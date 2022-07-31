Severe thunderstorm warning expires for multiple counties

www.cbs17.com
WelcomeToTheClamBake
3d ago
They forgot Wilson county on their warnings list… it’s bad out this way right now. Rain thunder and lighting. No visibility for 5-10ft ahead of you. Be careful out there.
Reply
2
Related
cbs17
Power outages, minor damage seen after severe storms, tornado warning in central NC
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Minor damage and power outages were reported after severe thunderstorms and a tornado warning were issued in central North Carolina Sunday afternoon. Most of the severe storms and the tornado warning were north of Raleigh in the counties that border Virginia. But the storms still...
Crash involving 18-wheeler on bridge disrupts traffic in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A single-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler Wednesday morning closed down part of U.S. Hwy. 70 as officials tried to determine how much damage was done to a bridge at the scene. Murry Stroud, director of Lenoir County Emergency Services, said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. Lenoir County 911 received […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Truck crash causes lane closure on NC 70 near Kinston bridge
KINSTON - A lane of U.S. 70 in Kinston is closed until repairs can be made to a bridge railing struck by a tractor trailer this morning. N.C. Department of Transportation crews immediately closed the westbound outside lane of the highwaywhere it crosses the Neuse River on the west side of town.
cbs17
Footsteps heard for miles: Wayne County community runs for Fishman
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Wayne County community members ran a mile Wednesday night in honor of Sgt. Matthew Fishman who died in the line of duty after being shot on Monday. Community members ran four laps around the parking lot of Wayne Community College as part of a national movement called Running 4 Heroes. All three first responders who were shot Monday are alum of the college.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WITN
Rocky Mount man shot in morning domestic-related shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating another shooting in Rocky Mount. Around 9:00 a.m. officers got a shots fired call in the 4000 block of Sunset Avenue, but then determined it happened at 300 South Halifax Road. The 48-year-old man was shot in the back and was able...
cbs17
NC State issues alert after gas station robbed near campus
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—North Carolina State University issued an alert following an armed robbery near campus. Campus police said this happened before 4 a.m. at a gas station near Gorman and Hillsborough Street. The suspect showed a gun during the robbery, campus police said in the alert. The alert said...
wcti12.com
Last deputy injured in Monday shooting released from ECU Health
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Wednesday afternoon, Corporal Andrew Cox left ECU Health in Greenville. He was the last deputy to be discharged following Monday’s deadly shooting. Corporal Andrew Cox was escorted by a heavy police presence to welcome him home. This, just one day after people cheered on...
cbs17
3 key things happening at Raleigh’s Dix Park
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Raleigh continues to develop the more than 300-acre park they acquired in 2015. The city hopes Dorothea Dix Park will be “America’s next great public park”. They’ve started work on their master plan to reach that goal. Later...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
Damaged Raleigh I-440 bridge will cost at least $200,000 to repair, NC officials say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A special contractor will start repairs this week on an Interstate 440 bridge in Raleigh that was damaged when a truck hit it Friday, officials said. The wreck was first reported just after 1:35 p.m. Friday along I-440 at the Western Boulevard bridge, the NCDOT said.
Police investigating series of drive-by shootings around Scotland Neck
Scotland Neck, N.C. — Officials in Scotland Neck said they are investigating a series of drive-by shootings in and around Scotland Neck, two of them unfolding Saturday night. They all happened in Halifax County. One was reported around 11:00 p.m. Saturday on Bynums Bridge Road and the other less...
cbs17
Johnston County sheriff takes over Kenly Police Department following resignation
KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office has officially taken over law enforcement duties for the Town of Kenly. It comes after resignation letters were submitted from the Kenly police chief and officers just two weeks ago. The sheriff’s office officially took over at 2 p.m....
lakegastongazette-observer.com
ECU Health North Hospital awards $88,750 in grants to Halifax County and surrounding area organizations
ECU Health North Hospital recently awarded thirteen grants totaling $88,750.00 for health-related projects to organizations in Halifax County and surrounding communities. This year’s awards mark the third year of hospital’s Community Benefits Grants Program. The program has now distributed more than $280,000 throughout Halifax County and surrounding areas in support of 41 programs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs17
A look at where RDU plane emergency landing mystery began
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, the National Transportation Safety Board officially opened an investigation into a plane’s emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport that ended in one pilot’s death. The mystery really started at an air landing strip in Raeford. It looks like just a grass...
WITN
Evening outage left thousands without power
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thousands of people were without power Saturday evening, according to Greenville Utilities Commission. GUC reported 3,775 confirmed outages spanning from E 2nd St down to Fire Tower Road as of 7:45 p.m. Power is expected to be restored just before 9:30 Saturday night. WITN is awaiting...
cbs17
Franklin County looking for residents to serve on boards, committees
LOUISBURG, N.C. (WNCN) – Franklin County is searching for residents interested in volunteering in their community on various boards, commissions, councils or committees. Any resident can submit an application here. But, you do need to be a resident of Franklin County to serve on one of the committees. There...
cbs17
Wake County cancels most schools on Election Day
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wake County School Board approved a measure to close most Wake County Public Schools on Election Day for years to come following a meeting Tuesday night. Tuesday’s vote did not include multi-track year-round schools, but the board said it will revisit that decision come...
WITN
Beaufort County deputies searching for runaway teen
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a runaway teen. Deputies say 16-year-old Imani Thompson left her home in Pantego on Saturday, July 30 at about 1 p.m. and has not been seen or heard from since then.
WITN
Craven County deputies searching for those responsible for car break-ins
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Eastern Carolina are looking to identify suspects wanted for questioning after several cars were broken into overnight. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says the break-ins occurred on N.C. 118 Highway & Old Washington Road in the Vanceboro area of Craven County. Video...
Live roaches & flies in Raleigh: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Aug. 2)
At a Durham restaurant this week, the ceiling was leaking above where chicken was being cooked and “a black oil-like substance was dripping onto the cooked chicken.”
cbs17
2 wrecks with 6 cars create traffic ‘headache’ on I-440 in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Two different crashes involving six cars caused massive traffic back-ups on Interstate 440 in Raleigh Sunday afternoon, police said. The incidents were reported just after 3 p.m. along the eastbound lanes of I-440 near Western Boulevard, which is exit 2, according to Raleigh police. Six...
Comments / 2