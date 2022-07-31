Don't Sell Your iPad Until You Clear All Your Data From It

www.cnet.com
TechRadar
How to turn your iPad into a digital photo frame
On your iPad, go to Settings > Display & Brightness. In the Photos app, create a new album with your chosen photos. Now go to Settings > Accessibility > Guided Access > turn on. Find your new album in the Photos app and tap the three-dot menu button. Select 'Slideshow'...
CNET
There's a New Way to Factory Reset M1 and M2 Macs. Here's How
If you've bought a new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro iMac, Mac Studio or Mac Mini within the past couple of years, it almost certainly uses Apple's own processor, either the Apple Silicon M1 or Apple Silicon M2, instead of an Intel chip. In your day-to-day use, you likely won't notice any operational difference, and that's a good thing. However, when it comes time to reset the new Mac, either because you're selling it, handing it down or troubleshooting it, there are completely new steps to completely wipe the M1 and M2-based models.
Here's what you shouldn't do with your Apple tech
Everybody knows that if you accidentally tip water all over your MacBook Pro or drop your iPhone in a pond, the best way to rescue it is to cover it in rice and let nature take its course, right? But according to a new viral video from an Apple Store employee, that's precisely what you shouldn't do. Colour me astonished.
CNET
Wipe Your iPad Completely Clean in Just 2 Steps
Getting a new iPad is an exciting time, from comparing specs to unboxing to getting the settings just right. But before you start playing around with all the new features, there is the unavoidable question of what to do with your old iPad. If your iPad is still in working condition, you have several options, like selling it or repurposing it, but before you do anything with your old iPad, you need to erase it and factory-reset it.
digg.com
How To Fix Your Wi-Fi
A bad connection is especially frustrating at a time when so many of us rely on our home internet for everything. Here's how to troubleshoot it. Move your router to a more central location in your home if it's in a corner or blocked by large pieces or metal or electronics.
It’s Happening Again: Amazon Is Selling iPads for $299 Today
Click here to read the full article. Not too long ago, the idea of a $300 iPad seemed absurd. While these popular Apple tablets are typically cheaper than a laptop, they’ve typically cost $500-$1,000. And in a time of record inflation, the idea of an iPad that costs less than $300 might be hard to believe. Well, believe it! As of this writing, Amazon is once again selling $299 iPads. Rarely, we’ve seen prices drop this low at both Walmart and Amazon, and it’s the lowest price for a new iPad that we’ve ever seen. The last time we saw this discount was during...
5 new iPhone features in iOS 16 that’ll make your life easier
With August creeping up around the corner, we’re only a few short weeks away from the official iOS 16 release. Barring any unforeseen developments, iOS 16 will arrive in late September, a few days after the iPhone 14 drops. As we saw at WWDC, iOS 16 is chockfull of new features and performance enhancements that, taken together, will certainly improve the overall user experience.
Top Apple Deals for July 2022: Can We Interest You in $99 AirPods and $309 iPads?
Click here to read the full article. Table of Contents Best Deals on Apple Watches Best Deals on AirPods & AirPods Pro Best Deals on iPads Best Apple TV Deals Get 4 Months of Apple Music for Free Best Deals on iMacs The Best Apple Deals on MacBooks Best Deals on AirPods Max Headphones Best Deals on M1 Mac Mini Computers – $659.00 Best Beats Studio Deals Another Amazon Prime Day has come and gone, but it is not too late to score great deals on Apple products. While Apple doesn’t tend to host huge sales, all the big retailers are constantly competing to offer the best Apple deals. Between Walmart,...
ETOnline.com
Best Apple Watch Deals: Shop Huge Savings on The Apple Watch Series 7 and Watch SE
If you are thinking about picking up a new Apple Watch this summer, Amazon is having a Back to School Sale right now and it's the best place to shop for deals on all things Apple right now. With prices much lower than you'll find at the Apple Store, you can currently snag unbeatable deals on Apple Watches. A perfect combination of fitness tracking and smartwatch capabilities, the Apple Watch has a large, bright display and is easy to pair with other Apple devices.
