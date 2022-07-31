ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Saturday evening stabbing sends one to the hospital

By Brian Wilk
YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EqxF7_0gze0xf000

One man was stabbed in the chest on Saturday.

According to police, this stabbing took place around 7 p.m. in the 1100 block of East 11th Street.

One man hospitalized after stabbing

The victim was conscious and breathing at the scene and was then taken to the hospital.

Police claim that the injury did not seem life-threatening.

Police also conducted interviews but have yet to make any arrests or charge any individuals.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

YourErie

