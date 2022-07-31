ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

HURRICANE SEASON: Think It’s Quiet? Remember, Andrew Struck In August

By STAFF REPORT
BOCANEWSNOW
BOCANEWSNOW
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

FORECASTERS: Hurricane Season Is Going To Get Busy

Calm Before The Storms? National Weather Service Says No Change To Official Predictions… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Weather Service Thursday confirmed what BocaNewsNow.com first reported several days ago: the slow start to the hurricane season does not mean a quiet hurricane […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
click orlando

More storms pop up in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida on Wednesday will see another day with increased rain chances that will linger into the evening. A flood warning is in effect until midnight for Marion County due to excessive rainfall. Expect a 60% coverage of showers and storms from Wednesday through Saturday. Rain...
ORLANDO, FL
Alina Andras

4 beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida has some of the most wonderful beaches in the country and the fact that lots of Americans choose to spend their holidays in Florida, over and over again, stands as proof of that. If you are one of them and you have been to Florida before then you know that there are lots of amazing places to discover. However, there are a few places that are more popular than others and most people would choose to go there. But those that love exploring, know that there are many beautiful beaches around that are often overlooked simply because they are not so well-known. And that's what this article is all about: four beautiful but underrated beaches in Florida that you should visit next time you get the chance. Here's what made it on the list:
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boca Raton, FL
State
Florida State
wqcs.org

Schedule of Brightline Construction Closures in Stuart and Port Salerno

Martin County - Wednesday August 4, 2022: The City of Stuart has released the following construction advisory issued by Brightline on Wednesday, August 3. The following railroad crossings in Martin County will be impacted by the ongoing construction work:. Stuart – Alice St.: Daytime flagging operations, 7 a.m. to 5...
STUART, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Seasons#Fl#Metrodesk Media#Llc
fb101.com

JAMES FLANIGAN APPOINTED CEO OF OLD SCHOOL HOSPITALITY RESTAURANT GROUP

Ol d School Hospitality, a family-owned and operated South Florida restaurant management group, is proud to announce it has appointed James Flanigan, son of founder Paul Flanigan (who established the company in 1986), as Chief Executive Officer. Before joining Old School Hospitality, James worked as an accountant and then as...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Live roaches under prep tables, flies landing on glasses among issues that shut down 2 restaurants

Flies, roaches and storage of food on the floor were among the issues that shut down two restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. We cull through hundreds of restaurant and bar inspections that happen weekly and spotlight places ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL HOUSING DEPRESSION? New Listings Up, Sales Down In Palm Beach County

Latest Elliman Report Suggests Storm Clouds May Be Rolling In… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The surging housing market in Palm Beach County may be showing signs of retreat. The latest Elliman Report, prepared by Miller Samuel Appraisers and Consultants, reveals that […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

REMINDER: Florida Sales Tax Holiday Ends On Sunday

Here Is What You Can Buy In Florida Without Paying Sales Tax. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A friendly reminder from your friends at BocaNewsNow.com who love to save money. Florida’s Sales Tax Holiday ends on Sunday. You have just a few days left […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
travelnowsmart.com

Best Brunch in Fort Lauderdale, FL — 20 Top Places!

Fort Lauderdale is rich in history and has beautiful beaches. Visitors will love it. You can also enjoy the diverse cuisine. You won’t get bored of trying new foods while you’re in town. It’s also possible to explore Florida at any time of day because there are tons...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HEAT INDEX TO TOP 100 DEGREES THIS WEEKEND IN BOCA RATON, DELRAY BEACH

BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s going to be extremely hot this weekend across South Florida, with the National Weather Service saying the heat index in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and Boynton Beach will hit 100 on Sunday. The forecast is calling for a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Spanish Restaurants in Miami, FL

Do you live in Miami and its environs, or are you planning to visit soon? Plugging into the best Spanish restaurants in Miami can be very relieving. Planning for the places to visit and food joints to count on is a confusing task that you can’t afford to overlook.
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
36K+
Followers
4K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy