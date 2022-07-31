Heat Advisory issued for Mayaguez and Vicinity, North Central, Northeast, Northwest by NWS

alerts.weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Tammany, Tangipahoa by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 15:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-01 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: St. Tammany; Tangipahoa The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central St. Tammany Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southeastern Tangipahoa Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 345 PM CDT. * At 302 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Robert, or 8 miles southeast of Hammond, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Hammond, Covington, Ponchatoula, Madisonville, Folsom and Robert. This includes Interstate 12 between mile markers 40 and 61. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Colorado River Basin, Flat Tops by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 12:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-01 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Colorado River Basin; Flat Tops; Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR THE GRIZZLY CREEK FIRE BURN AREA REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding and debris flows caused by excessive rainfall continue to be possible over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Colorado and west central Colorado, including the following areas, in northwest Colorado, Flat Tops. In west central Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin and Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area is expected up to and during the period of the watch. Residents near the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Be sure to stay up to date with information from local authorities. Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas, urbanized street flooding, and debris flows in and near recent wildfire burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - National Weather Service Meteorologists are monitoring the potential for heavy rainfall over the Grizzly Creek Fire Burn Area, which may lead to flash flooding and debris flows.
Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Bradford, Eastern Clay, Southern Columbia, Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 18:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Eastern Clay; Southern Columbia; Union; Western Clay; Western Putnam Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Bradford, northeastern Alachua, southwestern Baker, northwestern Putnam, Union, southern Clay and southern Columbia Counties through 830 PM EDT At 800 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Columbia to near Bardin. Movement was north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Lake City, Green Cove Springs, Starke, Lake Butler, Keystone Heights, Raiford, Worthington Spring, Middleburg, Columbia and Fort White. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Special Weather Statement issued for Adams, Highland, Pike by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 18:29:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. Motorists should slow down and use extra caution. When thunder roars, go indoors! Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning threatens. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Adams; Highland; Pike A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHERN ADAMS, WEST CENTRAL PIKE AND SOUTHEASTERN HIGHLAND COUNTIES THROUGH 845 PM EDT At 814 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Seaman, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and very heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Lightning can cause serious injury or death. Visibility will be poor and hydroplaning is possible. Locations impacted include Peebles, Winchester, Seaman, Belfast, Emerald, Cherry Fork, Sinking Spring, Poplar Grove, May Hill, Smoky Corners, Serpent Mound and Locust Grove. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Central Cook, Lake, Northern Cook by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-05 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Central Cook; Lake; Northern Cook BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...High wave action of 3 to 5 ft and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Northern Cook, Lake IL and Central Cook Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM CDT this afternoon through this evening. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers. For information on swim advisories or bans at Chicago beaches: www. cpdbeaches. com.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Chippewa, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pierce, St. Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 00:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-03 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chippewa; Dunn; Eau Claire; Pierce; St. Croix SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 512 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN CHIPPEWA DUNN EAU CLAIRE PIERCE ST. CROIX THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHIPPEWA FALLS, EAU CLAIRE, HUDSON, MENOMONIE, AND RIVER FALLS.
Heat Advisory issued for Southern Penobscot by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southern Penobscot HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED * WHAT...Heat index values up to 97 expected. * WHERE...Southern Penobscot County. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Heat Advisory issued for Eastern Windham by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Windham HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values in the upper 90s to lower 100s expected. * WHERE...The Mohawk and Hudson River Valleys and central Taconics in eastern New York and the Connecticut River Valley in southern Vermont. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Heat Advisory issued for Camden, Gloucester, Mercer, Middlesex, Northwestern Burlington by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Camden; Gloucester; Mercer; Middlesex; Northwestern Burlington; Ocean; Somerset; Southeastern Burlington; Western Monmouth HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 104 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern and southern New Jersey, southeast Pennsylvania and northern Delaware. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest temperatures and heat indices are expected to occur today. Low temperatures in the mid 70s tonight will not provide much relief from the heat.
