Rutgers football is getting in the mix with a number of other Power Five prospects for Lane including Boston College, Duke, Georgia, Louisville, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. Lane plays as a wide receiver and a defensive back for Gilman. The Greyhounds went 4-5 last season. Rivals lists him as a 6-foot-3, 195-pound athlete. He is currently unranked. Currently, Rutgers does not have any commitments in the class of 2023. RelatedNew Jersey three-star Ted Gregoire will be making his college decision soon He tweeted about the offer on Monday night: Blessed to receive an offer from Rutgers university! #chop🪓 @GregSchiano @CoachVanZile @RivalsFriedman @BrianDohn247 @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/NDz7XZ893i — Dejuan “SPARKPLUG” Lane (@Dejuan24) August 2, 2022 Lane takes long strides and has good hips and footwork. Instinctually, the best position for him at the next level is likely as a defensive back. What school will Dejuan Lane commit to? - Powered By PickUp
Ryan Day wants Ohio State's offense to start off with a blank slate for 2022
Ryan Day wants the offense for Ohio State to become one of the most explosive offenses in the nation once again, but the 2021 season isn’t good enough to rest on. Ohio State returns 6 starters on an offense that finished 1st in the nation in points per game (45.7) and 1st in total yards per game (561.5).
Jahzion Harris beginning integration process with Rutgers football
Rutgers football landed a significant transfer this week with the addition of defensive end Jahzion Harris. Last week, the redshirt freshman entered the transfer portal after one season at Texas A&M. Last season in two games for Texas A&M, Harris had four tackles and a sack. He is a former four-star recruit from Erasmus Hall (Brooklyn, N.Y.). Late last week, RutgersWire reported, citing sources, that Harris was set to join the program. Harris is certainly here and becomes an intriguing late addition to the team as training camp opened this week. He was the second-best player in New York in the class...
Rutgers football offers Canadian defensive lineman Benedict Umeh
Rutgers football went up to Canada again with an offer, offering Benedict Umeh this week. Umeh, who hails from Toronto, will be at Avon Old Farms (Avon, CT) this season. He is a class of 2024 prospect. At 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, Umeh has some ideal size to play defensive line in the Big Ten. The offer for Umeh signals a renewed emphasis for the Scarlet Knights in Canada. In late June, Rutgers football got a commitment from a class of 2023 athlete at Royal Canadian Collegiate of Canada, Dariel Djabome. The linebacker is listed as 6-foot-2 and 215 pounds and can run a...
Evan Simon continuing quest for Rutgers starting QB job
The start of training camp today at Rutgers presented a new opportunity for the candidates vying for the starting quarterback position. There has been a lot of talk regarding four-star freshman phenom Gavin Wimsatt while Noah Vedral brings in two years of starting experience. There is also a third candidate in third-year sophomore Evan Simon, who dos not have the same experience as Vedral or the four-star billing of Wimsatt. However, he is right in the thick of the race.
What will 4-star edge transfer Jahzion Harris add to Rutgers’ defense in 2022? (Here’s a hint: length and elite twitch)
Rutgers just added a playmaker off the edge to a up-and-coming group of talented defensive linemen in Piscataway when former four-star Texas A&M edge Jahzion Harris, originally from Erasmus Hall in Brooklyn, N.Y., announced that he will transfer to Rutgers joining five other ex-E-Hall players on the banks. And here’s what the highly-rated four-star, who is eligible to play this fall, will add to Rutgers’ defense.
Greg Schiano has no update on Drew Singleton’s NCAA appeal: ‘I hope they do the right thing’
Rutgers football continues to wait on the case of Drew Singleton and the linebacker’s potential eligibility for the upcoming season. A transfer from Michigan, Singleton has played the last three years for Rutgers. A former four-star commit, Singleton joined Michigan in 2017 where he spent a redshirt season and then contributed as a reserve player and on special teams the next season before transferring to Rutgers. Singleton had declared for the NFL draft following the conclusion of the 2021 season. But when Rutgers (through unusual circumstances) got an invite to the Gator Bowl, Singleton decided to return and play in the game. And,...
Greg Schiano looking for Rutgers football special teams to be dominant once again
During his first stint with Rutgers football, head coach Greg Schiano put an emphasis on his special teams unit. With a team that was lacking talent on offense and defense, Schiano saw special teams as a way to help his team stay competitive. Blocked kicks. Blocked punts. Clutch kicking. Big returns. Rutgers football was known for having dominant special teams play. And it helped give a significant boost to a team that had some early struggles in the old Big East. And now, Schiano is trying to get his team back to that level and special teams is once again leading the...
NBA Power Rankings: Does Brunson Signing Make Knicks Playoff Team?
The Knicks still linger in the lower half of The Athletic's rankings, but they'd be in the summer Play-In Tournament.
Duke commit Mackenzie Mgbako transfers to N.J. powerhouse Roselle Catholic
Mackenzie Mgbako is on the move. The 6-foot-8 forward who verbally committed to Duke in the Class of 2023 will transfer to New Jersey powerhouse Roselle Catholic from Gill St. Bernard’s for his senior season. Mgbako’s younger brother, Ethan, will also enroll at Roselle Catholic for his freshman year....
Rutgers women’s basketball hosts four-star Jasmine Brown
Rutgers women’s basketball got one of the top players in the country on campus this week with four-star Jasmine Brown making an unofficial visit. The Illinois class of 2023 standout was one of the first offers made by new Scarlet Knights head coach Coquese Washington. A 5-foot-9 guard, Brown is a four-star according to ESPN.com. She plays for Example Academy (Frankfort, IL). She has a very strong offer list that includes Michigan, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Alabama, North Carolina and Penn State among others. In late May, Brown was offered by Washington, who had recruited her at Notre Dame where she was previously associate head coach. 🏀Thanks Rutgers University for literally rolling out the red carpet for Jasmine’s unofficial visit‼️We loved the coaches, players and beautiful campus!! 🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/Aydmh3GMWm — Monique (@m2edwards) August 2, 2022 Brown is a complete guard and has a skill set that would fit in well in Washington’s system. She is confident on the dribble, can take the ball to the basket but has some good range to her game and is an impressive passer. RelatedGreg Schiano looking for Rutgers football special teams to be dominant once again She is tough defensively as well as a very solid rebounder.
Rutgers basketball recruiting: Qin Pang could be set to blow-up soon
Recruiting is really starting to heat up for Qin Pang, who has been recently offered by Big East program Seton Hall. The New York forward could also be closing in on his first SEC offer. An impressive forward with good feet, the 6-foot-9 Pang was raised in Shenzhen, located just north of Hong Kong. Pang plays for Christ the King Regional (Middle Village, N.Y.) as well as the powerhouse New York Rens program. Earlier this week, Pang spoke about where things stand in his recruitment. “I got an offer from Seton Hall, and a Florida coach just informed me this afternoon that they are...
Ohio State basketball: Chris Holtmann focused on Ohio in recruiting
The Ohio State basketball team has historically gotten a lot of its talent from outside the state of Ohio. Ohio doesn’t have a strong tradition of producing elite basketball talent. Sure, there have been some outliers to that and the Buckeyes have grabbed some local talent. But by and large, the Buckeyes have gone elsewhere.
Look: Big Ten Football Program Selling Tickets At Costco
One Big Ten football program is selling tickets at an unconventional location ahead of the 2022 college football season. Greg Schiano’s Rutgers program is selling 38% discounted season tickets at Costco. Two lower-level sideline seats for all regular-season home games at SHI Stadium are going for $99.99. Take a...
