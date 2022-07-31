Saturday evening stabbing sends one to the hospital
One man was stabbed in the chest on Saturday.
According to police, this stabbing took place around 7 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 11th Street.One man hospitalized after stabbing
The victim was conscious and breathing at the scene and was then taken to the hospital.
Police claim that the injury did not seem life-threatening.
Police also conducted interviews but have yet to make any arrests or charge any individuals.