Lake Wind Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FLATHEAD LAKE * WHAT...Waves 1 to 3 feet with west to southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph expected on Flathead Lake. * WHERE...Flathead/Mission Valleys. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Heat Advisory issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's, Talbot by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Caroline; Kent; Queen Anne's; Talbot HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Caroline, Talbot, Kent MD and Queen Annes. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 11:51:00 Expires: 2022-08-04 21:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM AST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet. * WHERE...Northwest beaches from Aguadilla to Hatillo. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Flood Advisory issued for Craighead by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 07:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-04 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Craighead FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of East Arkansas, including the following counties, Craighead and Greene. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 737 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jonesboro, Paragould, Brookland, Crowleys Ridge State Park, Walcott, Goobertown, Bethel, Finch, Farrville, Schug, Herndon and Bard. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Special Weather Statement issued for Armstrong, Clarion, Forest, Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 10:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Armstrong; Clarion; Forest; Jefferson A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT CENTRAL JEFFERSON...EASTERN ARMSTRONG...SOUTHEASTERN CLARION AND SOUTHEASTERN FOREST COUNTIES THROUGH 1100 AM EDT At 1026 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles west of Brookville, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible. Locations impacted include Brookville, Brockway, Summerville, Limestone, Hawthorn, Corsica, Sigel, Fisher, Worthville, Clarington, Clear Creek State Park, and Knox-Dale. This includes Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania between mile markers 66 and 92. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Crawford, Kalkaska, Missaukee, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Roscommon by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 11:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 11:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Crawford; Kalkaska; Missaukee; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Roscommon The National Weather Service in Gaylord has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Crawford County in northern Michigan Ogemaw County in northern Michigan Roscommon County in northern Michigan Southeastern Kalkaska County in northern Michigan Eastern Missaukee County in northern Michigan Western Oscoda County in northern Michigan * Until 1145 AM EDT. * At 1101 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Moorestown, or 12 miles northwest of Houghton Lake, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. At 1043 AM, Wexford County Airport gusted to 55 mph. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Houghton Lake around 1110 AM EDT. South Higgins Lake, Higgins Lake, North Higgins Lake and Roscommon County Airport around 1115 AM EDT. Roscommon around 1120 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include South Branch Township, Luzerne, Rose Township and Mack Lake. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Advisory issued for Benton, Camden, Hickory, Morgan by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 09:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-04 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Benton; Camden; Hickory; Morgan FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Missouri, including the following counties, in central Missouri, Benton, Camden, Hickory and Morgan. In west central Missouri, St. Clair. * WHEN...Until 1230 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 912 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is already occurring in the advisory area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. - This includes the following low water crossings Little Niangua at County Road 200, Little Niangua at County Road 66, Rainy Creek at Knobby Road, Dry Auglaize Creek at Freedom Ridge Road and Deer Creek at Highway V. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Osage Beach, Camdenton, Warsaw, Village of Four Seasons, Lincoln, Cole Camp, Stover and Laurie. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Madison by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 03:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-04 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Madison FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 AM CDT THIS MORNING REPLACES FLASH FLOOD WARNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Missouri, including the following county, Madison. * WHEN...Until 1015 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 722 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fredericktown, Junction City, Cobalt, Marquand, Buckhorn, Saco, Roselle, Catherine Place and Mine La Motte.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for De Witt, Logan, Mason, McLean, Menard, Tazewell, Woodford by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 08:12:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-02 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Lincoln. Target Area: De Witt; Logan; Mason; McLean; Menard; Tazewell; Woodford The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Menard County in central Illinois Logan County in central Illinois Southeastern Woodford County in central Illinois De Witt County in central Illinois Southeastern Tazewell County in central Illinois McLean County in central Illinois Southeastern Mason County in central Illinois * Until 900 AM CDT. * At 812 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hopedale, or 13 miles southeast of Pekin, moving southeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bloomington, Lincoln, Clinton, Eureka, Havana, Mason City, Normal, Le Roy, Heyworth, El Paso, Petersburg, Lexington, Farmer City, Athens, Mackinaw, Hudson, Chenoa, Atlanta, Delavan and Mount Pulaski. This includes the following highways Interstate 155 between mile markers 0 and 18. Interstate 39 between mile markers 0 and 14. Interstate 55 between mile markers 112 and 186. Interstate 74 between mile markers 108 and 157. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Flood Warning issued for Clay, Putnam, Vigo by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-04 11:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-04 13:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Clay; Putnam; Vigo FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of west central Indiana, including the following counties, Clay, Putnam and Vigo. * WHEN...Until 100 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1126 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated slow moving thunderstorms with very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Heavy rain has ended but flooding concerns will continue into the early afternoon. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Terre Haute, Brazil, Cloverdale, Seelyville, Knightsville, Harmony, Staunton, Center Point, Riley, Cory, Saline City, Fontanet, Reelsville and Pimento. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Union by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 22:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-02 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Daviess; Henderson; Hopkins; McLean; Muhlenberg; Union; Webster SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 508, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS EDWARDS IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS GALLATIN HAMILTON WABASH WAYNE WHITE IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA POSEY IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA GIBSON PIKE SPENCER VANDERBURGH WARRICK IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY DAVIESS HENDERSON HOPKINS MCLEAN MUHLENBERG UNION WEBSTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BOONVILLE, CALHOUN, CARMI, DIXON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH, GRAYVILLE, GREENVILLE, HENDERSON, MADISONVILLE, MCLEANSBORO, MORGANFIELD, MOUNT CARMEL, OWENSBORO, PETERSBURG, POSEYVILLE, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, AND WEST SALEM.
