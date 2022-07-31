Stolen! 56 NY State Checks Totaling $19K! Albany Woman Arrested!

I'm not sure what the record is for the most tickets issued during a traffic stop, but this has to be up there at the top. A New York woman was issued 31 citations during a single traffic stop. On Sunday, July 31, 2022, just before midnight, Troopers with the New York State Police observed a 2020 Ford Mustang violating several traffic and vehicle laws. The car was traveling on Peenpack Trail in Huguenot, a hamlet of Deerpark.

HUGUENOT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO