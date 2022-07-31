Worcester crash kills 2 Connecticut residents on I-290, police say

www.masslive.com
Driver in Easthampton crash, a Hadley man, cooperating with police after 2 pedestrians killed, officials say
The person believed to be behind the wheel in a deadly Easthampton crash Tuesday night was a Hadley man, officials said. The crash around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, on Northampton Street near the Easthampton Burger King, killed two pedestrians, an 81-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said.
GoFundMe started for Edward Hanlon Jr., victim of Northampton Street crash in Easthampton
A GoFundMe created to cover the costs of a funeral and memorials for Edward Hanlon Jr., one of the pedestrians that died from a motor vehicle crash on Northampton Street on Tuesday evening, began collecting donations on Thursday. “On August 2nd 2022, my papa Edward Hanlon was taken from us...
Edward Hanlon Jr. and Ilona Murray identified as Easthampton pedestrians killed by car Tuesday
A pair of Easthampton residents were identified Thursday as the man and woman killed in the city Tuesday, struck by a driver as they crossed Northampton Street. Edward O. Hanlon Jr., 81, and Ilona L. Murray, 60, were hit as they crossed the busy two-lane road near the Easthampton Burger King around 7:30 p.m., according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.
Police: Cars crash on Route 8 in Harwinton while avoiding wrong-way driver
HARWINTON — Two drivers collided on Route 8 while trying to avoid a wrong-way vehicle, according to state police. There were no reported injuries from the crash. The wrong-way car was not involved in the collision, police said in an email Wednesday. Dispatchers with Troop L in Litchfield received...
Hamden officer killed in crash 2 days after retiring
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden police officer was killed in a crash just two days after retiring from the department, according to Hamden police. The department said Officer Michael Pantera was killed during a crash in North Branford on August 2. Officer Pantera, a 24-year veteran of the Hamden Police Department, retired two days […]
Two injured in crash on Rt. 9 in Southborough
SOUTHBOROUGH – Two people were injured in a crash on Route 9 in Southborough today. Westborough Fire Department said in a Facebook post that firefighters responded to the crash with entrapment. Westborough firefighters provided stabilization and extrication, the department said. Two people were transported to local hospitals for the...
Woman shoots at car with 3 adults, 1 infant inside: Meriden PD
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested an already convicted felon on Tuesday after she allegedly shot at a car with three adults and an infant in it. Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of West Main Street and First Street for reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers […]
Man's death closes pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden
MERIDEN, Conn. — A man died on Wednesday after being pulled from the pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden. Meriden police said that at around 3:37 p.m. there was a medical emergency at the pool. Lifeguards rescued a 72-year-old male from the pool who was unresponsive and emergency personnel began giving the man CPR.
Man killed in Hartford shooting
Hartford police are investigating the city’s latest homicide. Late Monday night, police were dispatched to the area of Brook and Winter Streets after receiving a notification of shots fired.
How Court Documents Say Man Allegedly Sold a Stranger's Newtown Home Without Him Knowing
Court documents are revealing what led Newtown police to arrest a Willington man who is accused of selling a house that he never owned. The case is one of alleged identity theft by a man who has a name very similar to the actual owner. The Newtown police investigation started...
Two die on Boston’s Carson Beach in separate incidents, Massachusetts State Police say
Two people died Wednesday on a Boston beach in separate incidents, police said as they began probes into the pair of deaths two hours apart. Around 1:30 p.m., Massachusetts State Police troopers and Boston Police officers responded to reports of a body in the water near 155 William J. Day Blvd., by the center of Carson Beach in South Boston.
2 civilians and 2 Dudley police officers who ran into burning apartment building to save elderly woman honored by Worcester DA
On March 24, shortly before 6 p.m., Jacqueline Carter stopped at a Kwik Stop convenience store to pick up a scratch ticket after work. While exiting the store, someone asked her if she called 911. She asked the person, “For what?” as she turned and noticed the apartment building across...
1 dead in Holyoke collision between tractor-trailer truck, car
HOLYOKE — One person was killed when a tractor-trailer truck and car collided on Route 202 Wednesday morning. The crash was reported about 8 a.m. One person died at the scene, Capt. Matthew Moriarty said.
Texas man charged in connection with deadly crash of two people in Chicopee
A man from Texas is being charged in connection with the deaths of two people after a crash in the area of Montgomery and Grattan streets Friday.
33-Year-Old Killed In Route 8 Shelton Crash
A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County over the weekend. The crash took place on Route 8 in Shelton around 12:35 a.m., Sunday, July 31. According to state police, New Haven County resident Julian Torres III, age 33, of Naugatuck, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 in the left lane and for an unknown reason veered toward the median when the crash occurred.
Lawsuit claims Arlington police pursuing white suspect detained Black man instead
A suburban Boston police officer who was pursuing a white suspect pinned a 20-year-old Black man to the ground as he was walking home and placed a knee on the man’s neck despite having no evidence that he was involved in any crime, according to a federal civil rights lawsuit filed Wednesday.
Worcester PD Make Arrest, Recover Firearm, 9 bags of marijuana and $4,000 Cash
WORCESTER - Police arrested Mario Rivera-Caraballo, 29, of Worcester, on Monday after he tried to escape police by attempting to climb a fence on Oread Street. Around 5 PM on Monday, a police officer saw Rivera-Caraballo riding a motorcycle on Main Street when he sped up and popped a wheelie. According to police, the officer discovered Rivera-Caraballo’s registration was revoked and his insurance was canceled.
Webster Man Facing Arson Charges In Connection With Destructive Restaurant Fire
A Webster man is facing multiple charges in connection with a fire that destroyed an area restaurant earlier this year, the Worcester County District Attorney's office said. Joel Batista-Viera, age 42, was indicted on 14 charges, including arson, on Friday, July 29, the office reports. Batista-Viera is believed to have...
Texas resident Demian Ward, 24, arrested in connection with Chicopee crash that killed 2 on Friday
A Texas man has been arrested and charged in connection with a Chicopee crash that killed two Springfield residents last week, according to the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office. Demian Ward, 24, of Fort Worth, Texas is charged with two counts of motor vehicle homicide and reckless operation of...
World War II Mortar shells were found in a Connecticut town
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A local man found three mortar shells in the Mattabasset River in Middletown Tuesday morning. At around 9:50 a.m., Officers responded to an address in Middletown after a man said he found three mortar shells while magnet fishing. Police said he brought the three shells back to his home and called the Middletown Police Department.
