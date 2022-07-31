Staunch Traditional Outfitters to open shop in New Braunfels

communityimpact.com
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Kyle, Texas was established on this day on July 24, 1880Tour Tyler TexasKyle, TX
10 Things Our Editors Always Buy at H-E-B, Texas' Favorite Grocery Store
It's no secret that Texans love anything that's, well, from Texas. Beyond Buc-ee's, Whataburger, and Tex-Mex queso, Texans have overflowing hometown pride for H-E-B. The grocery store chain is not only known for giving back to others and being the undeniable favorite amongst Lone Star groceries, but also for its impressive selection of products, in-house prepared foods, and specialty items that you'd probably only find on the aisles of Texas. The San Antonio-based chain vows to deliver convenience and quality at a wallet-conscious price, which might be why it's forged such a loyal constituency since its founding over 20 years ago.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Austin, including new book store and Tiny Grocer coming to Hyde Park
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Facilities Resource Inc. relocates from Austin to facility in Cedar Park
Office furniture store Facilities Resource Inc. relocated from Austin to a 25,000-square-foot facility in Cedar Park in April. (Courtesy Facilities Resource Inc.) Facilities Resource Inc. moved into a 25,000-square-foot facility at 1641 Scottsdale Crossing, Cedar Park, next to The Crossover sports complex, in April. The office furniture and design business...
Summer Moon Coffee in Avery Ranch celebrates anniversary
Summer Moon Coffee in Avery Ranch celebrated its fifth anniversary in June. (Courtesy Summer Moon) The Avery Ranch location of Summer Moon celebrated its fifth anniversary June 11 with a party that included games, face painting and raffles. Located at 14900 Avery Ranch Blvd., Austin, Summer Moon—which serves hot and...
Hays County Barbershop opens second location in Kyle
The team at Hays County Barbershop specializes in a variety of hair and beard services. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Hays County Barbershop opened a second location Aug. 2 at 21511 I-35, Ste. A102, Kyle. Hays County Barbershop opened in 2019, serving Kyle and the surrounding areas with a team of...
Hotel Granduca Austin to host Steak and Bourbon Long Table Dinner on Aug. 18
The dinner will be held at the hotel's signature restaurant, Visconti Ristorante & Bar. (Courtesy Hotel Granduca Austin) Hotel Granduca Austin will host a Steak and Bourbon Long Table Dinner on Aug. 18. The hotel's signature restaurant, Visconti Ristorante & Bar, will present a multicourse meal with bacon-wrapped quail, Linz Heritage Angus ribeye, maple cinnamon cheesecake and more. The dinner is held in partnership with Treaty Oak Distilling and will include curated bourbon pairings to go with each course as well as a complimentary Treaty Oak Crafted Cocktail. The event will also have live music. 5:30 p.m. $95. Visconti Ristorante & Bar, 320 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Bldg. B, Austin.
Teachers of the Year recognized throughout New Braunfels area
The 2022 Teachers of the Year from the New Braunfels area hold their certificates and yellow roses at the McKenna Events Center in New Braunfels. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact Newspaper) On Aug. 1, the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce and its Business-Education Partnership Committee hosted the Salute to Area Teachers...
Last Austin-area Staples location closing Aug. 5
The Staples in the Mueller neighborhood is closing its doors Aug. 5. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact Newspaper) The only Austin-area Staples will close Aug. 5 after the rent for its Mueller location was increased. The franchise, located at 1201 Barbara Jordan Blvd., Ste. 700, Austin, is the only franchise in Austin.
Houston-based company plans $42M New Braunfels housing development
A new development is expected to take two years to complete
San Antonio suburb's popular master-planned community grows with new garden homes
A new mixed-use, master-planned community is booming in northeast San Antonio. Located in Schertz, The Crossvine has announced the addition of 77 new garden homes to the 550-acre development. Offering smaller, hassle-free yards, connectivity to inner greenbelt courts, and accessibility to the trails, parks, pools, and other outdoor spaces popular...
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds is closing after 38 years in Austin
Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds is a year-round costume store offering full-body costumes, shoes, accessories, masks and more. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact Newspaper) Lucy in Disguise with Diamonds, a year-round costume store at 1506 South Congress Ave., Austin, is closing its doors at the end of this year. Lucy in Disguise Owner Jenna Radtke has been serving the Austin community since 1984.
Austin's first to-go Ukrainian restaurant now open
U-Cuisine's borsch, or beet soup, has garlic, pork belly, potato, cabbage and other ingredients. (Courtesy U-Cuisine). U-Cuisine, an authentic to-go Ukrainian restaurant, opened June 15 at 5610 N. I-35, Austin. Its bestselling dishes are chicken Kyiv, a dill- and parsley-stuffed chicken breast; beet soup; and cheesecake. U-Cuisine is owned and operated by Ukrainian chefs Alla Shelest and Mariana Shelestiuk, who said they are trying to show Austin the richness of Ukrainian culture during a hard time in history. 512-553-2820. www.ucuisine.us/
This Airbnb in the Texas Hill Country could offer a memorable escape for your family
We found a new luxury stay 40 minutes from San Antonio for $2,256 a night. In New Braunfels lies a new luxury Hill Country Villa Airbnb. This destination is perfect for large parties of guests because you get the whole property to yourself. The Airbnb consists of five bedrooms and...
Amy's Ice Creams Cedar Park location now open
Amy's Ice Creams opened a Cedar Park location May 6. (Courtesy Giant Noise Public Relations) Amy’s Ice Creams opened at 1335 E. Whitestone Blvd., Ste. J200, Cedar Park, on May 6. The shop is located in the 1890 Ranch shopping center where Gigi’s Cupcakes was previously. The Cedar...
New fusion sushi restaurant now open in South Central Austin
Muse Fusion Sushi's Harumaki appetizer is a deep-fried egg roll served with plum sauce. (Courtesy Muse Fusion Sushi) Muse Fusion + Sushi opened July 6 at 4211 S. Lamar Blvd, Ste. A-3, Austin. Muse offers limeade; boba tea; edamame; dumplings; and sushi rolls, such as the Crawdaddy Roll with fried seasoned crawdad tails and the Sunshine Roll wrapped in fried calamari instead of rice. The concept of Muse was inspired by owner Ethan Huynh’s daughter, Ava Huynh. 512-291-3637 musefusionsushi.com/
Flight Ice Creams now dishing out dessert in Dripping Springs
Flight Ice Creams held its grand opening at Fitzhugh Brewing in July. (Courtesy Flight Ice Creams) Flight Ice Creams is now open and serving icy desserts across Dripping Springs in various pop-up locations as well as at public and private events. After a few soft openings in June, owner Matt Sorenson officially launched his ice cream business July 17 with a grand opening event at Fitzhugh Brewing.
Your Guide to Hotel Pool Passes in San Antonio
JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa. Families can do much more than simply swim at this far Northside resort. Priced at $60 for adults and $45 for children, day passes allow guests to utilize the property’s 9-acre water park, which includes four pools, water slides and a 650-foot rapid river. Not up for thrills? Relax in the 1,100-foot lazy river. There’s also an adults-only infinity edge pool, or you can add a spa pass for the ultimate getaway. 23808 Resort Pkwy.
San Antonio waste company files for bankruptcy amid rising dump fees
The company leaves thousands searching for a new provider