YOGA・
CNET
New Google Search Feature Helps Identify Asian-Owned Businesses
Google launched a new feature that enables businesses to identify as Asian-owned in Maps and Search, the company announced today in a blog post. Beginning today, business owners in the US can add the label to their Google verified profiles, which will display in search results and on Maps. Signified...
CNET
Amazon Could Train You And Your Team in Cloud Computing
If you or your team are looking to learn or enhance your cloud computing skills, Amazon launched some new hands-on training courses on Tuesday. These new courses are part of the AWS Skill Builder Individual and Team programs, and prices start at $29 a month and $299 a year for individual and $449 a year for each team member.
The 2021 Apple iPad is one of the best tablets we've tried and Amazon has it for less than $300
If you're looking to enter the world of tablets, the 2021 Apple iPad is a great place to start and it's on sale at Amazon for less than $300.
Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit iPad screen protector review
Durability and ease of instalment make the Spigen Glas.tR EZ Fit a winner for most. Artists should look elsewhere so as to maintain complete control of their creations - namely something a little thinner to prevent interference with the Apple Pencil, and with a mat surface texture - though this is more subjective.
CNET
Text Too Tiny on Your iPhone, iPad or Mac? How to Fix It
If you find yourself having to squint in order to or type words on your phone or computer screen, you won't get much enjoyment out of your Apple device. Not to mention the headache-inducing blue light. Apple has a number of accessibility features that you can explore and customize under...
CNET
How to Factory Reset a MacBook, Windows Laptop or Chromebook to Sell or Give Away
One side effect of spending more time at home during the pandemic is the realization that I have a lot of old tech lying around. A lot. Then, when I made a KonMari attempt at decluttering said tech, I unearthed several things I forgot I had -- including an old laptop I stopped using years ago because it was too slow for my high-end computing needs.
Apple’s got a rare deal when you buy its Apple TV 4K box
Last month, Apple was running a rare promotion on its Apple TV 4K (2021) streaming device, but not everyone could take part. The tech company was giving away a $50 gift card for every streaming box purchased in the US. And all we could do here in the UK was look on enviously.But drool no more, because the deal has now been brought to the UK. If you buy an Apple TV 4K between now and 15 August, you will receive a £40 Apple gift card. You can use this on any item in the Apple Store, whether that’s a new case...
How To Remove Malware From Your iPhone And iPad
Over the years, iOS devices have been resistant to malicious software, but are they entirely safe? It turns out that even though Apple regularly checks apps submitted by developers and provides security updates, some malware still manages to make its way to the iPhone and iPad. This could be due to a software vulnerability or a new technique adopted by bad actors, but regardless of the method, there is a slight chance that malware can make its way to your device and cause trouble. In such a situation, what can you do to protect your data from malicious software?
ZDNet
Time to update all of your Apple gadgets ASAP
Yesterday, Apple released a bumper pack of updates, with everything from iPhones and iPads to Apple Watches and even the Apple TV and the now defunct iPod Touch needing to be updated. On the iPhone and iPad front, we get iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6. From the release notes, these...
Digital Trends
Hurry — this 70-inch 4K TV is under $500 at Best Buy today
If you’re looking for great value, one of the best TV deals around today is being able to snap up an Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV from Best Buy for only $470. Normally priced at $650, you save $180 by buying today. Paying $470 for a 70-inch 4K TV is a pretty great deal as anyone who has been checking out recent 70-inch TV deals can tell you. Buy it now and you even get a free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) included in the deal. While it might not be the biggest name brand around, there are some key reasons why you might want to snap up the Insignia 70-inch Class F30 Series 4K TV and we’re here to tell you why.
Yet another iPhone 14 Pro upgrade has leaked
We've been hearing plenty of rumors about how the iPhone 14 will be inferior to its Pro and Pro Max siblings - more so than last year - and a new leak has told us yet another way that Apple might be differentiating its phones. This comes from Korean site...
