Saturday evening stabbing sends one to the hospital

One man was stabbed in the chest on Saturday.

According to police, this stabbing took place around 7 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 11th Street.

The victim was conscious and breathing at the scene and was then taken to the hospital.

Police claim that the injury did not seem life-threatening.

Police also conducted interviews but have yet to make any arrests or charge any individuals.

