Heat, wind threaten to whip up growing Western wildfires

Climate Migration: California fire pushes family to Vermont
PROCTOR, Vt. (AP) — Weeks after surviving one of the deadliest and most destructive wildfires in California history, the Holden family just wanted a new home. The family of seven couldn't find anything nearby to replace their house reduced to ashes in the 2018 Paradise fire. It proved too daunting to rebuild in a town that looked more like a deserted war zone than the tight-knit community they loved.
Marsh: West Virginia not yet seeing full impact of BA.5 variant
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia has not yet seen the full impact of the latest COVID-19 variant, according to the state's COVID czar. The BA.5 variant of the Omicron variant, which is now the dominant variant circulating, is expected to drive increased COVID-19 hospitalizations over the coming weeks, said Dr. Clay Marsh on Thursday.
Dollars for Disaster support effort relaunches at West Virginia University after flooding in several states
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University is stepping up to support residents affected by flooding in eastern Kentucky, southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia with the relaunch of Dollars for Disaster, a campus-wide disaster response effort organized through the Center for Community Engagement. “WVU is ready and willing to...
Maryland man gets 2-15 in West Virginia prison for Harrison County caper
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Maryland man who broke into three cellphone company kiosks at Meadowbrook Mall during morning walking hours, stole items from two, then fled recklessly from police, is headed to West Virginia prison. Antonio Garrard Brock, 28, was sentenced to 2-15 years, fined $1,000 and...
West Virginia's latest COVID dead: 2 from Harrison, 1 from Marion & 1 from Mercer
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Three North Central West Virginia residents were among the latest COVID dead, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported Thursday. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 93-year old female from Marion County, a 75-year old male from Harrison County, a...
West Virginia woman admits COVID-19 loan fraud scheme
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman has admitted accepting more than $42,000 in paycheck protection loans under a federal COVID-19 assistance program for businesses that were not engaged in substantial activity. Alexis Ransom, 24, of Logan, pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud in federal court in Charleston.
DeWine: $23.5M federal grant will boost job creation efforts
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Job creation will be the focus of an effort fueled by a $23.492 million federal grant, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday. The State of Ohio and the Ohio Manufacturers’ Association (OMA) have been awarded a three-year, $23,492,808 federal grant through the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s (EDA) $500 million Good Jobs Challenge program.
