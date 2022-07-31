England’s Matt Walls crashes off bike on Commonwealth Games track

England ’s Matt Walls came off his bike as he crashed during a Commonwealth Games track cycling race on Sunday, 31 July.

Walls was hospitalised, and the Isle of Man’s Matt Bostock was taken away on a stretcher after the crash which caused a pile-up of riders at the Lee Valley VeloPark.

Some pictures from the race capture the moment the riders collided, met with shocked gasps form the audience in Birmingham .

The incident took place during the men’s scratch race second heat in qualifying on day three of the games.

