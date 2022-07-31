ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police release name of man killed in Southeast DC

By Brian Farrell
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) identified a man murdered in one of many recent shooting in Southeast.

Detectives said someone killed 49-year-old Jeffrey Oxner Friday afternoon.

Officers were in the 900 block of Valley Ave. SE shortly after 3 p.m. They were there to investigate a report of gunshots and found Oxner. Medics took him to the hospital where he died.

Police look for SUV in connection to murder in DC

As of Sunday, detectives still were looking for the people responsible for Oxner’s killing.

As with all murders in the District of Columbia, the Metropolitan Police Department offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information Oxner’s killing can call (202) 727-9099. Information can be submitted anonymously to MPD’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

