Police probe conflicting reports in shooting of 3-year-old boy in Caln

LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State Police are searching for two men they believe attacked a woman at her apartment complex in Lehigh County. The woman was just getting out of her car when two men in masks assaulted her. It happened Saturday night, right out in the parking lot of the Valley Ridge Apartments on Lower Macungie Road. The 41-year-old woman was getting out of her car, not far from John Townsend's apartment.

LEHIGH COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO