McKinney Fire grows to 51,468 acres with 0% containment
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — According to Klamath National Forest , as of 8:01 a.m. the McKinney Fire has grown to 51,468 acres and is 0% contained.
According to Klamath National Forest, despite the fact that the fire slowed down in the evening on Saturday, it became active again around midnight.
Due to extreme drought conditions, high temperatures, winds, and lightning storms the fire has continued to spread over 50,000 acres.State of emergency declared in Siskiyou County
On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for Siskiyou County due to the McKinney Fire.
As of 7:43 p.m. Saturday night, Klamath National Forest announced that Yreka Police Department issued an evacuation order for the area west of Fairchild and Shasta streets. There is also an evacuation warning issued for all of Yreka west of I-5.
Current evacuation orders are being made for zones:
- SIS-1004
- SIS-1114
- SIS-1007
- SIS-1117
- SIS-1233
- SIS-1316
- SIS-2001
- SIS-2004
- SIS-2007
- SIS-1236
- SIS-1120A
- SIS-1120B
- SIS-1010
- SIS-1013
- SIS-1016
- SIS-1123
- SIS-3502
- SIS-3505
- SIS-3508
- SIS-3401
- SIS-3404
- SIS-3505
- SIS-3511
- SIS-3603
- SIS-3606
- YRE-3624A
- YRE-3624B
- YRE-3621A
- YRE-3621B
- YRE-3618A
- YRE-2615A
- YRE-2615B
- YRE-3612A
