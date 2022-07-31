Dodgers Rumors: LA Exploring Potential Trade for Angels Superstar Shohei Ohtani

The Dodgers have reportedly tried to make contact with the Angels about two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani.

During the Andrew Friedman era, the Dodgers always seem to explore every and any trade scenarios that could lead to them acquiring superstar talent. Washington Nationals star Juan Soto has been frequently linked to the Dodgers, but this week, one MLB insider is reporting that LA has attempted to "engage" the Angels about a potential trade for Shohei Ohtani .

On Friday, MLB.com's Jon Morosi noted that the Dodgers have at least made a call to the Angels about Ohtani. Whether or not the Angels are picking up the phone is another question.

"While a Shohei Ohtani trade is viewed as unlikely, sources say the #Dodgers have tried to engage the #Angels regarding the possibility of acquiring the superstar. Many in the industry are skeptical that Ohtani would be dealt to the Angels’ geographic rival."

For the last several weeks, the Angels have rebuffed the notion that they're open to discussing trading Ohtani.

But with the team in the tank (43-58) and 11 games back in the AL Wild Card standings, the Angels front office has apparently changed their tune.

Based on Morosi's comments, it doesn't sound like the Angels are aggressively shopping Ohtani, but if they were to be offered a massive prospect haul to replenish one of the worst farm systems in baseball, they might jump at the chance.

The Dodgers have been hesitant thus far to shell out prospects for Soto or Ohtani, but don't be surprised if things heat up as the August 2nd trade deadline draws near.