ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

Church mission feeding homeless stays open as cooling center, despite challenges

By Sheena Elzie
spectrumnews1.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Hamilton, OH
Society
spectrumnews1.com

Police Captain rallies community for Newport Night Out

NEWPORT, Ky. — Hundreds of families turned out for an evening of fun and helping local kids getting ready for school. Newport Night Out featured everything from a petting zoo to karate exhibitions, along with free food and chances to win bicycles and other prizes. Captain Paul Kunkel, who...
NEWPORT, KY
restaurantclicks.com

Fun Places to Get a Drink in Dayton

Beautiful Dayton, Ohio, is one of the best cities in the state. It’s culturally and historically relevant, and history buffs can visit treasures like the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force and one of the Wright Brothers’ planes. There are also plenty of kid-friendly activities, museums, and...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Conditioning#Volunteers#Central Air#New Life Mission
dayton.com

Bring denim items to Cincinnati Premium Outlets in Monroe

The Cincinnati Premium Outlet will host its back-to-school denim drive, “Do Good with Denim,” on Saturday to support sustainability and positively impact the community. The denim drive is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Green Space next to the food court. Customers can contribute any type...
MONROE, OH
quikreader.com

WATCH: Countdown to baby hippo

The world is waiting for the newest arrival at the Cincinnati Zoo. ABC News’ Will Ganss has more as we count down to their first hippo birth in 75 years.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Ohio Women Launch Free Marketplace for Childcare, Pet-Sitting, Housework in Cincinnati

Need a last-minute sitter? Want some extra helping hands around the house? Fido need a friend while you're away?. Ohio-based Tandem, the only free network for families to find child care, is expanding to the Tri-State. Launching August 1 in Cincinnati, Tandem allows families to find and hire qualified babysitters, nannies, tutors, pet sitters, and house cleaners in the area.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

InsideOut Studio’s artists create more installations around Butler County

Butler County will start seeing more and more art installations and murals around local businesses and organizations. The artists at the InsideOut Studio on High Street in downtown Hamilton have been contracted by businesses such as Kirsch CPA in Hamilton and Cohen Brothers Recycling in Middletown for art installations. They’ve also painted fire hydrants in downtown Hamilton, and the plans are to paint more in the future, along with redoing some of the original hydrants.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
WKRC

Leaving a Musical Legacy: Veteran rocker sells instruments to have inheritance for family

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – David Rhodes Brown is known as the godfather of the local rockabilly and country punk scene, playing Cincinnati clubs for more than 40 years. "He is so important to the Cincinnati music scene in general, not just me, personally,” said Ryan Malott, band leader of local band 500 Miles To Memphis, which included Brown on steel pedal guitar and occasional vocals. “I mean, he helped me make my career from nothing to something, but I'm just one little sliver of pie of his entire life."
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Hopeland Church mourning the loss of Assoc. Pastor Joel Burton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton community is mourning the loss of a local pastor who was tragically killed while on vacation in Florida. Associate Pastor for Hopeland Church and Founder of Simple Street Ministry Joel Burton was hit and killed by a car Sunday morning. His close friend Zeb Dill was also hit and […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

5 tips for homeowners who have animals

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Young, old, your home should be comfortable for animals of all ages you may bring into your family. Here are five tips for homeowners who have animals living with them: Keep your bathroom clean & clear Keep all objects that could harm your animals up and away from their reach. Be […]
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Zoo: Hippo mom Bibi now on 24-hour birth watch

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo is now on 24-hour birth watch as they get ready to welcome a new baby hippo. Hippo mom Bibi is getting ready to welcome her second hippo baby. The fierce hippo momma is due in mid-August. But the zoo said the birth could be...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy