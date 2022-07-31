ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yreka, CA

Heat, wind threaten to whip up growing Western wildfires

WVNews
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wvnews.com

WVNews

Climate Migration: California fire pushes family to Vermont

PROCTOR, Vt. (AP) — Weeks after surviving one of the deadliest and most destructive wildfires in California history, the Holden family just wanted a new home. The family of seven couldn't find anything nearby to replace their house reduced to ashes in the 2018 Paradise fire. It proved too daunting to rebuild in a town that looked more like a deserted war zone than the tight-knit community they loved.
WVNews

Marsh: West Virginia not yet seeing full impact of BA.5 variant

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia has not yet seen the full impact of the latest COVID-19 variant, according to the state's COVID czar. The BA.5 variant of the Omicron variant, which is now the dominant variant circulating, is expected to drive increased COVID-19 hospitalizations over the coming weeks, said Dr. Clay Marsh on Thursday.
WVNews

Dollars for Disaster support effort relaunches at West Virginia University after flooding in several states

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University is stepping up to support residents affected by flooding in eastern Kentucky, southern West Virginia and southwestern Virginia with the relaunch of Dollars for Disaster, a campus-wide disaster response effort organized through the Center for Community Engagement. “WVU is ready and willing to...
WVNews

West Virginia woman admits COVID-19 loan fraud scheme

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman has admitted accepting more than $42,000 in paycheck protection loans under a federal COVID-19 assistance program for businesses that were not engaged in substantial activity. Alexis Ransom, 24, of Logan, pleaded guilty Wednesday to wire fraud in federal court in Charleston.
WVNews

DeWine: $23.5M federal grant will boost job creation efforts

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Job creation will be the focus of an effort fueled by a $23.492 million federal grant, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Wednesday. The State of Ohio and the Ohio Manufacturers’ Association (OMA) have been awarded a three-year, $23,492,808 federal grant through the U.S. Economic Development Administration’s (EDA) $500 million Good Jobs Challenge program.
Community Policy