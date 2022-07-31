The week ahead in SD state government

www.keloland.com
Dakotans for Health wants to put abortion on 2024 ballot
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Abortion is currently illegal in South Dakota, but a proposed ballot measure hopes to put the fate of abortion in the hands of voters in 2024. In the nearly six weeks since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, triggering an abortion ban in South Dakota, Dakotans for Health has been working on a constitutional amendment that could restore abortion access in the state.
GALLERY: KELOLAND Investigates MMIP in South Dakota
LAKOTA NATION, S.D. (KELO) — Indigenous people in South Dakota, and across the country, experience disproportionate rates of violence, murder and go missing at higher rates. The issue, known as Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons (MMIP), has grown into an epidemic leaving families and communities with few resources or answers.
kingsburyjournal.com
Wandermore wraps up South Dakota wandering
On April 29, Seth Varner and his friend Jack McGonigal visited De Smet, Iroquois, Lake Preston, Badger, Erwin, Hetland and Arlington. Their goal was to visit and document all 310 incorporated towns in South Dakota. They met that goal on July 23, ending their journey in Yankton. The Journal reported...
ktwb.com
Sioux Falls needs more homes
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Multi-Housing Association found the July 2022 vacancy report confirmed a vacancy rate of. They surveyed their Sioux Falls area members for its 50th biannual vacancy survey. From the reported data, the 3.72% rate is up slightly from the January 2022 reported vacancy rate of 3.12%. Jill Madsen, Chair of South Dakota Multi Housing Association says “The data shows, evident in this vacancy report, there is a shortage of housing and more building is needed to meet future demand.”
farmforum.net
Landowners in 7 more South Dakota counties file complaints against Summit Carbon Solutions
A back-and-forth exchange of court filings between Summit Carbon Solutions and South Dakota landowners seems to be in high gear. Landowners in eight counties have now filed against the Iowa-based carbon dioxide pipeline company. They're represented by Brian Jorde, an attorney with Domina Law Group in Omaha, Neb. A group...
kotatv.com
South Dakota COVID-19 update: Seven dead, high-spread, hospitalizations up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 update, seven people have died since last week, and active cases and hospitalizations are on the rise. Health officials are urging people to start wearing masks again as more than half of the U.S....
SD regulators OK ‘split’ of NorthWestern Energy
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — NorthWestern Corporation has South Dakota’s approval to restructure the energy company. The state Public Utilities Commission gave the go-ahead Tuesday. NorthWestern, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, plans a new holding company at the top, and creating a new company for its electricity and natural...
wnax.com
SD Voters to Get Third Choice for Governor
South Dakota voters will have a third choice for Governor on the November ballot. Tracey Quint of Sioux Falls is running on the Libertarian ticket. She says her interest in politics has evolved….. Quint says she wants to reflect Midwest values…. Quint says as Governor, she would favor...
This season’s first West Nile cases confirmed in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakotans have tested positive for West Nile. The first human cases of the season are in Minnehaha and Spink counties. Summer in KELOLAND means mosquitoes and the West Nile virus. South Dakota is actually one of the states with the highest rate...
Before Sturgis Rally, a look at bike crashes in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement is encouraging motorcycle safety as the official start of the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally approaches. Last year, four people died in two motorcycle crashes during the Sturgis Rally, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. There were five injury crashes.
COVID-19 in South Dakota: Active cases, hospitalizations both up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll has gone up by seven in South Dakota from the previous week. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, 2,963 people have died during the pandemic, up from 2,956 the previous week. New deaths include six women and one man in the following age ranges: 70-79 (1); 80+ (6). New deaths were reported in each of the following counties: Beadle, Brookings, Clay, Hughes (2), Sanborn and Tripp Counties.
gowatertown.net
KWAT News chats with South Dakota Democrat Party governor candidate Jamie Smith
WATERTOWN, S.D.–When South Dakota voters head to the polls in November, they’ll have three choices for governor. Incumbent Governor Kristi Noem is running for a second term. She’s being challenged by Democrat House Minor Leader Jamie Smith, and Libertarian Party candidate Tracey Quint. Smith was in Watertown...
drgnews.com
South Dakota Tribes get federal grant to train members in construction and associated trades
South Dakota’s nine Tribal Reservations have received a $5 million federal grant to address a severe housing shortage on Tribal lands. The Building Jobs, Buildings Homes for All grant application says the Indigenous home building industry cannot grow and provide much-needed housing to Tribal communities without a skilled workforce. As the lead for the Building Jobs, Building Homes project, Lakota Funds will address a severe housing shortage on Tribal lands by training Indigenous people in construction trades and as certified appraisers and inspectors. The application says in partnership with South Dakota State University, Lakota Funds will implement a certified appraiser program, addressing a significant barrier to housing construction on Tribal lands. To support this underserved population, Lakota Funds will provide a variety of wraparound services during training.
Biden grants disaster declaration for South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a Tuesday news release, Governor Kristi Noem announced that President Biden has granted a request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration to allow the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist in the recovery from a series of June storms. From June 11-14, 2022,...
South Dakota firefighters help with Wyoming wildfire
Crews continue fighting a wildfire burning in the Black Hills National Forest in Wyoming.
more955.com
Mel’s Musings – I told you so…..
One of the few things I miss about not being in politics anymore is the “I told you so” moments. One of my favorites, from my legislative days, was the bonding of the tobacco settlement payments from a class action suit against the tobacco companies. South Dakota was supposed to get something like $700 million and Governor Janklow sold our stake to the bonding companies for something like $250 million. (It’s been thirty years or more, so my numbers are approximate not Gospel.)
KEVN
Secretary of Corrections says South Dakota Women’s Prison problems ‘critical’, worst seen in career
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When the new secretary of corrections, Kellie Wasko, spoke to us after just a few weeks on the job in April, she praised the correctional officers. “It’s really important that the staff of this agency be elevated to the outstanding job that they’re doing...
Farmers’ Almanac Predicts a Cold Winter For South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
The folks at the Farmers’ Almanac have again worked their weather magic, and they are saying that winter 2022-2023 will probably be a cold one. A very cold one. The Farmer's Almanac has been published since 1818. The Almanac has been a go-to periodical for all sorts of things like weather, gardening, and all sorts of information. Every year The Farmer's Almanac puts out its weather forecasts based on history, weather patterns, climatic data, and their own formulas.
KFYR-TV
From the city to the prairie: writer and musician finds inspiration on the South Dakota prairie
BISON, S.D. (KFYR) – Eliza Blue was born a city girl. She lived in Detroit, Minneapolis, New York City, and Portland, Maine before finding her forever home on a ranch just outside Bison, South Dakota. It seemed unlikely this big city musician would feel at home here, but that’s...
farmforum.net
Summit Carbon Solutions seeks ruling to prevent South Dakota landowners from stopping surveys
Summit Carbon Solutions claims in a legal filing that a group of McPherson County landowners is violating South Dakota law by not allowing the company to survey private land. The paperwork, filed by Summit in McPherson County about two weeks ago, argues that the company has a right to survey property without the landowners' consent since Summit has a permit request before the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission.
