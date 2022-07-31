www.arklatexhomepage.com
Shreveport carjacking suspect leads officers on dangerous multi-parish chase
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Law enforcement officers in two parishes were led on a dangerous high-speed chase Wednesday after attempting to stop a stolen vehicle. Before 8:30 a.m., Many Police Department officers attempted a traffic stop on a truck stolen from Shreveport. The vehicle refused to stop and fled. Sabine Parish Sheriff’s deputies joined the chase as the suspect traveled south through Florien into Vernon Parish.
Police ID suspect in multiple Shreveport business burglaries
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are searching for a man they say was responsible for two business burglaries in May. Police say 31-year-old Christopher Boykin used a brick to shatter the front glass of the business in the 100 block of East Kings Highway and steal items on May 4.
Shreveport police investigate string of burglaries
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department have asked the public to help them identify the perpetrators of three unrelated burglaries in July even though property crimes are down for the first half of 2022. The three burglaries cases involve a home, a business, and a vehicle. SPD...
Shreveport carjacking suspect arrested after traffic stop turns into high-speed chase in Many
MANY, La. (KSLA) - A traffic stop in Many turned into a high-speed chase involving multiple agencies. On Aug. 3 at 8:30 a.m., Many police officers attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and began to flee from officers. Sabine sheriff’s deputies joined the pursuit, which...
Shreveport carjacking suspect arrested after multi-parish crash that injured Sabine, Vernon deputies
LEESVILLE, La. -- A Shreveport carjacking suspect is in custody and facing numerous felony charges following a multi-parish high speed pursuit Wednesday morning that ended with at least two deputies injured. The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post the pursuit from Sabine Parish into its parish happened...
Shreveport man sentenced to 40 years in slaying of mail carrier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man will serve 40 years in prison without parole for the fatal shooting of a local mail carrier. Michael Gentry, 33, pleaded guilty in March to second-degree murder in the June 20, 2019, death of 52-year-old Antonio Williams, a United States Postal Service letter carrier who was delivering mail at a South Highlands apartment complex on Dudley Drive when he was killed.
SPD: 1 arrested following early morning standoff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly holding his wife hostage in a stand-off with Shreveport police. According to police, officers responded to a residence in the 5600 block of South Lakeshore Drive around 12 a.m. to investigate a report of a domestic dispute. When officers arrived on the scene, they learned that a woman was being held captive in the residence by her husband, later identified as 68-year-old Freddie Robinson, who had a firearm.
Caught on camera: Burglary from Shreveport Carvana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police have released surveillance video from a Fourth of July burglary of a Shreveport Carvana dealership in hopes of identifying suspects. The video captured at the Carvana on Grimmitt Drive shows an unidentified man help himself to an air compressor and multiple cases of Dasani water. The man makes multiple trips, sometimes running to load up the stolen items into his SUV.
ktoy1047.com
Body found in Hope pond identified
The body was found Monday in a pond off of Highway 29 North in Hope. Police have identified the man as 55-year-old Christopher Chancellor. Chancellor was originally from Texarkana but had been living in the Hope area for several months at the time of his death.
foxsportstexarkana.com
TTPD arrests man for allegedly pointing loaded gun at convenience store clerk
TEXARKANA — The Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) arrested a 46-year-old man following his alleged pointing of a gun in the face of a convenience store clerk over her refusal to buy a cigar for him. Police say that Scott Daniels entered a convenience store in the 1600...
Shreveport Police Seek Bank Forgers
Shreveport Police are asking for help identifying two suspects depositing multiple fraudulent checks that caused a substantial loss to the business. SPD officers responded to the call at Barksdale Federal Credit Union, where they were able to obtain several photos of two suspects at the North Market branch of Barksdale Federal Credit Union.
Bienville Parish man jailed after 2 hour standoff
ARCADIA, La. -- A two-hour standoff Monday night in Bienville Parish ended peacefully and landed one man in jail. Phillip A. Page, 39, of Bienville, is charged with second-degree kidnapping, aggravated second-degree battery, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. He's still in the Bienville Parish Jail pending a 72-hour hearing.
Shreveport restaurant heavily damaged in early morning fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at a local restaurant. More than 30 units responded to the blaze at Ledbelly’s Grille in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road just after 7:30 Thursday morning. SFD public information officers confirmed the...
10 people injured in wreck involving SporTran bus
SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Ten people were injured in crash involving a SporTran bus and a pickup truck late Wednesday morning in north Shreveport. According to online dispatch records, it happened around 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of North Market Street and Aero Drive. A truck hauling a trailer loaded with cut trees was heading north on North Market Street when it collided with a SporTran bus heading west on Kansas City Drive going towards Aero Drive.
El Dorado man leads police on high-speed chase; allegedly uses toddler as human shield
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Police in El Dorado say a traffic stop led to a high-speed chase that ended in a crash. The driver then allegedly used his two-year-old son as a human shield. On Aug 1 at 4:00 p.m, El Dorado Police say they stopped a vehicle...
Trail ride gunfire leads to an arrest
COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — An arrest has been made in connection with gunfire that erupted during a weekend trail ride. Kentrail “Turtle” Cornelius, 20, of Minden, faces a charge of illegal use of a weapon. His bond has been set at $150,000. Three people, including a...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Escapee arrested in Lincoln
A Ouachita Parish escapee was apprehended Friday evening at a Lincoln Parish residence. Deputies from the Lincoln and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Departments went to a Belton Road address after receiving information escapee Anthony Garner was at the residence. Garner had escaped earlier Friday from a correctional facility in Ouachita Parish.
Marshall Mavericks Social
Adoption or abortion? Q&A about why experts say it’s …. Arkansas School Safety Commission presents initial …. Louisiana lacks monkeypox vaccine and treatment as …. As renters suffer with no AC, Texas lawmaker pushes …. Texas lawmaker pushes for state penalties for renters …. Salute the Badge: TAPD kicks...
Salute the Badge: TAPD kicks off annual PRIDE Academy
The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department kicked off its annual PRIDE Academy summer camp for young kids this week. Salute the Badge: TAPD kicks off annual PRIDE Academy. Adoption or abortion? Q&A about why experts say it’s …. Arkansas School Safety Commission presents initial …. Louisiana lacks monkeypox vaccine and...
Marshall, TX Police Arrest 11 People On 40 Combined Charges
Police in Marshall, Texas were very busy last week rounding up nearly a dozen individuals on a host of charges after a "gang-related" shooting and several other incidents in the area. On July 28, 2022, the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and...
