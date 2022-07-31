ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

WJC Rosters Coming, Bad Contracts Ranked, Kane Solo in Top 100, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

 4 days ago
Yardbarker

Cubs announcers roast Cardinals vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina

The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast. Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Blackhawks Sign Jalen Luypen to 3-Year Entry-Level Contract

The Chicago Blackhawks signed prospect Jalen Luypen to an entry-level contract. John Matisz of The Score first reported the news. Luypen scored a career-high 64 points (29 goals, 35 assists) in 66 regular-season WHL games for the Edmonton Oil Kings. The 5-foot-10, 154-pound forward added nine points (four goals, five assists) in 19 playoff games en route to a WHL championship. He turned 20 years old on June 28.
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Ostlund evolving with Sabres, 'has every single quality other than size'

BUFFALO -- Noah Ostlund keeps improving while he takes the next steps toward his goal of playing in the NHL. A skilled, smooth skater with high hockey sense, vision, competitiveness, and a work ethic to match, Ostlund (5-foot-11, 163 pounds) was selected by the Buffalo Sabres with the No. 16 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.
NHL
Sports
Golf Digest

Did Tony La Russa seriously fall asleep in the FIRST inning of the Chicago White Sox game Monday night?

As of right now, the Chicago White Sox are in good position to make the playoffs, sitting just three games back of the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central and just three games out of a Wild Card spot. The rest of their schedule could be classified as "favorable," and they still have nine games against the Twins. For most teams, it's all you could ask for at this time of the year: a chance to make a run.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever

The New York Mets and Chicago White Sox are among the teams active in the MLB trade deadline market for relief pitchers. Per the latest MLB rumors, the Mets and White Sox have shown interest in a Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever, as reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Mets, White Sox among teams seeking […] The post Rumor: Mets, White Sox mulling MLB trade for Tigers’ lefty reliever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Bears Rookie Has Brutally Honest Admission On Soldier Field

With a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected former Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. The incoming rookie had no in-person experience with the Bears organization — but was familiar with Soldier Field from his time in the virtual world on Madden. On Wednesday, Brisker...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Milwaukee Bucks, Fiserv Forum to host NHL 'Home Away from Home' game

There has not been a NHL game in Milwaukee since 1993. That will change this year as the Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum have reached an agreement to host the NHL’ “Home Away from Home” game on Oct. 2, 2022. The event will be a preseason matchup between the Minnesota Wild and Chicago Blackhawks, the two NHL teams closest to Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Sabres Could Use Kane but the Cost Could Be Too High

Patrick Kane has been a superstar in the NHL for over a decade, as he continually carries the load for the Chicago Blackhawks‘ offense season after season. With a rebuild well underway, it’s more than likely we will see Kane on the move for the first time in his career. Could the Buffalo Sabres have their eye on him?
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
#Hockey Canada#Wjc Rosters Coming#Usa Hockey#Athletic#Domluszczyszyn
The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks News & Rumours: Plante, Luypen, Kurashev, Jones

As the offseason proceeds, the Chicago Blackhawks continue to find ways to rearrange. Although not all of their related headlines can involve the most prominent names in today’s game, that doesn’t mean that those being written into their story won’t be necessary pieces to Chicago’s puzzle.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bears’ rookie Jaquan Brisker was surprised to see Soldier Field look respectable: ‘It doesn’t look good on Madden’

There haven’t been a ton of great developments concerning Soldier Field lately. First, the city of Chicago unveiled confusing new plans for the Museum Campus. Then, with the Bears planning to leave Soldier Field and build a new stadium in suburban Arlington Heights in the near future, Chicago mayor Lori Lightfoot tried to pressure the franchise into staying in their current home digs. How? Her administration revealed a vision for a potentially costly makeover. (Our Blake Schuster tore those plans and ambitions apart in a terrific in-depth look at the stadium’s history and grounds.
CHICAGO, IL
