Prosecutors: drunk Passaic, NJ cop fled crash, left seriously injured woman in car

Driver, 27, charged with homicide after crash that killed 82-year-old man
WALL — A 27-year-old township resident was arrested and charged with homicide in a DWI car crash that left an 82-year-old man Brick Township man dead in June. Police said Nolan Dickson was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and third-degree causing death while operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.
Ewing, NJ deli murder suspect forgot to wash evidence off sneakers, cops say
EWING — A pair of blood-stained sneakers led to the arrest of a Trenton teen who is now charged with murder in the death of the owner of a deli in June. Shots were fired at Priori’s Deli at the corner of Hillcrest and Holman avenues about 6:10 a.m. on June 6, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri.
Man Killed In Newark Had Been Wanted For Harassing Dunkin' Donuts Drive-Thru Worker
A 34-year-old Newark man wanted earlier this summer for throwing objects at a Dunkin' Donuts drive-thru worker was shot and killed early Tuesday, Aug. 2, authorities said. Davion Sumler was found suffering gunshot wounds on the 300 block of South 20th Street around 2:05 a.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
2 arrested in separate homicides of Ewing deli owner, Trenton teens
TRENTON – A city teenager was charged in a double shooting that killed a Ewing deli owner and injured his brother, prosecutors said. The 17-year-old teenager faces charges of murder, felony murder, attempted murder, robbery and weapons offenses in the June 6 shooting death of Oscar Palacios of Trenton.
Englewood Maintenance Worker, 37, Charged With Raping Underage Teen
A maintenance worker from Englewood was charged with raping an underage girl. Lamelle Pulley, 37, remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack. The day before, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said, Englewood police notified members of his Special...
Man, 29, Shot Dead In Violent, Gang-Controlled Paterson Neighborhood
A 29-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Paterson, authorities confirmed. Responding officers found the as-yet-unidentified victim outside Julio’s Grocery on the corner of Park Avenue and East 19th Street around 9 p.m. Tuesday, they said. He'd been shot multiple times, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes...
‘I thought we were friends,’ man said after acquaintance allegedly shot him in N.J. murder case
On a Saturday night in early July, David A. Bulk and Gerard Carpinello went to dinner together and then visited Bulk’s brother. Several hours later, Carpinello was bleeding on the living room floor in Bulk’s Monmouth County home after Bulk allegedly shot him multiple times in the stomach and legs with a revolver.
Edison, NJ daycare worker charged with abusing 2-year-old child
EDISON — A head teacher at a daycare for young children is accused of physically assaulting a 2-year-old. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said that Nusrat J. Ameen, 56, of Edison, was arrested on Monday. Ameen is charged with fourth-degree abuse and neglect. The incident at I Can Kids...
Mom’s boyfriend allegedly kills one of her twin daughters, police in NJ say
EDISON, NJ (PIX11) — Police conducting a recent welfare check on twin 5-year-old girls had a horrifying realization: one of the girls had been missing since 2019, officials said Tuesday. Officers arrested the mother’s boyfriend on murder charges in the child’s death. Matthew Chiles, 29, was also charged with second-degree desecration of human remains and […]
South Jersey Man Dismembered, Burnt Woman's Body: Prosecutor
A Cumberland County man has been found guilty of killing a woman before dismembering and burning her body, authorities said. Dennis Parrish of Vineland was found guilty of murder and desecration of human remains on Monday Aug. 1 after a jury trial, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. Evidence...
Man, 71, Charged With Murder
MILLSTONE – A 71-year-old might spend the rest of his life in prison if he’s found guilty of murder. David A. Bulk, 71, has been charged with first-degree Murder and a related second-degree weapons offense in connection to the death of 49-year-old Gerard Carpinello of Portland, Pennsylvania. On...
N.J. man charged in killing of girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter
A New Jersey man has been charged in the killing of his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said. Matthew Chiles, 29, of Perth Amboy was arrested Monday, along with the mother of the child, Monique Durham, 27, of Edison, in connection with the death of the toddler who had been missing since 2019, Ciccone said.
Millstone Township Man Who Shot Friend Released From Prison, Re-Arrested for Murder
MILLSTONE TOWNSHIP, NJ – The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a Millstone man with...
Man charged in killing girlfriend's twin daughter, 2, in NJ; mom never said anything: officials
Officials in New Jersey charged a man for killing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old daughter, while the girl’s mother is accused of keeping it quiet for three years, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced on Tuesday.
Months before hit-and-run, NJ councilwoman tried to influence cop towing her car
JERSEY CITY — A newly released video shows that a councilwoman who is now facing calls to resign for a hit-and-run last month was towed last year, just weeks after being elected. "I was endorsed by the police in Jersey City, I’m a councilwoman," Amy DeGise told a Hoboken...
After testifying at alleged accomplice’s trial, N.J. man charged in home invasion killing
A New Jersey man has been charged with murder after authorities conducted an investigation into his testimony at the trial of his alleged accomplice, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. Dylan E. Rodriguez, 21, of North Bergen, testified in Bergen County Superior Court on March 2 in the trial of...
Man dies after shooting himself behind N.J. police station, cops say
A 71-year-old man died after shooting himself in the head behind the Newton police station on Friday, authorities said. The Newton resident was found by an officer leaving a rear door of the station on Trinity Street at about 1:20 pm., Newton police said. The man is not being identified by NJ Advance Media.
Homeless man arrested after fatally shooting woman he was staying with in Queens: NYPD
Officials arrested a homeless man who they said fatally shot a woman in Queens on Monday morning, according to authorities.
ECPO: Man, 34, shot dead on Newark’s South 20th Street
The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and Newark Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a Newark man ib that city, the ECPO and Newark PD announced jointly today. Newark police say they found Davion Sumler, 34, at 1:40 a.m., on the 300 block of South 20th Street, where...
Kayaker who died after being pulled from N.J. bay is identified by cops
Keyport police have identified the 64-year-old kayaker who died after being removed from the Raritan Bay on Sunday. Carlos Melendez, of Irvington, was kayaking with a friend when police were alerted by a 1:35 p.m. 911 call that the two were in distress, police said. Responding officers found one person...
