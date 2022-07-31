Watch: Oregon governor candidates spar over climate policy during heat wave

Another “record-breaking heatwave” in Portland is suspected of leading to at least nine deaths, and let’s not forget the 96 lives lost to last year’s heat dome. I’m frustrated by the inaction of political leaders who have systematically and repeatedly failed us in this fight against climate change. I’m exhausted by the lack of political will to address our warming planet and the constant reminders of the hurdles nobody wants to cross. If you prefer to do nothing, I’d like to offer one solution where doing nothing could make a difference— leaving mature and old-growth trees standing.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 3 HOURS AGO