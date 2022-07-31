New York Yankees vs. Kansas City Royals: Jordan Montgomery vs. Zack Greinke

www.pinstripealley.com
numberfire.com
Kyle Higashioka kept out of Yankees' Monday lineup
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners. Jose Trevino will catch for Domingo German and hit ninth. Trevino has a $2,300 salary and numberFire's models project him for 8.6 FanDuel points. Per our...
FOX Sports
New York Yankees made serious play for Shohei Ohtani
The New York Yankees are in the midst of a historic season, on pace for 108 wins and a runaway American League East title. But that apparently isn't stopping the Bronx Bombers from seeking to improve, as they made a "serious" offer to the Los Angeles Angels for superstar Shohei Ohtani, the New York Post reported.
Cardinals deal Bader to Yankees for lefty Montgomery
Cardinals deal Bader to Yankees for lefty Montgomery Cardinals deal Bader to Yankees for lefty Montgomery Cardinals deal Bader to Yankees for lefty Montgomery Cardinals deal Bader to Yankees for lefty Montgomery
Pinstripe Alley
Who the Yankees have in Harrison Bader
Right before Tuesday evening’s trade deadline, the Yankees and Cardinals struck a head scratcher of a deal, at least from New York’s point of view. The Yanks acquired defense-first center fielder Harrison Bader, and shipped out Jordan Montgomery. Bader is a speedy outfielder with perhaps a hint of pop, who has long been heralded as one of the game’s premier defensive center fielders. The deal comes a little out of nowhere, as New York has a bit of a log jam in the outfield, and could use some solid starting pitching, but let’s look at the new guy brings to the team.
Bogaerts discouraged after Red Sox trade Vazquez
BOSTON -- Baseball players want to win baseball games. Baseball players know that to win baseball games, they need as many good baseball players on their team. It's not a complicated situation.And when a front office does not appear dedicated to collecting the best baseball players possible, the baseball players on the baseball team certainly take notice.That's the position Xander Bogaerts found himself in this week. After feeling relief for being told that he wouldn't be traded away from Boston before Tuesday's deadline, he watched as the team sent away Christian Vazquez during batting practice on Monday night in Houston....
numberfire.com
Reds trade Tommy Pham to Red Sox Monday; Matt Reynolds enters lineup
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tommy Pham has been traded to the Boston Red Sox, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Pham has been scratched from the lineup for the Reds, and he'll now be traveling to Houston to meet the Red Sox for their series against the Astros. Now, Matt Reynolds is starting in left field and batting third versus Miami Marlins starter Jesus Luzardo.
Yankees rivals teaming up to help Astros at trade deadline is sickening
Alright. New York Yankees fans aren’t going to forget this, so when any Baltimore Orioles or Tampa Bay Rays fans come to the stadium and receive an even more-unwelcome-than-usual reception, just know this is why. On Monday, overshadowed by the Yankees’ acquisitions of Scott Effross, Frankie Montas and Lou...
MLB trade deadline: Whit Merrifield, Noah Syndergaard moved after Juan Soto blockbuster
The blockbuster deal that sent Juan Soto to San DIego was the highlight of MLB's 2022 trade deadline.
Pinstripe Alley
Improving the Yankees' plan to sustained success
So recent years got me thinking about the longterm vision and strategy to success, if recent WS winners had something had in common that could help the Yankees. There were different stragies and philosophies to winning, as teams like the Giants (Ace dominance), Royals (super bullpen), Dodgers (depth; platooning and versatility), Cubs (rebuild). As a copycat Cashman tried all those philosophies; acquisition of Cole, no runs BMC, signing of DJ to be utility and retooling to let the Baby Bombers play. This hasn't lead to a WS winner(or appearance) yet, but hopefully this can be the year. In some cases there were perennial LCS contenders involved; Dodgers, Astros, Braves. So what are the things they do, that makes them perennial LCS contenders? Of course there are multiple factors involved, but I'm going with the easy answer: they acquire (rental) talent that can make a difference for them in the stretch run and playoffs. The Dodgers did it with Machado, Turner and Scherzer; the Astros did it with Verlander, Cole, Greinke; the Braves did it with Pederson and Rosario, Greene and Melancon.
Pinstripe Alley
Who was your least favorite all time Yankee pickup? (signing or trade)
As we wrap up another trade deadline and it appears Gallo is being shipped off to the Dodgers and it's hard not to think what an absolutely tremendous bust he was. Over 140 games played as a Yankee, he hit .159/.251/.368 for an 85 ops+, 11 doubles, 25 homers, 46 rbis, 77 walks, 194 strikeouts and his once gold glove defense became negative. Yuck!!!
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees July Approval Poll: Brian Cashman
Editor's note: This article and poll were created to assess Brian Cashman's rating as of the end of July. Although we can’t make anyone forget any transactions that have happened on August 1st, please try to vote in the poll with this in mind. Thank you!. The trade deadline...
Pinstripe Alley
Final thoughts on the trade deadline.
I was going to add this in the comments section of the poll, but it seems better, and as long as a fanpost. To be fair - Going into the deadline, the Yankees had some significant areas in need of upgrade and they accomplished most of what they tried to do.
San Diego Padres Acquire An All-Star
The San Diego Padres and Milwaukee Brewers have made a trade.
Yardbarker
Yankees Insider Comments On The Jordan Montgomery Trade
The New York Yankees shocked the baseball world yesterday when they traded veteran starter Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals just minutes before the deadline. In exchange, St. Louis sent injured outfielder Harrison Bader, a New York native, back to the Bronx. Several Yankees fans were left stunned after...
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Prospects: Week 17 minor league review
The Yankees have started making moves and a number of their notable minor league prospects are heading to new cities. This comes at a time when the Yankees’ farm teams are generally playing their best baseball of the season. With a lot of movement coming in the system after the trades, there is no shortage of candidates to move up and take their recent performances to the next level. Let’s take a look at how the Yankees minor league system faired this past week.
MLB player traded and forced to make healthcare decision
An unvaccinated Major League Baseball player must now choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine or not play.
MLB Odds: Athletics vs. Angels prediction, odds and pick – 8/4/2022
The Oakland Athletics will finish their three-game series at the ‘Big A’ as they take on the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday afternoon in Anaheim. It’s time to continue our MLB odds coverage with an Athletics-Angels prediction and pick. The Athletics defeated the Angels 3-1 on Wednesday....
Pinstripe Alley
Ask Pinstripe Alley: Yankees mailbag questions request
We’re in the waning hours of the pre-trade deadline portion of the season, and at any moment a deal could break out. Such was the case yesterday when the Yankees pushed their chips into the center of the table and completed their spending spree. They’ve already added Andrew Benintendi last week, but they chose to swing for Scott Effross from the Cubs and capped off the afternoon by acquiring Frankie Montas (with a bonus Lou Trivino) from the Athletics. A Joey Gallo trade is still likely in the works, but it appears that we finally know what the 2022 Yankees’ final roster will be.
Video shows Christian Vazquez’s reaction to being traded to Astros
Christian Vazquez seemed pretty stunned upon learning that he would be traded to the team he was scheduled to face on Monday. The Boston Red Sox beat the Houston Astros 3-2 in the first of three games between the teams in Houston. Vazquez began the day as Boston’s catcher and ended the day as the Astros’ newest catcher thanks to the deadline deal.
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees Rivalry Roundup: Gio plays the hero in extras
We had a reasonably light night around baseball, with the Yankees in action against one of their playoff rivals, and only two other games featuring others. The Yankees took care of their business, beating the Mariners 7-2, but it’s still worth checking in on the rest of the American League (even with the Blue Jays and Rays idle).
