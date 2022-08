New York City’s 2,000 automated speed cameras will be active 24/7 starting Monday.

Previously, the cameras were only operational on weekdays, between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.

Officials say the speed cameras have been proven to slow speeding by 72%.

They say more than half of traffic fatalities happened in the hours the cameras were turned off.

