DMR22-000486_C&G Holdings_Wetland Permit Application

Inland Beach was all the rave and memories among locals are as vivid as were the large letters on the back side of the pool. On the north side of the pool painstakingly crafted timber poles spelled the words “Inland Beach” in capital letters, one by one, like California’s “Hollywood” sign. The pool, located on the outskirts of Lucedale, was a one-acre, sandy bottom, spring-fed lake. In its heyday, 1949-1962, Inland Beach was the only public pool between Hattiesburg and Mobile. Another public pool and a country club opened in the late 1960s and early 1970s, but Inland Beach was the place to be until 1977 when it closed to the public.

LUCEDALE, MS ・ 4 DAYS AGO