Kentucky Humane Society takes in over 100 animals displaced by eastern Kentucky flooding

Winchester adoption center rescuing eastern Kentucky pets
Fairy Tails pet adoptions have taken in 21 dogs in just three days. After several days of rainfall brought deadly flash flooding to eastern Kentucky dozens of communities destroyed and many lives were lost.
Perry County survivors retell moments of the eastern Kentucky flooding
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. — Lola Hutchinson and Tonya Johnson's families survived the flooding in eastern Kentucky, but not before making some tough decisions. Watch Hutchinson tell her story in the player above. Hutchinson woke up last week to water gushing into her home. For her, it was an all-night...
Retired LMPD officer using TikTok fame to help with eastern Kentucky flood relief
TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. — Michael Arterburn did not expect to be creating TikToks after he retired from LMPD. Fast forward a year and a half, he's not only creating TikToks regularly, but he's also creating content that gets millions of views. "I try to gear my videos as if I'm...
Week after floods hit eastern Kentucky, heat intensifying the situation
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — A week after disastrous flooding hit eastern Kentucky, the number of lives lost remains at 37. Gov. Andy Beshear has been giving daily updates on what's happening in the region that was pummeled by rain seven days ago. The death toll hasn't risen since the...
UofL Health donating $15,000 medical care package for eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health is pitching in to help provide relief for the flood victims in eastern Kentucky. Tuesday morning, six pallets of medical supplies were packed into a semi-truck that will be dropping them off in Whitesburg, Kentucky. The medical care package was filled with bandages, saline...
Eastern Kentucky woman used vacuum cord to save her and her children
EASTERN KENTUCKY — Through the great loss, we are also hearing incredible stories of survival out of eastern Kentucky. One woman, desperate to save her children, reached for a vacuum of all things. "I grabbed a vacuum cord and I cut the cord off the vacuum cleaner and tied...
Kentucky flood survivors say there was no time to escape the deluge
LEBURN, Ky. — As the floodwaters receded, tales of survival emerged Tuesday from victims who were roused from sleep by alerts and quickly found themselves trapped in their homes by floating furniture blocking the doors. They described the experience as surreal, recalling how they had to ford through waist-deep...
First of Kentucky's flood relief fund going toward 11 funerals
FRANKFORT, Ky. — In a week, Kentucky's fund for flood victims has raised more than $3 million and the first of it will be doled out on Wednesday. Gov. Andy Beshear said the all funds from the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, which was set up in the aftermath of the deadly flooding in the Appalachian region, would go directly and only to the families affected.
AERIALS: An overhead look at eastern Kentucky communities ravaged by flooding
It's going to be a long road to recovery for Kentucky's Appalachian communities plagued by deadly flooding in late July. The region was swamped by more than 8 inches of rain in 48 hours and more rain came days later. After the catastrophe hit one of the poorest parts of...
Curfews imposed in some flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky areas to curb looting
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — Victims of the flooding that tore through eastern Kentucky earlier this week are now being forced to deal with further hardships — looting, fraud and scams. Two communities in eastern Kentucky have imposed curfews in response to the looting. In a Facebook post on...
Greater Cincinnati steps up to help flood victims in Eastern Kentucky
BUCKHORN, Ky. — Many are stepping up to the plate to help the flood victims in Eastern Kentucky. From Matthew 25: Ministries to local churches and those who are personally impacted by the tragedy. Joe Shafer got home late Sunday night, after visiting family and those impacted by the...
Metro Hall collecting hygiene products Wednesday for Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced a donation drive to help supply a medical clinic in an area ravaged by flooding with general hygiene and sanitary products. Watch Monday's update on eastern Kentucky flooding in the player above. The drive will be outside Metro Hall Wednesday with...
Here’s how you can help those in need in the devastating Kentucky flooding
Deadly, devastating flooding has upended the lives of thousands in Eastern Kentucky. Here's how you can help those victims.
Video shows flood rescue in Kentucky
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT/Gray News) - Video was released Monday of rescue efforts by the National Guard in eastern Kentucky. More than 1,400 Kentuckians have been rescued by first responders. Those rescues are still going on in areas that have been challenging to get to. Rescue after rescue, grateful Kentuckians have...
More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37 while hundreds of people remained unaccounted for five days after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. The water poured down hillsides and into valleys and hollows, engulfing entire towns. Mudslides marooned some people on steep slopes. Beshear suggested many of the unaccounted for would be located when cellphone service resumes. “When cell service gets back up, we do see a whole lot of people finding people they love and care about, so looking forward to those stories,” he said.
Beloved cat reunited with owner after being lost in Kentucky flooding
GARRETT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky floodwaters have left families devastated, but on Monday, one family found hope in troubled times. “It’s just destroyed everything for everybody,” said Olivia Johnson, Garrett Resident. Like so many other families, Johnson says the floodwaters destroyed her home, her parent’s home and their personal belongings. Even though she said they lost […]
