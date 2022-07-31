Rutgers could be contender for Bronny James, son of Lakers’ LeBron James, report says

www.nj.com
Lakers: LeBron James 'Badly Wants' Russell Westbrook Swapped for Kyrie Irving
Marc Stein reinforced the notion that LeBron James has little to no desire to spend another season with Russell Westbrook.
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage
August is peak NBA offseason, but the LA Clippers are hoping to keep their fans on the edge of their seats. Kawhi Leonard isn’t on social media and is rarely seen in public, so footage of the Clippers star always gets fans excited. On Monday, the Clippers posted a series of photos of Leonard and […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard looks jacked in newly released footage appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Video: LeBron James and Draymond Green Partying in Toronto
LeBron James and Draymond Green have been living it up.
NBA・
Draymond Green, LeBron James continue to live it up together this offseason
The NBA offseason is in full swing and it is time for some of the world’s best athletes to give their bodies a well-earned rest. This is especially the case with Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who are two of the most accomplished NBA players in basketball […] The post Draymond Green, LeBron James continue to live it up together this offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former lottery pick signs with Celtics
A former NBA Draft lottery pick is trying to make it back in the league. Noah Vonleh agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday. Vonleh last played in the NBA for four games in the 2020-2021 season. After that, he spent...
Mavs Donuts: 'Skinny' Luka Doncic; Durant Meets with Nets Owner on Trade
On the anniversary of birth of the NBA, Dallas Mavs Donuts ...
Yardbarker
The best players in Villanova basketball history
With three national championships, six trips to the Final Four, and consistent dominance in conference play, Villanova has nicely built itself into one of the best program's in the nation. Naturally, the Wildcats have produced some of the best players in college basketball history. Here is our list of 20 notable players to come out of Villanova — listed in chronological order.
Yardbarker
Lakers Notes: Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham, LeBron James, Free Agents
This isn’t to say that is Ham’s intent. Rather, it just goes to show that Ham was given control of managing the roster — a sometimes iffy proposition in the coaching world, particularly as it related to LA. Per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, “Lakers head coach...
Yardbarker
Golden State Warriors Officially Sign JaMychal Green
Green, 32, spent the last two seasons with the Denver Nuggets, being a key bench talent for them in the frontcourt. Playing in a total of 125 games with Denver, Green averaged 7.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and shot 47.4% from the floor, 34.8% from three-point range. A more than capable...
thecomeback.com
Ex-Nets player tells unbelievable Kevin Durant story
An NBA playoff series is never truly over until one team wins four games, but former Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James revealed this week that Kevin Durant was admitting defeat to the Boston Celtics before the series was even over. Appearing this week on an episode of the Players Choice...
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Sign Joe Johnson
Joe Johnson is currently a free agent, and I think that the New York Knicks should him. The seven-time NBA All-Star played for the Boston Celtics last season, and he had the best years of his career playing for the Phoenix Suns, Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks.
NBA・
Warriors: Draymond Green recruited the opposite of Kevin Durant this offseason
In the summer of 2016, Draymond Green recruited Kevin Durant to the Warriors. In the summer of 2022, he’s doing the opposite. Green and Durant didn’t always get along, but those Golden State teams were arguably some of the best in NBA history. Four future Hall of Famers on the floor at the same time is tough to replicate, and Joe Lacob’s front office made it happen, at least for a few years.
Steve Kerr Reveals James Wiseman's Role Next Season
The Golden State Warriors will have Kevon Looney mentor James Wiseman
