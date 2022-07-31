ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariposa County, CA

Oak Fire update: Containment inches higher, as firefighters gain ground on blaze near Yosemite

By Brianna Vaccari
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 4 days ago

Firefighters continued to make gains containing the Oak Fire burning in Mariposa County near Yosemite National Park over the weekend, reporting no new growth and containment improvement to 67% Sunday evening.

The fire that started more than a week ago near Yosemite has burned 19,244 acres, destroyed over 180 residential and commercial structures and damaged 10 others.

Firefighters will continue to work overnight to secure containment lines in the steep, rugged terrain near Devil’s Gulch. They will continue responding to hazards and restoring fire perimeter infrastructure.

Weather conditions in the area were cooler and more humid Sunday. The National Weather Service forecasts a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday near Mariposa, with high temperatures expected to be in the low 90s.

Nearly 3,800 fire personnel are working on the Oak Fire, and fire officials estimate the blaze has cost $38.6 million.

The charred vegetation and hillside along Jerseydale Road as firefighters continue to battle the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, Calif., on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

PG&E crews work to restore power

Pacific Gas & Electric was able to restore power to 122 customers on Sunday, though 357 remain without power.

Those customers are mostly in areas served by infrastructure damaged by the fire. PG&E poles and equipment sustained extensive damage along Triangle Road, Darrah and Jerseydale roads. Crews over the past three days have replaced 170 poles and pulled 3.7 miles of wire, according to the Sunday evening update from Cal Fire.

Around 720 PG&E personnel are working in response to the Oak Fire.

To receive updates from PG&E, customers can call 1-800-743-5000 to update their contact information.

Local assistance and evacuation centers

A multi-agency support center will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 1-3 at the Mariposa HIgh School Gymnasium, located at 5074 Old Highway North in Mariposa.

The center will provide assistance to any residents affected by the Oak Fire.

An evacuation center has been set up at Mariposa Elementary School, located at 5044 Jones Street in Mariposa.

Animal evacuation centers are at the following locations:

  • Small Animals: Mariposa Elementary School, 5044 Jones St.
  • Large Animals: Maiposa County Fairgrounds, 5007 Fairgrounds Rd.
  • Large Animals: Coarsegold Rodeo Grounds, 44777 Rodeo Grounds Lane

Residential spoiled food will be collected for free at the following temporary locations. No other waste will be accepted. The Mariposa County landfill will be open its regular hours for other waste.



Monday and Tuesday

  • Bootjack Market - 3939 Bootjack Lane

  • Old Lushmeadows Store Site - Meadow Lane

Road closures

  • Triangle Road is closed at Darrah Road. Triangle Road cannot be accessed via Darrah Road. Lushmeadows area and Triangle Road toward Highway 140 cannot be accessed.
  • Silva Road and Carleton Road at Triangle Road access will be for residents only. No through traffic will be allowed.
  • Jerseydale Road is open to residents only.
  • Carstens Road is open to residents only.

