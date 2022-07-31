Can this Ohio State Football team handle adversity?

scarletandgame.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three great pizza places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Day family donates $1 million for mental health fundThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann to evaluate ‘very experimental’ rotations for Bahamas exhibition gamesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: Jacksonville transfer Davis shining in NPSLThe LanternJacksonville, FL
Neighborhood bar and grill unites surrounding communities through a versatile menu, entertainment and liquor licenseThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Eleven Warriors
Four-Star 2023 Forward Devin Royal Commits to Ohio State
Ohio State landed one of its top 2023 targets Wednesday as the Pickerington Central forward announced his commitment to the Buckeyes at his high school, picking his hometown program over Michigan State and Alabama. Royal is now the third pledge of the class for Chris Holtmann and company, and Ohio State’s first high school commit since February.
Ohio State football schedule 2022: Ranking Buckeyes' 12 games from easiest to toughest
Ohio State experienced a "down season" by its standards in 2021. The Buckeyes went 11-2 and capped off their year with a 48-45 Rose Bowl Game victory against Utah, but they did not win the Big Ten for the first time since 2016 and saw their eight-game winning streak against arch-rival Michigan come to an end.
Eleven Warriors
Big Ten Done Stealing Pac-12 Teams, NCAA Allows Schools to Financially Support Athletes, and Darryl Lee Has Big Ten Title Ring Returned
Folks, I am pleased to announce that I am hype – and you can be too, thanks to this masterpiece from Ohio State's production team. I don't think I've ever gotten more juiced from a highlight reel featuring no highlights. I ain't mad about it. Word of the Day:...
cwcolumbus.com
Big Ten football Championship ring stolen twice in 4 years back in former Buckeye's hand
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A week after a former Ohio State Buckeye football player had a Big Ten Championship ring stolen from his car, the bling is back on his finger. "It means a lot," said Darryl Lee who thought his 1984 championship ring was lost for good, "because of the fellowship, and the work it took to win the championship, it's priceless."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Key Ohio State 2023 Recruit Flips Commitment to Alabama
The Buckeyes lose a cornerstone recruit to the Crimson Tide.
localmemphis.com
Why Lausanne's Brock Glenn chose Ohio State
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis area high school quarterback will lead his team on the field this fall, before heading to one the best football schools in the country. Over the weekend Lausanne Collegiate School quarterback Brock Glenn made the biggest decision of his young football career. On Instagram, he announced his commitment to Ohio State University.
AthlonSports.com
Jim Harbaugh Sends Blunt Message To Ohio State Football
The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is alive and well. This week, Jim Harbaugh sent a blunt message to the Ohio State football team. On Nov. 26, the Buckeyes will host the Wolverines in The Shoe for the first time since 2018. Harbaugh and his players won't be intimidated by what's expected to be a hostile environment.
Alabama flips Ohio State commit Ty Lockwood
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama added another four-star to its commitment list Tuesday from a former Ohio State commit, Ty Lockwood. Lockwood is a tight end from Tennessee, according to 247Sports, he is the ninth best tight end in the class of 2023 and No.2 in his state. He is listed at […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three great pizza places in Ohio
Photo by Aurélien Lemasson-Théobald via Unsplash. If you love eating pizza and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about - three amazing pizza spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you want to eat good pizza. If you have already been to any of these pizza places, leave us your honest review in the comment section. If you haven't, make sure to add them to your list because these pizza places are definitely worth a try. The food is delicious and the service is amazing so there is really no reason to not visit them next time you are in the area. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
614now.com
This Columbus restaurant has been at the Ohio State Fair since 1914, making it the event’s oldest food stand
In the Ohio State Fair’s arena of eye-catching neon signs and comically-oversized signage, one local eatery doesn’t need anything ostentatious to capture the attention of visitors. That’s because it’s been serving Fair-goers since 1914. Schmidtt’s Sausage Haus, which first opened in German Village in 1886 (known...
Where Kia and Hyundai cars are stolen in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio, (WCMH) – The last weekend of July saw dozens of stolen cars in Columbus, making for the latest in a trend targeting two specific vehicle brands. Data from the Columbus Division of Police obtained Tuesday by NBC4 showed where more than 30 attempted and successful Kia and Hyundai car thefts happened from July […]
Polaris team plans $150 million mixed-use development
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The development team behind Polaris is planning a massive, $150 million mixed-use project in the area and is seeking a state tax credit to help move it forward. The project, dubbed the Galaxy at Polaris, is slated to be built in two phases. The first would include 12 acres […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fire breaks out at former Columbus elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A fire was reported at the address of an elementary school in southeast Columbus Tuesday afternoon. An Ohio Department of Transportation traffic camera along I-70 picked up a plume of smoke from the school starting around 6:55 p.m. The Columbus Division of Fire chief confirmed a fire started around 6:30 p.m. […]
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor
With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for […]
Wind farm controversy in rural Ohio: Crawford County voters will likely decide if wind turbine plans can proceed
BUCYRUS, Ohio – When the Ohio legislature passed Senate Bill 52 last summer it gave local authorities the ability to quash proposed wind farms rather than leave their fate to the Ohio Power Siting Board. The Crawford County commissioners took advantage of that law in May when they created...
Delaware Gazette
Growth leading to changes at DCS
A handful of changes are coming to Delaware Christian School this year as the school tries to accommodate the continued growth in the building. Perhaps most notable among those changes is the work associated with preparations for 13 new classrooms that are planned to be built next year. Delaware Christian is currently progressing through a $4 million fundraising campaign to finance the project. Jane Miner, head of school at Delaware Christian, said the school is more than two-thirds of the way through its capital campaign, which began last summer.
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in July
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home in Franklin County in July sold for $2 million, while the top home in Delaware County went for $4 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware counties auditor’s offices and filtered for “one-family dwellings” so as not to include things like apartments, duplexes, […]
columbusunderground.com
5 New & Recently Opened Restaurants in Columbus – July 2022
It was a quieter month for the Central Ohio dining scene with just a handful of debuts in July. Alas there are still new spots to grab a burger, sip on a latte, enjoy some Italian fare and more. What are you excited to try?. Wahlburgers. Columbus’ first Wahlburgers location...
Father of son fatally shot in Franklin County: 'Please just turn yourself in'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The father of a man who was shot and killed in Franklin County last month wants justice for his son's death. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call on the evening of July 7 for a report of shots fired in the area of Cross-Key Apartments on Chatterton Road.
NBC4 Columbus
Weather Alert Day: Watching for strong to severe storms
Tonight: Showers tapering, becoming partly cloudy, low 68. Today we are watching for strong to severe thunderstorms. The biggest risk with these storms will be strong, damaging wind gusts, but we will also watch for hail and rotation that could lead to a tornado. Round one of the storms is...
FanSided
271K+
Followers
514K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0