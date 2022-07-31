Pac-12 commissioner George Klavikoff asked about working relationship with Kevin Warren

saturdaytradition.com
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
This Hotel Gave Back over $28,000 to Local Breast Cancer OrganizationsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Los Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Taste Test: 3 Places To Get Cheap Eats In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles bans homeless encampments near schools and daycare centersBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Steal of the NFL Draft? Former Michigan State WR turning heads in Vikings camp
After 4 seasons at Michigan State, Jalen Nailor is looking to make an impact at the next level. Nailor originally pledged to Arizona State but decommitted after then-head coach Todd Graham’s firing, ultimately playing for the Spartans. His yards-per-catch total of 19.8 led the B1G in 2020, coming 2nd in the conference in that category with 18.8 YPC in 2021.
Brock Glenn, 4-star QB and recent Ohio State commit, not scared by QB room of the Buckeyes
Brock Glenn is set to join Ohio State via the 2023 recruiting class. Once he gets to Columbus, it will be an interesting battle for playing time with the Buckeyes. Glenn announced his commitment to Ohio State Saturday with the 4-star QB picking the Buckeyes over Florida State, LSU, TCU and Auburn. He is rated the No. 17 QB prospect for the cycle by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.
Defensive back grad transfer officially added to Illinois roster, per Bret Bielema
Once committed to play rugby at Oklahoma, Terrell Jennings ultimately went the football route, starting in the JUCO ranks and later in FCS before latching on with Division 2 Minnesota State, the same program that produced NFL star Adam Thielen. Now, Jennings is with Illinois as a graduate transfer, and...
NFL・
Here's where Michigan State basketball's 2023 recruiting class stands following latest commitment
Michigan State basketball continued to land important recruits within the last week for the 2023 recruiting class. The Spartans received 4-star power forward Xavier Booker’s commitment on Saturday (Via 247Sports). Booker, who is from Indianapolis, was the first domino to fall in the summer for Michigan State. Booker’s commitment set up the Spartans to make another move in the Class of 2023.
Big 12 'quietly seeking' addition of B1G West program, per report
Conference realignment continues to spin out of control this offseason. In the wake of USC and UCLA moving to the B1G, rumors and reports on what could be next continue to swirl. Most notably, the Big 12 has been declared “open for business” and will investigate all opportunities. In a...
NCAA volleyball rankings: NCAA reporter includes 4 B1G teams on her preseason top 10 list for 2022
NCAA volleyball rankings for the 2022 preseason are beginning to trickle out. Once again, the B1G is well-represented on the top 10 heading into the season. During the 2021 season, it was an All-B1G national championship showdown between Nebraska and Wisconsin. In a thrilling 5-set match, the Badgers came out on top for the first national championship in program history.
In-state prospect, 3-star DL opts to walk-on at Wisconsin over Power 5 offers
Will McDonald, a 3-star prospect in the class of 2023, did not receive an official scholarship offer from Wisconsin. That has not deterred McDonald as he has committed as a walk-on to the Badgers per his 247 Sports player page. McDonald, a 6-foot-4 and 235 lb. defensive lineman out of...
Gehrig Normand, 4-star 2023 small forward, announces B1G commitment
Michigan State has landed one of the top small forwards in the class of 2023. Gehrig Normand was rated the No. 17 player at his position by 247Sports, while being slotted as the No. 5 overall player in the state of Texas. The North Richland Hills (Tex.) star had a loaded list of finalists, including Auburn, Illinois, Texas, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.
NBC reportedly wants to turn B1G into 'NFL of CFB conferences' in media rights negotiations
There is no doubt that college football is growing at a remarkable rate. The sport is looking to contend with professional football on big games and time slots. According to Front Office Sports, NBS Sports is potentially looking to make the B1G as big as the NFL as they could make a package with the NFL for Sunday Night Football. NBC is pitching a triple-header coverage of B1G on Saturday on Fox, CBS, and NBC all day and night, followed by “Sunday Night Football” to conclude the weekend.
NFL・
Mike Locksley recognized on ESPN's list of 'biggest power brokers and advocates' shaping CFB
Mike Locksley is the head coach at Maryland. But when it comes to making a lasting impact on the game of college football, Locksley is getting involved off the field. ESPN recently published its list of “biggest power brokers and advocates” working to shape the landscape of college football for the future. That list of 11 individuals included commissioners, coaches and business people.
Ryan Day tabs Ohio State WR as 'most improved' heading into 2022
Ryan Day met with the media as Ohio State opened fall camp Thursday. In the process, he tabbed a former 5-star prospect as the most improved of the offseason. The 2020 recruiting class for Ohio State had great prospects and future stars. Ohio State finished with the 5th-best national signing class behind Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, and LSU.
deseret.com
BYU women’s basketball nets another impressive recruit
The BYU women’s basketball program has picked up another big commitment. Forward Ali’a Matavao, Nevada’s reigning Gatorade Player of the Year, has committed to first-year coach Amber Whiting. Matavao averaged 13.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.1 steals last season. “Ali’a was amazing this year,” said her coach,...
Greg McElroy provides 3 major questions facing Nebraska in 2022
Greg McElroy is “bullish” on Nebraska entering 2022. Among the things McElroy pointed to during his assessment are the new offensive staff for Scott Frost and Vegas setting positive odds for the team entering the season. However, McElroy admitted during his Always College Football podcast that he does...
Mel Tucker gets hands-on with Michigan State secondary as fall camp opens
Mel Tucker is getting hands-on with Michigan State’s secondary to open the 2022 fall camp. Last season, Michigan State had one of its best seasons since going to the College Football Playoff in 2015. Michigan State finished the 2021 season with an overall record of 11-2, thanks to a great offense.
Isaiah Williams preparing for additional role at Illinois in 2022
Isaiah Williams has taken an interesting journey throughout his time at Illinois. Initially joining the program as a quarterback in 2019, Williams made the transition to wide receiver with flying colors in 2021. After the move, Williams led the Illini in receiving last season with 47 catches for 525 yards...
FOX Sports sets broadcast team for Penn State-Purdue on Sept. 1
West Division foes Nebraska and Northwestern will be the B1G’s first 2 teams to take the field in 2022 as they face off against each other in Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 27. Less than a week later, a cross-divisional matchup is set to take place in West Lafayette, as Purdue plays host to Penn State. The game has been declared a blackout by the Boilermakers and will see a national audience tuning in to FOX on Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. ET.
Mel Tucker shares biggest point of emphasis for Michigan State entering fall camp
Mel Tucker is looking to keep things rolling right along for Michigan State coming off of an 11-win season in 2021. Heading into fall camp, Tucker made it no secret his point of emphasis for the Spartans this season. According to Chris Solari with the Detroit Free Press, Tucker took...
Ryan Day wants Ohio State's offense to start off with a blank slate for 2022
Ryan Day wants the offense for Ohio State to become one of the most explosive offenses in the nation once again, but the 2021 season isn’t good enough to rest on. Ohio State returns 6 starters on an offense that finished 1st in the nation in points per game (45.7) and 1st in total yards per game (561.5).
Ohio State AD Gene Smith believes 'future's bright' for Buckeye hoops under Chris Holtmann
Ohio State AD Gene Smith is more than upbeat about the direction of the basketball program. During a recent interview, Smith spoke glowingly about the work of head coach Chris Holtmann and the group of players on the roster. In an interview with Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors, Smith praised...
2 Ohio State stars 'somewhat limited' in summer practice
2 Ohio State hoopers, Justice Sueing and Seth Towns, were described as ‘somewhat limited’ in practice for the Buckeyes Monday afternoon according to head coach Chris Holtmann. “We have everybody practicing right now in some capacity. We have Justice and Seth who are practicing, but they’re somewhat limited...
