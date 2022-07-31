ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Retired Metro Police Chief Joe Casey dies at age 96

By Chuck Morris
WSMV
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wsmv.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Vigil celebrates life of woman killed in brutal stabbing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Family and friends of Jasmine Donaldson gathered inside Hadley Park to celebrate her 33rd birthday and her life. The sun’s rays peaked through the park just before the sunset. The park was filled with birthday balloons, a decorative stand, and sounds of celebration from her family and friends.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Chattanooga, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
wgnsradio.com

Indictment: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office / ATF and Other Agencies Investigate the Theft of 37-Firearms at Gun Stores

MIDDLE TENNESSEE - A case that involved the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and MTSU Police, among other departments working with the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms), lead to three Nashville area men being indicted Monday, August 1, 2022. The trio were indicted for conspiracy to steal firearms from a federal firearms licensee (FFL), which would be a licensed gun store. In this case, they are accused of burglarizing two licensed gun stores, one in Woodbury and the second in Greenbrier, Tennessee and allegedly stealing 37-guns, according U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Police#Rose#Wsmv#The Mnpd Academy
fox17.com

Anti-Semitic fliers found in Nashville's West End

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Fliers were found up on more than 40 driveways on Wednesday in Nashville's West End, showing hostility toward Jewish people. "I was walking up this street here. I took a left here. And probably that first driveway that’s where I saw the first one," one man described the scene after a walk with his dog near Richland Ave in West Nashville. "Something catches my eye. And it’s a Jewish star. Star of David. And I said well what is that? And so I picked it up and I realized that these were anti-Semitic propaganda statements thrown."
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WSMV

Man outsmarts robber in his home, fires gun to scare him away

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man for breaking into an Antioch apartment and robbing someone at gunpoint. The victim was only able to get away by grabbing his own gun and firing back. The victim, Deon Middleton, said he had just gotten home to his apartment on...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Man arrested for fatally stabbing mother and sister-in-law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man who investigators said stabbed and killed two people at separate locations in Nashville on Tuesday morning. Police said the call came in at 11:05 a.m. from an apartment complex on Elm Hill Pike about a critical stabbing. About an hour later, a second stabbing call came in from a location not far from the apartment complex.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee National Guard airlift 151 Kentuckians to safety during deadly floods

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Aircrews from the Tennessee National Guard reportedly rescued flood victims this past week following record rainfall that overwhelmed the North Fork River and the Kentucky River in rural Eastern Kentucky. Authorities said five UH-60L Blackhawk helicopters from the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion in Nashville, and...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy