Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire

Boise jewelry artist Mike Rogers made it through several waves of COVID-19 outbreaks without getting sick — until mid-June, when the omicron variant caught him. Six weeks after his breakthrough coronavirus infection, Rogers isn’t back to normal. His brain feels as though it’s encased in plastic wrap, being squeezed and buzzed with electrical currents.
Idaho Attorney General announces new nationwide anti-robocall litigation task force
BOISE — Attorney General Lawrence Wasden today announced that Idaho is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force of 50 attorneys general to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the U.S. The task force’s goal is to cut down on illegal robocalls. According to the National Consumer Law Center and Electronic Privacy Information Center, more than 33 million scam robocalls are made to Americans every day. Most originate overseas. The Task Force is...
East Idaho man arrested for reportedly threatening neighbor with gun
An Irwin man has been charged with aggravated assault after he reportedly threatened his neighbor with a gun. The victim called the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office in May to report that Matthew Roberson, 34, pointed a gun at him after he knocked on Roberson’s door. According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim said they woke up to take a shower only to find his water had been turned off....
