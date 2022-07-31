Prosecutors: drunk Passaic, NJ cop fled crash, left seriously injured woman in car

A New Jersey man has been charged in the killing of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said. Matthew Chiles, 29, of Perth Amboy was arrested Monday, along with the mother of the child, Monique Durham, 27, of Edison, in connection with the death of the toddler who had been missing since 2019, Ciccone said.

