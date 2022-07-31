‘The Bronx Hippie’ aims to beautify the Bronx with sunflowers

bronx.news12.com
caribbeanlife.com
‘FYA’ IN THE PARK
Former St. Vincent and the Grenadines Calypso Monarch Fya Empress on Saturday electrified picnic-goers at the Second Annual Vincy Day Picnic in Brooklyn. Fya Empress, whose real name is Lornette Yoland Nedd, brought the crowd alive at Canarsie Park, on Seaview Avenue and East 85th Street, in Brooklyn, ripping them with her signature “True Vincy.”
NYC spa has been pampering people for a decade
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Manhattan spa has been pampering people for a decade. An East Harlem salon owner is grateful to its loyal customers who have kept their weekly and monthly appointments, which have helped the business get through the pandemic. The Spa Boutique & Wellness Lounge offers luxurious services and has been […]
Commercial Observer
More Than Just a Lidl Love for NYC, Grocery Chain Plans Brooklyn Outpost
Lidl has its sights set on more outer-borough locations after recently nabbing one in Queens, this time planning its first Brooklyn outpost in Park Slope. The discount grocery store signed a 25,000-square-foot lease to move in at William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners’ residential project at 120 Fifth Avenue upon the development’s completion in 2024. The landlords declined to provide the terms of the deal.
Texas girl, 16, found after being reported missing in Brooklyn: NYPD
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 16-year-old girl visiting New York City from Texas was found in the Bronx the day after she went missing in Brooklyn, police said Wednesday. The teen, an Austin resident, was staying at a 39th Street hotel near Fifth Avenue with her family, an NYPD spokeswoman said. She was last […]
Immerse Yourself In Authentic Italian Culture At The Ferragosto Festival Coming To NYC This September
Over 20 years ago, the merchants of Arthur Avenue and East 187th Street decided to bring the Italian tradition of Ferragosto to the Bronx Little Italy, giving visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in Italian culture, traditions, musical and theatrical entertainment, and of course, delicious food. Since then the event has continued to grow, attracting thousands of guests each year, and it’s coming to Little Italy in the Bronx this September. Taking place the Sunday after Labor Day weekend, September 11 from 12p.m. to 6p.m., this festival celebrates the end of the harvest season and gives local businesses the opportunity to showcase their signature products and dishes. Many of the Bronx’s family-owned businesses are owned and operated by the same families that founded them nearly a century ago, and Ferragosto gives visitors the opportunity to experience this authenticity and preservation of Italian culture.
fox5ny.com
Bronx school loses lease, has to move by Aug. 31
NEW YORK - Instead of preparing for the coming academic year, the staff at the Learning Tree School in the Bronx is packing up and getting ready to move out of the building that has been its home for more than 20 years. The school lost its lease. The Learning...
nypressnews.com
More Rats. More Cars. More Rats in Cars.
For eight years, Libby Denault had taken her Prius to the same auto body shop in Brooklyn for tuneups and other repairs, which it always handled expeditiously. But in January 2021, the mechanics at Urban Classics Auto Repair in Bedford-Stuyvesant were stumped: The “check engine” message kept flashing on the dashboard of Ms. Denault’s car, despite the vehicle driving just fine. “They did a bunch of tests and couldn’t figure out what it was,” she said.
Thrillist
44% of Vacant Manhattan Apartments Are the Result of Expired Pandemic Discounts
Falling rental prices during the COVID-19 pandemic allowed many New Yorkers to finally get the apartment of their dreams. Two years later, they're paying the price for upgrading. Manhattan's rental inventory rose to 31,412 apartments in the second quarter of this year, a 33% increase from the first quarter and...
2 women attacked by group inside Queens movie theater, police say
FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) — A group of four attacked two women inside a movie theater in Queens on July 5, police said on Wednesday. The two victims, 33 and 29, had a dispute with two men and two women while watching a movie inside the College Point Multiplex Cinemas at around 7 p.m., according to […]
westchesterfamily.com
15 Fun Attractions to Enjoy in Yonkers with Kids
Did you know that Yonkers is the third most populated city in New York (after New York City and Buffalo)? Or that it is commonly referred to as “the sixth borough.” Offering a hub of culture, the arts, entertainment, food, parks, and more, a visit to Yonkers with kids offers much to see. From gardens to climbing walls to museums (and so much more!), a visit to Yonkers with kids offers something for everyone. Here are some fun Yonkers attractions to get on your radar:
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Heart Association recognizes Brooklyn’s NYC Hospitals for quality healthcare
NYC Health + Hospitals on Wednesday announced that all 11 of its hospitals — including three in Brooklyn —were recognized by the American Heart Association for commitment to quality care in heart failure, heart attack, stroke, diabetes and resuscitation. The three Brooklyn hospitals belonging to the municipal hospital...
Inwood crash kills salsa star and Cardi B friend
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A community is in mourning after an apparent high-speed crash killed two pedestrians who just happened to be standing on the corner where the collision took place. The two men, David Fernandez, 40, and Joel Adames, 31, were well-known and beloved in the Inwood community, as well as in the Caribbean and […]
Boy, 5, and father burned with hot cooking oil at Brooklyn playground
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 5-year-old boy and his dad were burned by hot cooking oil Sunday night when a pot was knocked over during a fight at a Bushwick playground, police said. The victims were among the attendees of a large gathering at Heckscher Playground around 9:30 p.m., according to authorities. But the gathering […]
Commercial Observer
Wholesale Retailer Boxed to Open 15K-SF Grocery Store in Downtown Brooklyn
Wholesale retailer Boxed packaged up a deal to open a 14,795-square-foot grocery store and fulfillment center at 470 Vanderbilt Avenue in Downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned. Boxed signed a 10-year lease for the entire ground floor of the 10-story building, which brings the property to fully leased, according to...
New York YIMBY
Excavation Begins for Affordable Housing Complex at 1510 Broadway in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn
Excavation is getting underway at 1510 Broadway, the site of an eight-story mixed-use complex in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn. Designed by Gluck+ and developed by MacQuesten Construction Management along with the East Brooklyn Housing Development Corporation, the structure will yield 108 affordable housing units and 9,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.
As NYC battles heat and lifeguard shortage, Adams visits Bronx pool
Mayor Eric Adams at Mullaly Park in the Bronx on Sunday, July 31st, 2022. The Parks Department is managing to keep its 51 pools open, but not always at full capacity. [ more › ]
National Night Out Against Crime happens Tuesday; Check events in your neighborhood
NEW YORK - The annual National Night Out Against Crime is happening Tuesday. Local communities will be holding family-friendly gatherings to help foster relationships with police. The 113th precinct will host an event in South Jamaica, Queens. Mayor Eric Adams will visit several events, including one in the 44th precinct at Mullaly Park in the Bronx. The 23rd precinct will hold an event in East Harlem, and on Staten Island, the 122nd precinct will hold a night out in Midland Beach. For information on events happening near you, CLICK HERE.
Free backpacks, school supplies presented to kids at School Rocks Backpack Giveaway
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Looks like everyone is getting ready to go back to school. Children and parents lined up outside of Verizon Wireless for the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, Sunday afternoon, for a free backpack and school supplies. The 10th annual giveaway was hosted by Wireless Matrix, a Verizon...
themontclairgirl.com
Wave Hill: A Public Garden in the Bronx With Views of the Palisades
Summer is the best time to get outside and enjoy nature — and luckily, in the tri-state area, there are lots of unique opportunities to do so. Perched on the hillside overlooking the Palisades are the lush public gardens of Wave Hill. These gardens are gorgeous, curated, and private — especially considering its urban location in the Bronx. Wave Hill is a wonderfully peaceful spot for a weekend picnic, a leisurely stroll, and to enjoy the Hudson River’s peeking views. Read on to learn more about Wave Hill Public Garden and Cultural Center, located at 4900 Independence Avenue in The Bronx.
thevillagesun.com
‘Very dangerous’: 6th Precinct captain details pot sellers’ alleged assault of Washington Square Park worker
BY LINCOLN ANDERSON | Captain Stephen Spataro, the commander of Greenwich Village’s 6th Precinct, gave The Village Sun more details on a recent assault of a Parks Department worker in Washington Square Park that was allegedly sparked by a dispute over a pot seller’s table. The incident occurred...
