HURRICANE SEASON: Think It’s Quiet? Remember, Andrew Struck In August

4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Delray Beach, FL
This is the Only Covered Bridge in Florida on the Public Right of Way, and it's a Florida Heritage SiteL. CaneCoral Springs, FL
Delray Beach's Falcon offers a Sunday "bathrobe brunch" with free drinks you simply can't missBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association Announces a Strategic Partnership with Grassi Advisors & AccountantsBrian MurphyPalm Beach, FL
FORECASTERS: Hurricane Season Is Going To Get Busy
Calm Before The Storms? National Weather Service Says No Change To Official Predictions… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Weather Service Thursday confirmed what BocaNewsNow.com first reported several days ago: the slow start to the hurricane season does not mean a quiet hurricane […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
South Florida hurricanes: Where do they form, when do they strike?
If you live in South Florida long enough, you’re bound to develop a theory on why and when a hurricane will strike. When May is dry, look out. If a storm passes through the Hebert Box, we’re in trouble. And these are just the theories from meteorologists (dry...
click orlando
More storms pop up in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida on Wednesday will see another day with increased rain chances that will linger into the evening. A flood warning is in effect until midnight for Marion County due to excessive rainfall. Expect a 60% coverage of showers and storms from Wednesday through Saturday. Rain...
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida
There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and the fact that lots of Americans choose to spend their holidays in Florida, over and over again, stands as proof of that. If you are one of them and you have been to Florida before then you know that there are lots of amazing places to discover. However, there are a few places that are more popular than others and most people would choose to go there. But those that love exploring, know that there are many beautiful beaches around that are often overlooked simply because they are not so well-known. And that's what this article is all about: four beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida that you should visit next time you get the chance. Here's what made it on the list:
wqcs.org
Schedule of Brightline Construction Closures in Stuart and Port Salerno
Martin County - Wednesday August 4, 2022: The City of Stuart has released the following construction advisory issued by Brightline on Wednesday, August 3. The following railroad crossings in Martin County will be impacted by the ongoing construction work:. Stuart – Alice St.: Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5...
Study: Rents in Wellington, Royal Palm often cost households half their paychecks or more
ROYAL PALM BEACH — Renting in Palm Beach County's western suburbs is economically "overwhelming," a recent Florida International University study has found. And it's poised to get worse. In 2018, about 57.4% of Royal Palm Beach and 56.7% of Wellington renters were "overwhelmed" with housing costs, meaning they spent at least half and...
West of Boynton, $12 million first phase of Canyon District Park comes to life
The new Canyon District Park, west of Boynton Beach, opened on Monday. Soccer enthusiasts have begun to use its three lighted multi-purpose fields for open and league play. The...
A shrinking US 1? Our neighbors are doing it! What to know
A shrinking US 1? Our neighbors are doing it! What to know. Happy Thursday, and welcome to The Post on Jupiter. I can't here in Jupiter, but our neighbors to the south are working on a project that will convert two lanes along a one-mile stretch of the highway to pedestrian walkway.
thecoastalstar.com
Boca Raton: Neighbors’ pleas to muzzle Camino Real bridge horn hit wall
Peace and quiet is no more along the shores of the Intracoastal Waterway just south of the Camino Real bridge. Palm Beach County, after a recent review of operations there, ordered the bridge’s tender to activate its horn each time the bridge opens — as often as every 20 minutes.
fb101.com
JAMES FLANIGAN APPOINTED CEO OF OLD SCHOOL HOSPITALITY RESTAURANT GROUP
Ol d School Hospitality, a family-owned and operated South Florida restaurant management group, is proud to announce it has appointed James Flanigan, son of founder Paul Flanigan (who established the company in 1986), as Chief Executive Officer. Before joining Old School Hospitality, James worked as an accountant and then as...
Live roaches under prep tables, flies landing on glasses among issues that shut down 2 restaurants
Flies, roaches and storage of food on the floor were among the issues that shut down two restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and spotlight places ...
Nora hurtles toward a groundbreaking with more investors betting big on West Palm Beach
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. Real estate may be in self-reflection mode in South Florida but everyone still seems to be betting on downtown West Palm Beach with a mystery buyer snatching up a portfolio of more than 50 properties near the...
BOCANEWSNOW
TROPICAL HOUSING DEPRESSION? New Listings Up, Sales Down In Palm Beach County
Latest Elliman Report Suggests Storm Clouds May Be Rolling In… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The surging housing market in Palm Beach County may be showing signs of retreat. The latest Elliman Report, prepared by Miller Samuel Appraisers and Consultants, reveals that […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
REMINDER: Florida Sales Tax Holiday Ends On Sunday
Here Is What You Can Buy In Florida Without Paying Sales Tax. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A friendly reminder from your friends at BocaNewsNow.com who love to save money. Florida’s Sales Tax Holiday ends on Sunday. You have just a few days left […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Property owners, neighbors extremely upset over squatters that keep coming back
MIAMI – Squatters have been living in a Miami home for months now, and neighbors in the area are tired of it. Several times the owners have thought they’ve solved the problem but the squatters just keep coming back. The normally quiet Miami street has become a major...
Voters Can Drop Off Their Mail-in Ballots at These Locations
Early voting has begun for the upcoming primary election on August 23, 2022, and there are multiple ways to cast your ballot: vote-by-mail, early voting, and on voting day. So far, 28,289 Broward County residents have mailed back their ballots. Have a vote-by-mail ballot? Mail them, or drop them off...
travelnowsmart.com
Best Brunch in Fort Lauderdale, FL — 20 Top Places!
Fort Lauderdale is rich in history and has beautiful beaches. Visitors will love it. You can also enjoy the diverse cuisine. You won’t get bored of trying new foods while you’re in town. It’s also possible to explore Florida at any time of day because there are tons...
Coral Springs Rents Rose 28 Percent Since Last Year, Analysis Finds
A new analysis ranked Coral Springs as the 16th most expensive city in South Florida for renting an apartment in July, while Tamarac ranked the third least expensive. The price of one-bedroom units grew 28 percent in Coral Springs from July 2021 to July 2022, to a median of $1,780, and a two-bedroom rose 24 percent to $1,990 during that period.
HEAT INDEX TO TOP 100 DEGREES THIS WEEKEND IN BOCA RATON, DELRAY BEACH
BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s going to be extremely hot this weekend across South Florida, with the National Weather Service saying the heat index in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Boynton Beach will hit 100 on Sunday. The forecast is calling for a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Spanish Restaurants in Miami, FL
Do you live in Miami and its environs, or are you planning to visit soon? Plugging into the best Spanish restaurants in Miami can be very relieving. Planning for the places to visit and food joints to count on is a confusing task that you can’t afford to overlook.
