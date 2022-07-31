DMR22-000486_C&G Holdings_Wetland Permit Application

dmr.ms.gov
WLOX
New parking solutions underway for downtown Ocean Springs
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen accepted a downtown traffic and parking study at a meeting in City Hall. The plan was put together with ideas collected from the mayor, board members, and stakeholders in the area. Mayor Kenny Holloway said the plan was very well thought of and has a lot of promising ideas.
wxxv25.com
A Winning Bet: The future of gaming in Mississippi
This week we celebrate the 30th anniversary of legal casino gambling in Mississippi. After last year’s record-breaking revenue, what is next? What does the future of gaming look like in the Magnolia state?. After achieving record-breaking revenues in 2021, what’s next for gaming in Mississippi? How do we continue...
WLOX
Original Isle of Capri employees reflect on casino industry
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Monday marks a big milestone not only for the coast, but also for those who have been working in the casino industry since the very beginning. August 1, 1992 marks the date of the opening of Mississippi’s first casino, Isle of Capri -- a turning point for the coast.
WLOX
Singing River Health execs call retirees to the table, discuss potential sale
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Before the decision is made to sell or to keep Singing River Health System, the executive team is calling all its retirees to the table for a discussion. The health care group held a closed meeting Tuesday at the Pascagoula Senior Center. About 50 people from...
Chemical release from Mississippi plant under investigation. Two people at adjacent business suffer from respiratory distress.
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality is investigating after two people sought medical attention after being exposed to a chemical released by a neighboring business. Friday morning, members of the Pearl River County Emergency Operations Center were alerted to a chemical being released from a business in Picayune’s Industrial Park...
thegazebogazette.com
Harrison County Sheriff Peterson Gets a Pay Raise
Following Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson’s routine announcement of the number of inmates at the Adult Detention Center to the county’s board of supervisors, an order was approved to increase the sheriff’s salary to $104,000 per year along with two additional supplements. During the 2022 Mississippi legislative...
wxxv25.com
Coast nonprofit helps control cat population
A Coast nonprofit is on a mission to help control the cat population in Harrison County. Fixin’ the Coast operates a trap, neuter, and return program. It’s not the only organization that is seeking to control the homeless cat population. In addition to Fixin’ the Coast, Feral Feline Coalition offers a trap, neuter and return program. They also try to adopt out kittens that are brought in.
WLOX
BREAKING NEWS: Man stabbed to death at Northwood Hills home; Gulfport Police investigating
WLOX
Beloved statue stolen from Downtown Ocean Springs toy store
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs family is still looking for leads on a beloved heirloom that was stolen from the front of their family toy store on Washington Avenue. The statue was a 90th birthday gift to Maryalice and John Miner, the original owners of Miner’s Doll...
Jackson Free Press
Many Historic Buildings on the Mississippi Coast in Danger
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — The stories of the Mississippi Gulf Coast can be found in its historic sites. But many of these places are at risk. Over the years, buildings have been lost to the push for development, to simple apathy and, especially, to hurricanes. Hurricane Katrina, for example, destroyed many of the state’s oldest structures.
Mississippi man killed after being hit by train
A Mississippi man was killed Monday after being struck by a train on the Gulf Coast. Officials with the Hancock County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Ryan Moran, 32, of Bay St. Louis. Moran was found dead after emergency officials responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit...
thegazebogazette.com
Harrison County Schools to Add Athletic Coordinators
After approving a few items on the agenda at the August 1 meeting for the Harrison County School Board of Trustees, Superintendent Mitchell King asked to add athletic coordinators for five different middle schools within the school district. This was from the request of Harrison County School District Athletic Director Avery Bush who stated to King that these middle schools needed to have someone handle the schedules, contacting officials for different athletic contests, and be present at games to regulate activities.
Weekend boating accident kills Mississippi woman
A Mississippi woman was killed Saturday night in a boating accident, authorities said. Emergency crews responded to the Pascagoula River north of Moss Point at approximately 7 p.m. Saturday. The single-boat accident killed Michelle Morris, 48, of Moss Point. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Mississippi Department...
bobgermanylaw.com
Gulfport, MS – Car Accident at I-10 & Lorraine-Cowan Rd Causes Injuries
The injured parties were treated at the scene by attending medical personnel, and those requiring further treatments were hospitalized. There were significant delays reported on the roadway. Authorities advised nearby drivers to avoid the scene. Local authorities are handling the ongoing accident investigation. Our thoughts are with the injured victims...
Mississippi Press
Man found guilty, gets life sentence in capital murder of Moss Point woman
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- A murder which an assistant district attorney called “merciless and savage” will send a 35-year-old man to prison for the remainder of his natural life. After a three-day trial, a Jackson County jury pronounced Octavius Montego Black guilty of the 2018 killing of Moss Point...
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in Mississippi on August 25th
Later this month, a popular discount grocery store chain will open another new store in Mississippi. Read on to learn more. Aldi, known for its low prices on everything from groceries to home goods, is opening a new store location this month on Thursday, August 25, 2022, in Ocean Springs, Mississippi.
WLOX
Knight Abbey among small businesses to become big business through casinos
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Gaming has turned small businesses into big businesses. Among those, Knight Abbey Printing. The Biloxi-based company is a dominating force in the local market when it comes to casino business – and now, its reach has gone nationwide. Knight Abbey is printing out products at a massive rate.
ourmshome.com
Inland Beach was All the Rave!
Inland Beach was all the rave and memories among locals are as vivid as were the large letters on the back side of the pool. On the north side of the pool painstakingly crafted timber poles spelled the words “Inland Beach” in capital letters, one by one, like California’s “Hollywood” sign. The pool, located on the outskirts of Lucedale, was a one-acre, sandy bottom, spring-fed lake. In its heyday, 1949-1962, Inland Beach was the only public pool between Hattiesburg and Mobile. Another public pool and a country club opened in the late 1960s and early 1970s, but Inland Beach was the place to be until 1977 when it closed to the public.
wxxv25.com
Man found guilty of capital murder of Jackson County woman
On August 3, 2022, after a three-day trial, a Jackson County jury found Octavius Montego Black, 35 years old, guilty of the capital murder of Betty Vaughans. Judge Robert Krebs sentenced Black to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Mississippi Press
Pascagoula man charged with shooting which sent one victim to hospital
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- A 21-year-old Pascagoula man has been charged in a July 28 shooting which left another man with multiple gunshot wounds. According to Pascagoula police, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Skip Avenue. Arriving at the scene, they found the victim and he was transported to Singing River Hospital by personal vehicle and was reported in stable condition as of Friday.
