Pac-12 commissioner George Klavikoff asked about working relationship with Kevin Warren

There is no doubt that college football is growing at a remarkable rate. The sport is looking to contend with professional football on big games and time slots. According to Front Office Sports, NBS Sports is potentially looking to make the B1G as big as the NFL as they could make a package with the NFL for Sunday Night Football. NBC is pitching a triple-header coverage of B1G on Saturday on Fox, CBS, and NBC all day and night, followed by “Sunday Night Football” to conclude the weekend.

