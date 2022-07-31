Stolen! 56 NY State Checks Totaling $19K! Albany Woman Arrested!

943litefm.com
Albany Skyway is an elevated parkCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Goodwill set to open new store location in Massachusetts on July 16thKristen WaltersPittsfield, MA
Popular New York restaurant set to close July 23rdKristen WaltersAlbany, NY
Shreveport Mavericks Are The 2022 TBL National ChampionsUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
5 of the most amazing caves in New York you must seeTravel Maven
10 Guards Attacked And Injured At A New York State Prison
According to the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, 10 guards were attacked at a prison. The department issued a statement on its Facebook page saying that prisoners at Coxsackie Correctional Facility allegedly injured the correctional officers. DOCCS reports that the 10 guards sustained injuries, and four were taken to a local hospital.
NYSP: Schenectady man arrested with over 100 grams of cocaine
A Schenectady man has been arrested after a traffic stop on the Thruway in Greene County. New York State Police said Erick Olivera, 34, was arrested on July 29.
Albany man allegedly lies about stolen cash
An Albany man has been issued an appearance ticket after he allegedly told police $25,000 had been stolen from his bank account when it really hadn't.
NYSP: Impaired HV Woman Flees Police in Mustang, Gets 31 Tickets
A Hudson Valley woman received 31 tickets after allegedly leading New York State Police on a high-speed chase in the region while impaired by drugs. On Monday, August 1, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed an Orange County woman driving a Mustang was given 31 tickets following a traffic stop in Orange County.
Arrest made after fatal Fulton County house fire
New York State Police have arrested an Oneida County man in connection with a fatal fire in Fulton County. Anthony Dotson Jr., 24, of Yorkville, has been charged with second-degree murder.
Driver in fatal Northway crash denied parole again
Dennis Drue, the drunk, drugged, and serial dangerous driver who killed Shenendehowa Junior Chris Stewart and his best friend Deanna Rivers in a Northway crash back in 2012, will stay behind bars.
Troy man arrested on gun, drug charges in Cohoes
The Cohoes Police Department has arrested a Troy man on gun and drug charges while trying to recover a stolen vehicle. Kalvin Kiah Jr, 18, was arrested on August 1.
Victim identified after Central Avenue homicide
Steve Smith, a spokesman for the Albany Police Department, said Wednesday that the victim was Kareem Collier, 36, of Albany.
NewsChannel 36
NY State Police in Wayland Asking Public for Help in Larceny Investigation
DANSVILLE, N.Y. (WENY) - The New York State Police in Wayland are asking for the public's assistance in a larceny investigation. State Police are looking for a man and the pickup truck pictured at the scene of a larceny in the town of Dansville. The pickup truck appears to be an older model extended cab Ford Ranger with a visor above the front windshield.
Body of Albany Woman to be Exhumed in Hope of Solving her Murder
A cold case dating back 63 years has haunted the Capital Region and the town of Colonie since 1959. Now, police hope the potential of DNA evidence can bring closure to the victim's family. On December 8, 1959, a bus driver made the horrific discovery. The body of a lifeless...
New rules at Gaffney’s are “working,” officials say
A bar in Saratoga is still a popular spot this summer, with new rules following a string of violence on Caroline Street. Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner, Jim Montagnino, says heightened police presence and other new operating regulations have been working well at Gaffney's.
WNYT
Albany man gets 12.5 years behind bars in shooting
An Albany man will spend more than a decade behind bars for his role in a shooting back in 2019. Jajuan Carden was sentenced Tuesday in Albany County Court to 12.5 years in prison. He pleaded guilty back in May to criminal possession of a weapon. In December 2019, Carden...
Driver killed in Route 202 crash is identified as a N.Y. man, 58
State Police have identified the person killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Hunterdon County as a 58-year-old New York man. Keithroy Williams, of Monticello, was driving his car north on Route 202 in East Amwell at about 9:45 a.m. when an SUV merged onto the highway from northbound Route 31, State Police said.
WNYT
Stolen car investigation leads to teen’s arrest
A stolen car investigation in Troy ends with an arrest of a teenager. Kalvin Kiah, 18, of Troy is facing a slew of charges. Around 5:30 Monday afternoon, police in Cohoes say they saw a car that was reported stolen. They stopped Kiah for questioning. Police say he had a...
wibx950.com
New York State Woman Gets Hit With 31 Tickets During One Traffic Stop
I'm not sure what the record is for the most tickets issued during a traffic stop, but this has to be up there at the top. A New York woman was issued 31 citations during a single traffic stop. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, just before midnight, Troopers with the New York State Police observed a 2020 Ford Mustang violating several traffic and vehicle laws. The car was traveling on Peenpack Trail in Huguenot, a hamlet of Deerpark.
WNYT
Duo arrested in stolen cell phone, assault investigation
A Berkshire County woman is facing a list of charges in Montgomery County. The sheriff there tells NewsChannel 13 Lynneiah Green and a juvenile tried to sell a stolen cell phone on Facebook Marketplace. When the victim tried to get it back, they allegedly dragged him by their car. Green...
At Least 10 Staff Members Injured In Fight At Coxsackie Correctional Facility
At least 10 staff members were injured in an attack by inmates at a maximum security prison in the region. Individuals who are incarcerated at Coxsackie Correctional Facility in Greene County assaulted security personnel on Monday, Aug. 1, the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision reported on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
Duo allegedly steal phone, drag victim behind car
A Facebook Marketplace exchange almost turned deadly in late July, after a Massachusetts woman and an underage boy stole the cell phone they were being sold, officials said.
Albany woman accused of stealing car, credit cards
An Albany woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing credit cards and a vehicle. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Sheba Flood, 29, was arrested on July 28.
Arrest made after Lark Street shooting, handgun recovered
Police have made an arrest in connection to an afternoon shooting on Lark Street. A woman was injured in the incident.
