WJC Rosters Coming, Bad Contracts Ranked, Kane Solo in Top 100, and Other Blackhawks Bullets

As of right now, the Chicago White Sox are in good position to make the playoffs, sitting just three games back of the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central and just three games out of a Wild Card spot. The rest of their schedule could be classified as "favorable," and they still have nine games against the Twins. For most teams, it's all you could ask for at this time of the year: a chance to make a run.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO