‘Dangerous’ fire near Oregon border destroys a dozen homes, intensifies overnight

My prayers go out to each and every one affected by these wildfires. Especially the firefighters. Please be safe out there! 🙏😢💖💙
Firefighters gain on deadly McKinney fire south of Oregon border; ‘This is a sleeping giant right now’
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. — Firefighters have gotten their first hold on California’s deadliest and most destructive fire of the year and expected that the blaze would remain stalled through the weekend. The McKinney fire near the Oregon border was 10% contained as of Thursday morning and bulldozers and...
Oregon has been welcoming PCT hikers for decades. Despite fire closures, here they come again
Ashland’s stars of summer arrive slowly, on sturdy legs hefting carefully stuffed backpacks, and introducing themselves by their trail names like Butters and Giggles. By the time northbound Pacific Crest Trail thru-hikers cross into Oregon, they have forged 1,720 miles from the bottom of California, through deserts, over mountains and out of unexpected situations, despite years of planning.
Firefighters around Oregon work to contain five significant wildfires
Oregon firefighters are making strides against the five significant wildfires burning in the state. The Beech Creek fire, which began on Monday and has burned more than 200 acres in the Malheur National Forest, is now at 15% containment. There are a total of 238 firefighting personnel on site, and...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Oregon Wildfires Update 8/3/22: 46 Active Fires; 2,500 Acres Burned
As of this morning at 9am, Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, that is what is happening on fires across the state (see full-size map below). In the early morning hours today Banks Fire Volunteers Julie Kemper and Andrew King departed in one of our Brush Fire Rigs, BR 13, to be a part of a strike team being sent to the Miller Fire in Wasco County.
Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 3, 2022
The 2022 wildfire season has taken off in Oregon and Washington with dozens of fires now reported. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the Pacific Northwest as of August 3, 2022.
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
kezi.com
Oregon lawmaker escapes deadly McKinney Fire in Northern California
YREKA, Calif. — An Oregon state representative and her husband escaped the deadly McKinney Fire burning at least 55,000 acres in Northern California. Democratic Rep. Dacia Grayber and her husband were camping near Mount Ashland over the weekend, just north of the Oregon-California border. Grayber said they woke up in the middle of the night to gale-force winds and ash.
Readers respond: Protect forests as heat intensifies
Another “record-breaking heatwave” in Portland is suspected of leading to at least nine deaths, and let’s not forget the 96 lives lost to last year’s heat dome. I’m frustrated by the inaction of political leaders who have systematically and repeatedly failed us in this fight against climate change. I’m exhausted by the lack of political will to address our warming planet and the constant reminders of the hurdles nobody wants to cross. If you prefer to do nothing, I’d like to offer one solution where doing nothing could make a difference— leaving mature and old-growth trees standing.
KXL
Gov. Declares Conflagration For Wildfire South Of The Dalles
MAUPIN, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act in order to get resources to a fire burning south of The Dalles in Wasco County. The Miller Road/Dodge Fire sparked Tuesday afternoon near the community of Juniper Flats and is burning in grass, brush, and juniper. It was estimated to have burned more than 16 square miles, or more than 10,000 acres.
Big Rattlesnake fire in eastern Oregon fully contained; feds laud local volunteers
The Big Rattlesnake fire, southwest of the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest in eastern Oregon, is now 100% contained, officials said. At the fire’s peak, more than 30 firefighters were battling the blaze that swept through public and private property in the rural area. “Generally we have a great cooperation with...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Filmmaker who lost home in 2020 Oregon fire to show work at Tower Theater
As we watch wildfires in Oregon again this year, it doesn’t take a long memory to remember the Holiday Farm Fire from two years ago. Filmmaker Mark McInnis certainly remembers. He lost his home to the fire while making a documentary in Alaska. But that didn’t stop him from finishing his film, which will be showing in Bend next week.
New large fires burning in Oregon, close section of Pacific Crest Trail
Nineteen wildfires began over the weekend in Oregon, many started by lightning strikes, as the wildfire season begins in earnest in the state. Some of the fires have triggered scattered evacuation warnings, closed a 60-mile section of the Pacific Crest Trail near Crater Lake and shut down some campgrounds. Lightning...
KDRV
Fires burning across Southern Oregon and Northern California: evacuation centers open
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Weed: Weed Community Center located at 161 E. Lincoln Ave. Montague: cat evacuation center located at 200 S. 11th St. Yreka: dog evacuation center located at 2216 E. Oberlin Rd. Yreka: livestock animal evacuation center located at 1712 Fairlane Rd. SOUTHERN OREGON - Ashland: The church of...
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Oregon Rabbits
For the first time in over a year, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in domestic rabbits in Oregon. State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said 21 rabbits from one Multnomah County property died over a 72-hour period. “The strain that we have and have been dealing with also is able...
Massive McKinney Fire in Northern California leaves trail of destruction
As a massive wildfire continues to cut a path of destruction through a Northern California forest, residents are left to contend with lost homes and treasured family items.
Early-morning earthquake with 3.2 magnitude hits east of Tacoma
A 3.2 magnitude earthquake shook a rural section of Washington state Thursday morning. The small temblor at 6:22 a.m. was centered about 21 miles east of Tacoma, near the towns of Enumclaw and Black Diamond. No injuries or damage have been reported. The “citizen science” feature on the U.S. Geological...
SFGate
2 found dead in charred car within California wildfire zone
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — At least two people have died from a raging California blaze that was among several menacing thousands of homes Monday in the Western U.S. Two bodies were found inside a charred vehicle Sunday in the driveway of a home near the remote community of Klamath River, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. The names of the victims and other details weren't immediately released.
backpacker.com
60 Pacific Crest Trail Hikers Rescued from Fire Near Oregon Border
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+ Sign up for Outside+ today. At least 60 Pacific Crest Trail hikers were rescued near the border of California and Oregon...
Coronavirus in Oregon: Cases and testing continue to fall
Oregon health officials reported about 6% fewer reported coronavirus cases last week than the prior week, coinciding with an 8% drop in testing. Reported cases have fallen for the third straight week, to 8,185 reported Wednesday, down from 10,381 reported during the week ending July 12. At-home testing means the state’s official numbers are dramatically undercounted. But among known tests, the share with positive results is inching downward -- hitting 11.5% Wednesday, about a percentage point below the same time last week.
ijpr.org
Thu 8 AM | Oregon's wildfire risk map and defensible space code, explained
It's a simple fact of life in Oregon: it gets dry in the summer, and things can catch on fire. That much is accepted, but state efforts to increase fire safety are meeting with resistance. First, there's the new wildfire risk map, which places all properties, rural and urban, into...
