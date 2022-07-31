Police probe conflicting reports in shooting of 3-year-old boy in Caln

www.pottsmerc.com
Police: Would-be robber threatened to shoot employees
CUMRU TWP., Pa. — Police are on the hunt for the man who, they said, threatened to shoot two employees of a convenience store during an armed robbery in Berks County late Wednesday morning. The would-be robber approached the counter inside the Sunoco A-Plus at 1547 Lancaster Ave. in...
fox29.com
2 suspects sought in string of North Philadelphia armed robberies
Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects they believe were involved in a number of recent armed robberies. In one incident, a cashier who attempted to fight back was beaten by the suspects, according to police.
Stray bullet from drive-by shooting kills Philadelphia woman enjoying barbecue
Police say the 29-year-old woman was outside on the porch when she was struck by a stray bullet.
fox29.com
Police investigating deadly shooting at home in Upper Darby
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting they say happened in an Upper Darby home on Tuesday night. Officers from the Upper Darby Police Department were called to a residence on the 200 block of Kinston Road around 7:30 p.m. Police have not shared information about the...
16-Year-Old Shot in Wilmington: Police Seek Witnesses
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting that occurred Monday at approximately 11:01 am. A 16-year-old male was reportedly shot and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police are seeking any witnesses who may have information about this incident.
Daily Local News
Coatesville man gets 4-1/2 to 11 years in prison for assaulting police officer
COATESVILLE — Chester County Judge Alita Rovito sentenced 20-year-old Jalin Dill of Coatesville to 4½ -11 years in prison for assaulting a Coatesville police officer after fleeing in a car and on foot in April 2021. He was found guilty of aggravated assault against the police, fleeing and eluding, and related charges in May 2022.
Police: Prisoner from Johnstown drug bust assaults ‘snitch’
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia man in jail for a drug bust that turned up over $31,000 worth of drugs is now facing additional charges for assaulting a fellow inmate he believed was a snitch. Blessen Sesay, 22, was arrested in June after an in-depth investigation by local, state and federal law enforcement […]
WFMZ-TV Online
State police looking for help after woman jumped and beaten at apartment complex
LOWER MACUNGIE TOWNSHIP, Pa. - State Police are searching for two men they believe attacked a woman at her apartment complex in Lehigh County. The woman was just getting out of her car when two men in masks assaulted her. It happened Saturday night, right out in the parking lot of the Valley Ridge Apartments on Lower Macungie Road. The 41-year-old woman was getting out of her car, not far from John Townsend's apartment.
NBC Philadelphia
Police Search for 3rd Suspect Wanted in Del. Deadly Beating
Delaware state police are searching for a man they say beat a 56-year-old man to death with two other people along a busy stretch of road in Claymont. Police identified the suspect as Tyler Simpson, 22, of Wilmington. He is wanted on a first-degree murder charge, as well as assault, kidnapping and conspiracy charges, DSP said.
Main Line Media News
Norristown teen accused in shooting wants case transferred to juvenile court
NORRISTOWN – A Norristown teenager charged as an adult in connection with his alleged role in the shooting and wounding of a teenage girl in the borough in August 2021 wants a judge to transfer his case to juvenile court. Muhammad Sabir, 16, most recently of the 400 block...
Worker killed by 1,500-pound hay bale in Delaware
Police say co-workers found the worker under the hay bale and moved it off of him. They then began CPR.
12-Year-Old Autumn Oglesby Reported Missing in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia are asking for the public’s help in locating 12-year-old Autumn Oglesby. She was last seen on Wednesday, July 31st on the 5800 block of N. Marshall St and was reported missing the following day. Oglesby is 5’6″, heavy build, has brown eyes and a light complexion. She was last seen wearing a blue mickey mouse sweater, black tights, and tie-dye crocs.
Child, 3, Airlifted After Shooting Himself With Handgun In Suburban Philly Parking Lot
A 3-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself with a firearm in Suburban Philadelphia over the weekend, authorities said. The toddler was struck once in the lower abdomen while in a black Dodge Durango, parked in the Caln Plaza shopping center around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, July 30, local police said.
Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Theft Suspect
WEST CHESTER, PA — The Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department is currently on the hunt for 22-year-old Raymond Silva-Bledsoe, who is wanted in connection with a theft that took place last month. Authorities state that on July 18th, 2022, Silva-Bledsoe and several other suspects were caught on camera stealing...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Gunned Down After People Get Out of Car, Open Fire
A man died overnight after several masked people got out of a vehicle and at least one of them opened fire along a street in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood. The shooting took place Monday night around 11:50 p.m. along the 3800 block of North Fairhill Street, Philadelphia police said. Officers...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man dies after being found shot inside car in Reading
WEST READING, Pa. — A man who was found shot inside a parked car in Reading early Monday morning has become the city's third homicide victim this week, according to the Berks County coroner. Samuel Castillo, 36, died late Monday night at Reading Hospital, where he had been in...
Daily Local News
Coatesville man gets prison for domestic violence in front of young children
WEST CHESTER — A 31-year-old Coatesville man was sentenced to 2½ -8 years in prison for three domestic violence incidents that happened in front of his young children in 2020 and 2021. Judge Alita Rovito A jury found Matthew Myers, 31, guilty of simple assault, trespassing, harassment, and...
One Person Critically Injured in Wilmington Shooting Incident
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that left one person critically injured. The incident took place July 31 at approximately 3:23 a.m. in the area of 10th and Kirkwood Streets, and police are urging anyone with information to come forward. The 26-year-old male gunshot victim reportedly arrived at the hospital in critical condition.
Philly Man Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison for Home Invasion Robbery
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Shaquan Johnson, 23, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 11 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $1,000,000 in restitution by United States District Court Judge R. Barclay Surrick for his participation in a home invasion robbery during which the defendant and his accomplices victimized the homeowners’ teenage daughter and stole approximately $1 million in currency and jewelry, and for smuggling contraband into federal prison while he was detained for the robbery.
37 Years Later, Brother Of MOVE Bombing Victims Plans Proper Burial After Finally Receiving Sisters’ Remains
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A long-awaited sense of closure more than three decades after one of the darkest moments in Philadelphia history. The remains of two children killed when the city bombed the MOVE compound in 1985 have finally been cremated at an East Mount Airy cemetery. This comes after a long and painful saga for the surviving family. Lionell Dotson was emotional in the moments before he received his two sisters’ remains, and promises to give them a proper burial. “It’s a tragic moment but also a bittersweet moment,” Dotson said. Dotson says 37 years after his two sisters were killed in the bombing...
