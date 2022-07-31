Santa Rosa traffic stop leads to arrest for possession of a machine gun

PIX Now 10:15

SANTA ROSA -- Police in Santa Rosa early Sunday arrested of a man who was driving recklessly and found to be in possession of a "ghost gun" capable of automatic fire, according to authorities.

Shortly after midnight Sunday, a Santa Rosa police sergeant conducted a traffic stop for reckless driving on the 400 block of Sebastopol Road after a vehicle was seen spinning "donuts." Police said the driver, identified as 21-year-old Santa Rosa resident Luis Angel Varela, was in possession of a 9mm polymer "ghost gun." The firearm was equipped with a loaded 30-round high capacity magazine, a threaded barrel and a "glock switch" making the firearm fully automatic and by definition a "machine gun.".

Santa Rosa machine-gun arrest. Santa Rosa Police Department

While Varela is not a convicted felon, police noted he is on currently misdemeanor probation in Sonoma County for battery, which prohibits him from possessing firearms and ammunition.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sonoma County Main Adult Detention Center and faces multiple gun-related charges, including possession of loaded unregistered firearm, possession of machine gun, conversion, manufacture or sale of a machine gun, reckless driving and driving with a suspended driver's license.

His vehicle was also impounded for 30-days.