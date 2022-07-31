ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Part of Beirut port silos, damaged in 2020 blast, collapses

By KAREEM CHEHAYEB - Associated Press
WVNews
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Hiker Left Shaken Up After Stumbling Upon Bizarre, Life-Threatening Device

A strange find left a hiker and their friends shaken up after realizing the object they found on their hike could have potentially killed them. While hiking off-trail in Bosnia, a group of hikers discovered a strange-looking cylindrical white object with spikes on one end. They instinctively stayed away from it but later posted a photo on a subreddit dedicated to identifying weird objects.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy