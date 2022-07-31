www.centralillinoisproud.com
Central Illinois Proud
Open for Business: Chillicothe cheesecake staple celebrates five years
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) – Harreld Webster’s cheesecake cravings have been propelling his career for quite some time now. “Things have just been growing and we’ve been really blessed. It’s pretty incredible,” Webster said. Webster is officially celebrating five years in business after opening his Chillicothe...
Hidden Illinois Farm Serves Up Anything But Boring Apple Treats
I'm not trying to punch the gas to get to fall folks but it's coming getting close. Summer doesn't end until three-quarters through September but it's not a crime to get excited about the next season. The dates when orchards, pumpkin patches, and fall-themed farms have already begun announcing their opening dates. There's a special farm in Illinois that you must add to your list of fall fun.
hoiabc.com
A new type of hotel in Normal is all the buzz
NORMAL (WEEK) - It’s called a pollinator hotel and was created to give pollinators like bees a home after losing their habitat. The tiny hotel was created by the Wonsook Kim School of Art at Illinois State University and placed in The Refuge Food Forest by Town of Normal.
Central Illinois Proud
Food, fun, 4-H at McLean County Fair
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — It’s the first of five days full of food, fun and farm animals in Bloomington. While hot and muggy Wednesday, weather uncertainty is something McLean County Fair organizers, EMS and entertainers alike, all prep for ahead of time. “Hydration for even adults is the...
wglt.org
'We’re not going to stop': Group continues push to bring a grocery store to west Bloomington
The group that's been trying for years to bring a grocery store to the former Fox Plaza West shopping center in west Bloomington is still optimistic that it will happen despite a series of setbacks. The property failed to sell during a recent auction. Arthur Haynes is president of the...
25newsnow.com
Miss Illinois wins 2022 Miss International Competition
PEORIA (25 News Now) -A new Queen from Bloomington is crowned Miss International 2022!. 25 News first told you about Katie Stapleton, the reigning Miss Illinois International, a few weeks ago before she left for the big competition. Now after a week of activities, rehearsals and preliminary competitions, Stapleton took home the big crown Saturday night.
Central Illinois Proud
CI Hero: Chillicothe community fundraises for Cuddles with Kindness during a pool party
CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD) — Providing stuffed animals to kids facing traumatic situations in local hospitals. It’s the mission of Chillicothe-based nonprofit Cuddles with Kindness. It’s a cheerful delivery each Valentine’s Day. “We’ve had kids that go from crying to absolute smiles just [by] getting a stuffed...
Central Illinois Proud
Library renovations underway in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Bloomington’s public library is under construction in a multi-phase project that will cost $25 million. Work is underway on a nearly 22,000-square-foot expansion of the library. Staff cleared out materials on the building’s west side, prepping for the first phase of construction. Director Jeanne...
Central Illinois Proud
Heavy rain and flooding in Central Illinois Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A widespread area of storms swept through Central Illinois through Tuesday morning. Storms brought some damaging winds and reports of hail, though the primary issue was heavy rain. Many areas in Central Illinois had reports of flooded streets, as well as cars stalled out in the water.
977wmoi.com
1138 North Cherry Street Recognized with Community Blue Ribbon Award
The August recipient of the Galesburg Community Blue-Ribbon Award is 1138 North Cherry Street. This is the home of Ed and Tammy Weaver. The 7th ward property was nominated and selected by Galesburg on Track and the city’s Community Development Department for its beautiful curb appeal that presents a welcoming image of Galesburg and its historic neighborhoods. The award was announced by Council member Larry Cox during Monday’s City Council meeting. The Blue-Ribbon sign will be placed in the front yard and a certificate will be presented to the Weavers at the August 15th council meeting.The house was erected in 1920. The Weavers purchased the property in 2016 and began a labor of love to put their unique stamp on the residence. Their grandson has labeled the Craftsman style house with English Tudor influences the “bush with a roof” for its ivy-covered brick walls that cool the house in summer and retain heat in the winter.
starvedrock.media
Free Passes Lead To Pistol Shrimp Loss
Ten walks issued by Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp pitchers Monday night led to a home Prospect League loss. Alton left Peru with a 9-2 win. The Pistol Shrimp outhit their opponents 9 to 5 but Illinois Valley pitchers gave up 10 walks. Jared Herzog was the losing pitcher giving up 4 runs in 4 1/3 innings. Evan Evola had 3 hits in the losing effort.
'Diarrhea incident' forces Moline pool to close
MOLINE, Ill. — Swimmers in the Quad Cities should search for a different place to take a dip if their main spot is the Riverside Family Aquatic Center. A "diarrhea incident" late Sunday, July 31 forced the pool to close Monday for the safety of all customers, according to a Facebook post from the Moline Parks and Recreation Department.
Central Illinois Proud
Heartland graduates inaugural Rivian class
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Eight Rivian employees have upped their skills in repairing the electric vehicles they work on thanks to a partnership with Heartland Community College. Monday night, the inaugural class of Rivian apprentices graduated from HCC’s technical trades program. The program is designed for Rivian employees and...
Central Illinois Proud
Shawn Sollberger officially named Peoria Fire Chief
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria officially has a new fire chief. Wednesday, City Manager Patrick Urich named Shawn Sollberger as the new chief of the Peoria Fire Department. The chief started his career with the department on April 3, 1998. Over the years, he was promoted to captain, battalion chief, division chief, and, on May 15, 2021, assistant fire chief.
Central Illinois Proud
Route 29 at Stevenson near Chillicothe reopened after crash
UPDATE (11:18 a.m.) — Illinois Route 29 has reopened for normal traffic. ROME, Ill. (WMBD) — City of Peoria officials said a crash has temporarily closed Illinois Route 29 at E. Stevenson Avenue Wednesday. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternative route at this time.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria launches equity accountability program
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — On Tuesday July 26, Peoria city council approved the creation of the Peoria Equity Accountability Program (PeAP), which will the creation of the first business certification for minority and women-owned businesses. The goal is to provide a mechanism to increase the financial support of minority...
hoiabc.com
Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria to lower CSO’s one year at a time
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Do people ever wonder where stormwater goes when it rains heavily? It’s called combined sewer overflow, or CSO, and it drains into the Illinois river. A combined sewer system collects rainwater runoff, sewage, and wastewater into one pipe. It transports all the wastewater it...
Tremont Sophomore Returning to Sports After Cancer Diagnosis
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It’s the end of the summer and school is about to start but 15-year-old Savannah Jost is all smiles as she works basketball camp this week. “It feels nice because I get back into it,” Jost said at the Curley Boo Johnson ‘Skills for Life’ camp. “I get to forget about […]
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington in process of eliminating CSOs
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The twin cities weren’t quite as affected by heavy rainfall Tuesday morning as other parts of Central Illinois. However, Bloomington deals with combined sewer overflow issues as well in its older neighborhoods when rains get heavy and overload the sewer lines. Kevin Kothe, the...
Comments / 2