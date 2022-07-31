ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman dead following escalator accident at Empower Field at Mile High

By Robert Garrison
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
DENVER — Police are investigating a fatal escalator accident at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver Saturday night.

Police said a woman was sitting on an escalator railing at the stadium and fell to the concourse below. She died as a result of her injuries, according to police.

The Denver Police Department said the call came in at 10:52 p.m. Police said the woman was a guest at the stadium.

The accident occurred the same day a Kenny Chesney concert was going on at Empower Field at Mile High. Chesney released a statement saying he was "devastated" when he learned what happened.

"There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night — and to hear this is heartbreaking," the statement says.

Denver police initially tweeted at 11:17 p.m. Saturday that they were investigating an outdoor death at 1701 Bryant St. Police provided an update Sunday morning, stating the woman died as a result of the fall from the escalator railing.

Stadium officials released the following statement regarding the accident:

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the woman involved in the tragic incident that occurred at the end of Saturday's concert at Empower Field at Mile High. There is nothing more important than the safety of our guests, and Stadium Management Company is in communication with the Denver Police Department as it investigates this unfortunate situation."

Plumb Joy
3d ago

It wasn't an escalator incident, it was a fall incident that turned deadly. Building codes at stadiums would never fly elsewhere, there's a high risk of falling at stadiums.

WHITE FOLKS LUV CHITTLINS
3d ago

That's what happens when you show off trying to be cute for others 😵‍💫

