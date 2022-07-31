ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Watch: Oregon governor candidates spar over climate policy during heat wave

By The Oregonian/OregonLive Politics Team
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 4 days ago
www.oregonlive.com

Stacy
3d ago

Funny that politicians act like heat waves in the SUMMER are new. They only get worse due to the man made spraying of chemicals and heavy metals in our skies. Weather modification is real and is destroying so much, all the while we are blamed for it.

Jason Scott
3d ago

there is no climate change it's been told to us to get us inslaved in there plan.so any person screaming climate change is on the wrong side don't vote four them it's funny everything they say will kill us u can't see

BVD@pdx
3d ago

Nono more lesbians! Kate brown and Tina Kotex the same! One party rule! That’s not a democracy! Making decisions for all Oregonians on a emergency power trip which brown did isn’t for the people by the people! That’s banana republic ruling! No more Kate brown Tina Kotex lesbians! Vote normal this time!

pdxmonthly.com

In Normally Sleepy August, the Oregon Govenor's Race Heats Up

Traditionally, political campaigns lie low for the month of August, raising money to stockpile for the fall. After all, right now lots of voters are on vacation and simply not paying attention to the press of politics. But in this year’s contentious, three-way race to be Oregon’s next governor, the...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Republican, Democratic candidates for governor refuse to disclose what they told interest groups about stances on abortion

Oregon’s Democratic and Republican candidates for governor on Wednesday refused to disclose their answers on questionnaires they filled out for pro- and anti-abortion rights groups. Abortion is legal at all stages of pregnancy in Oregon, where Democratic majorities in the Legislature and Democratic Gov. Kate Brown have expanded access,...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon's new wildfire risk map sends some homeowners' insurance rates skyrocketing

PORTLAND, Ore. — After the infamous 2020 wildfire season, Oregon is taking steps to let people know if their home is in a vulnerable area during wildfire season. Though it would seem people would want to know if their home is at risk during those summer months, there's been a lot of fallout. Some homeowners, especially in rural parts of Oregon, say it has caused their insurance rates to go way up. But forestry officials say they're trying to save lives.
OREGON STATE
oregoncapitalchronicle.com

Nick Kristof returning to the New York Times after failed run for Oregon governor

Columnist Nick Kristof is headed back to the New York Times less than a year after he quit to begin an ill-fated campaign for governor of Oregon. Kristof, who grew up in Yamhill County, previously wrote for the Times from 1984 to October 2021. He then began running for governor as a Democrat, but his campaign ended months before the primary after the Oregon Supreme Court upheld Secretary of State Shemia Fagan’s decision that he hadn’t lived in the state long enough to meet a constitutional requirement for running for office.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Protect forests as heat intensifies

Another “record-breaking heatwave” in Portland is suspected of leading to at least nine deaths, and let’s not forget the 96 lives lost to last year’s heat dome. I’m frustrated by the inaction of political leaders who have systematically and repeatedly failed us in this fight against climate change. I’m exhausted by the lack of political will to address our warming planet and the constant reminders of the hurdles nobody wants to cross. If you prefer to do nothing, I’d like to offer one solution where doing nothing could make a difference— leaving mature and old-growth trees standing.
PORTLAND, OR
naturalresourcereport.com

Lawmakers ask to fix Oregon’s wildfire map

Representatives Lily Morgan (R-Grants Pass) and Kim Wallan (R-Medford) sent a letter to the Governor’s Office and the Department of Forestry calling for a revised wildfire risk map after hearing complaints from their constituents about the current map. “The current map is simply unacceptable. I am disheartened that my...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Washington state primary features top-two winners system: Herrera Beutler, Newhouse targeted for Trump votes

OLYMPIA — Washington voters will winnow the field of candidates in dozens of races in the state’s primary Tuesday. Washington is a vote-by-mail state, and ballots were sent to nearly 4.8 million registered voters weeks ago. Voters must have their ballots postmarked and in the mail by Tuesday, or they can drop them off at drop boxes around the state by 8 p.m. Results often take days to come in as the ballots arrive in elections offices throughout that week.
WASHINGTON STATE
ijpr.org

In a push to make Oregon's November ballot, Betsy Johnson sizes up her audience

It’s mid-June, in St. Helens, Oregon, and several hundred people have come out to the Columbia County fairgrounds to see a local political star. A cover band plays hits as the crowd spills over a broad lawn, mingling over mocktails and Mexican food. Children do cartwheels, the local sheriff glad-hands, and watching over it all are an owlish pair of glasses.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Draft rules to govern police in Oregon were published

SALEM, Ore. — A proposed set of conduct and discipline standards applicable to all law enforcement agencies in Oregon were published Monday. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports in several instances, the commission charged with establishing the new rules left room for officers found to have committed serious, often illegal offenses to keep their jobs. For example, officers who commit sexual assault or intentional physical assault may not be fired if there are mitigating factors.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Coronavirus in Oregon: Cases and testing continue to fall

Oregon health officials reported about 6% fewer reported coronavirus cases last week than the prior week, coinciding with an 8% drop in testing. Reported cases have fallen for the third straight week, to 8,185 reported Wednesday, down from 10,381 reported during the week ending July 12. At-home testing means the state’s official numbers are dramatically undercounted. But among known tests, the share with positive results is inching downward -- hitting 11.5% Wednesday, about a percentage point below the same time last week.
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Oregon Real ID deadline now 9 months away; Don’t procrastinate

Oregonians will need more than a standard Oregon driver license or ID card at airport security checkpoints to board a flight within the U.S starting May 3, 2023. Residents will need a Real ID-compliant driver license or ID card, or a passport or other federally acceptable ID. We’re now nine...
OREGON STATE
