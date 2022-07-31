Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire

An Irwin man has been charged with aggravated assault after he reportedly threatened his neighbor with a gun. The victim called the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office in May to report that Matthew Roberson, 34, pointed a gun at him after he knocked on Roberson’s door. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim said they woke up to take a shower only to find his water had been turned off....

IRWIN, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO