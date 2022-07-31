5 Best Drives to See a Moose in New Hampshire

949whom.com
Sleep in $65 A-Frame on Top of Boulder in New Hampshire Near Most Climbed Mountain in the USA
Here's something fun you may not know about New Hampshire: we have the most climbed mountain in the United States and the second most climbed mountain in the WORLD. This is Mount Monadnock in Jaffrey and Dublin, New Hampshire. Some would argue it is the most climbed mountain in the...
Maine and New Hampshire Women: Watch Out for Creepy Scumbags
Maybe this has been going on for a long time -- like, years -- and for whatever reason, it's just now starting to make the rounds on social media. Or maybe, for whatever reason, every creep's "be creepy" alarm clock has gone off at the same time, because there have been way too many instances of women posting about being followed by men. In multiple locations, in multiple different stores, and it's the opposite of cool.
New Hampshire ski area to reopen after commission overhaul
GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire ski area that shut down its summer attractions last month when its management team abruptly resigned will reopen after an overhaul of the commission that oversees the Gunstock Mountain Resort. The general manager of the county-owned resort and other senior staff resigned...
The Oldest Running Mailboat is the Best Way to Cool Off This Hot Maine Summer
I found the best remedy for this hot sticky Maine summer. Sure you could crank the air conditioning, but I prefer nature's AC. It's been relentless these past few weeks. And whoever said it is right, it's not the heat - it's the humidity. But there IS the perfect way to cool off and it's under 20 bucks ($17 for adults cheaper for kids and seniors) and it's the best few hours you're gonna spend. Casco Bay Lines Mailboat Run!
10 things to do in N.H. this weekend: Hot Air Balloon Rally, Roller Derby and more
Stay in the know about weekend happenings in the Granite State: Sign up for the Weekender newsletter. For even more events, visit NHPR's community calendar. And don't forget to check the New Hampshire forecast before you head out. Stargazing Hike on West Rattlesnake on Friday, August 5 from 8 p.m....
STAY SAFE: Maine Temperatures to Reach ‘Dangerous’ Levels on Thursday into Friday
I think it's official now. We have finally entered the 'dog days of summer'. Hold on, I don't actually know what that means so I'm gonna go Google it. Okay I'm back, and I have what I think is a solid definition from Google. Here's what the world's largest search engine says about it,
It Must Be Shark Week in Maine, Great White Closes Down Maine Beach Again
Good luck escaping this topic. Not only did we just wrap up the infamous Shark Week but as sightings increase in Maine, you can’t dodge the hot topic in normal conversation. It seems whether I’m at work or with friends I’m always hearing, “did you hear about the shark sighting?”
New Hampshire Officials Urge Caution Ahead of Intense Heat
People in New Hampshire are being urged to use caution ahead of some extreme heat moving into the region. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for parts of the Granite State from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday. The area impacted by that advisory includes all of Belknap,...
Warning: Do NOT Drink Water in This Maine City Until Further Notice
When The Standells released their song "Dirty Water" about the Charles River in Boston back in 1966 that's iconically heard at the end of every winning Red Sox game, I don't think they envisioned that over 50 years later, it'd also hold up when addressing Maine. Unfortunately, at least in the short term, it can be a theme song for one city, too.
Something is Brewing Between Guy Fieri and a New Hampshire Restaurant Owner
Bobby Marcotte is arguably the most famous, memorable, and recognizable chef from New Hampshire. From the fact that he's proud to be born and raised in New Hampshire (Derry, specifically, a proud Pinkerton Astro), to all the good he does raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in honor of his late daughter Alanna, to even busting out his protective Dad side for his employees who appear to receive an insult on their bill (turns out it was an inside joke between a boyfriend and his girlfriend.)
New Hampshire police seeking abduction suspect
BRENTWOOD, N.H. – Police are asking for the public's help finding Peter Curtis, a suspect in a New Hampshire abduction who is considered armed and dangerous.Brentwood Police said Curtis allegedly used a gun to abduct a woman. The victim was not hurt and has returned home safely.Curtis has recently been seen in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.Anyone who sees Curtis is urged not to approach him and should instead call the Brentwood Police Department at (603) 642-8817.
Mega Millions: $1 Million Winning Ticket Sold in NH
The winning Mega Millions jackpot was not sold in New England, but there was one large winning ticket sold in New Hampshire. The numbers drawn Friday night were: 13-36-45-57-67, gold ball 14, and Megaplier 2X. The jackpot reached an annuity value of $1.28 billion, with a cash value of $747.2...
Death of New Hampshire police academy recruit puts focus on mental health
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The death of a New Hampshire police academy recruit on the second day of classes is the focus of a full-scale investigation. The director of Police Standards and Training announced the untimely death after the man's body was found in his vehicle at about 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Cyclists Biked 4,000 Miles Coast-To-Coast and Stopped to Build Houses in Maine
The determination that some people have blows me away. According to News Center Maine, a group of cyclists was biking coast-to-coast. If that wasn't enough they decided to do more good and help build houses for people in need. As the article states, their trip started in Oregon and they...
2023 Farmer’s Almanac Calling For Early & Harsh Winter In Maine
Normally, we aren't graced by the Farmer's Almanac until the end of August. According to the KJ, the Farmer's Almanac was available by the beginning of August. As we understand it, it is the earliest that we have gotten the tome in its 205 year history. When it comes to...
Good Girls & Boys: Mainers Pick Their Favorite Dog Breeds
Ah yes, the dog. Man's best friend. Good ole Fido and Rover. Quite possibly the greatest living creation. Let's face it, if you love dogs then you get where I'm going. They are simply wonderful creatures. Dogs have the ability to do so much for us. They are loyal, lovable, protective, youthful, and downright perfect. They can even help improve your own health. According to the American Kennel Club, dogs can help lower stress, improve heart health, give you a more active lifestyle, lower loneliness, and even lower the threat of allergies.
Where Are Massachusetts Residents Moving To?
A blog published earlier this month by Pioneer shined a light on the Commonwealth of Massachusetts’ growing dilemma in the past decade: having more people emigrating from the state than migrating into the state. We know Florida is receiving the most in adjusted gross income (AGI) from residents leaving...
Sherman touts ideas and experience while slamming Sununu during Manchester campaign stop
MANCHESTER, N.H. – A focus on listening was at the core in the message from State Senator Dr. Tom Sherman as he talked to voters at a West Side event on Monday, comparing what he sees as his strength in listening compared to incumbent Republican Governor Chris Sununu. Sherman,...
New Hampshire officials investigating suspicious deaths
NORTHFIELD, N.H. — New Hampshire officials are responding to the scene of three suspicious deaths at a residence in Northfield. The state attorney general's office, as well as state and local police, are currently investigating the deaths of an adult woman and two juveniles. No further information is available...
Video: Great horned owl captured on trail camera while on a hunt in southern New Hampshire
VIDEO: A great horned owl was captured on a trail camera while on a hunt. These owls have a varied died from tiny insects to large geese, and primarily feed on small mammals, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game.
